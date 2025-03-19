Purchase any product on www.lg.com/uk and play Grabbit Rabbit for a chance to win a prize.

Summary Terms and Conditions

Promotion: The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK mainland – England, Wales and Scotland – who are aged 18 years or over. Promotion Period: The Promotion is effective from 00:01 GMT on 2nd April 2025 to 23:59GMT on 22nd April 2025. Promotion: Customers who make a purchase on www.lg.com/uk during the Promotion Period (“Participant”) may enter our Easter Egg Catching game for a chance to win a prize (full terms and conditions specified below). Internet access is required for all online purchases on www.lg.com/uk. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Promoter

Prizes

Grabbit Rabbit will include daily prizes (limited to 5 winners a day) from 2nd April 2025 to 22nd April 2025. Participants can visit www.lg.com/uk/promotion/easter.

The Promoter is not associated with the gift card vendors in the prize pool (detailed below).

The Prizes will be provided by Promotigo Limited, Regina House, 124 Finchley Road, London, NW3 5JS and handled by the Promoter.

The prize includes and are limited to the following:

Deliveroo gift card (eGift) - 30 x £50

Customer should treat Deliveroo e-gift card like cash. Lost or stolen cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card will expire 5th September 2025. Customer will not be able to use this e-gift card after that date and any unused balance on the e-gift card card will be lost. e-gift card can be redeemed online only.

Nike gift card (eGift) - 5 x £50

Customer should treat Nike e-gift card like cash. Lost or stolen e-gift cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card will expire 5th September 2026. E-gift card can be redeemed online and in store.

John Lewis/Waitrose (eGift) - 25 x £50

Customer should treat John Lewis/ Waitrose e-gift cards like cash. Lost or stolen cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card will expire 5th September 2026. Customer will not be able to use this e-Gift card after that date and any unused balance on the e-Gift card will be lost. E-Gift card can be redeemed online and in store.

Café Nero (eGift) - 25 x £10

Customer should treat Café Nero e-gift cards like cash. Lost or stolen e-Gift cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card will expire 5th March 2026. Customer will not be able to use this e-Gift card after that date and any unused balance on the e-Gift card will be lost. E-Gift card can be redeemed in store only. Refer to gift-card vendor for further information.

Uber (eGift) - 20 x £50

Customer should treat Uber e-gift cards like cash. Lost or stolen e-gift cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card does not expire. Customer will not be able to use this e-gift card after that date and any unused balance on the e-gift card will be lost. E-Gift card can be redeemed online only. Refer to gift-card vendor for further information.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the UK mainland – England, Wales and Scotland – who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. To qualify for a prize, Participants must make a purchase on www.lg.com/uk during the Promotion Period and complete the Grabbit Rabbit game at www.lg.com/uk/promotion/easter. At the end of the game the Participant will be asked to submit the same email address used to make their purchase on lg.com/uk. Each purchase constitutes one entry.

3. To benefit from the Promotion, Participants must not cancel their purchase.

4. There is no requirement for the Participant to be an existing LG customer.

5. Participants must enter the draw by playing Grabbit Rabbit and inserting the same email address used to purchase on www.lg.com/uk, upon the completion of the game.

6. E-gifts will be sent to the same email address used upon purchase and entry.

Easter Egg Catching Game (Grabbit Rabbit)

7. Grabbit Rabbit will include daily prizes (selected from the prizes detailed above) from 2nd April 2025 to 22nd April 2025. Upon purchase and entry via www.lg.com/uk/promotion/easter the prizes for the selected day will be revealed.

8. Participants who qualify for the daily prizes (“Winners”) will be drawn randomly from an independently audited computer programme from the list of qualifying Participants. There will be 5 winners selected per day, for the duration of the Promotion Period.

9. The selection criteria specified above in Clause 7 will be based on the eligible Participants from the previous day which will be extracted by 13:30GMT each business day.

10. Winners will be announced before 17:00 (GMT) the next business day via the winner’s page on www.lg.com/uk/promotion/easter.

11. Prizes are limited to one per Participant. If you are a Winner, you may continue to play the Grabbit Rabbit game, however you will become ineligible for any future prizes from this Promotion.

12. Cancellation within 30 days of purchase will result in the Participant being disqualified from the Promotion.

13. The prize(s) will be delivered to the Winners(s) via email 30 days after the delivery completion date of the purchased product(s).

14. The Promoter will not be liable for any consequences of using products that are not manufactured by the Promoter.

15. The Promoter reserves the right to vary any and all elements of the Prize at any time without notice.

16. There will not be any additional Winner selections even in the event of Winner cancellation.

Data Protection

17. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

18. Participants will need access to the internet to enter this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

19. If the Participant satisfies the eligibility requirements and for any reason the Prize is unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Prize for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over Prizes issued.

20. The Participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to enter the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-entry of the Promotion due to the provision of incorrect information.

21. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

22. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

23. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

24. The Promoter will not be responsible for Prizes which are delayed, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

25. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

26. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

27. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the Participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

28. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

29. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

30. By participating in the Promotion, the Participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Promoter.

31. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

32. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

