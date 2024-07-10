A review campaign - Win a £10 voucher (voucher details below) if you purchase any UK variant LG product on www.lg.com/uk, submit a review on the purchased product and send proof of review via https://www.lg.com/uk/promotion/summer-review. It is limited to 200 customers who will be randomly selected.

Summary Terms and Conditions

Promotion Availability

This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) who are aged 18 years and over only.

Promotion Period

Participants must purchase an LG product on www.lg.com/uk from 00:00 BST on 14th August 2024 until 23:59 BST on 10th September 2024. Participants have until 23:59 BST on 30th September 2024 to fulfil the rest of the Promotion requirements, detailed below.

Promotion

During the Promotion Period, the Participant may enter for a chance to win a £10 voucher. Participants must purchase an LG product on www.lg.com/uk, leave a review AND submit proof of review via https://www.lg.com/uk/promotion/summer-review.

This offer can be used in conjunction with any of the other three Summer Festival Promotions available in this period (1. Hot Deals, 2. Bundle and/or 3. Summer Memory Game). For more information on the three aforementioned offers, visit www.lg.com/uk/promotion/summer.

All Participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Terms and Conditions

This Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period at LG.com/uk. Internet access is required for all online purchases.

Promoter

LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Participating Products

Any product purchased on www.lg.com/uk during the Promotion Period qualifies for the Promotion.

The Prize

The Promoter is not associated with the gift card vendors in the prize pool.

The Prizes will be provided by Promotigo Limited and handled by the Promoter.

Promotigo Limted, Regina House, 124 Finchley Road, London, NW3 5JS.

The prize includes and is limited to the following:

200x £10 e-gift cards (details below).

Café Nero (eGift) - 200 x £10

Customer should treat Café Nero e-gift cards like cash. Lost or stolen e-Gift cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card will expire after 18 months. Customer will not be able to use this e-Gift card after that date and any unused balance on the e-Gift card will be lost. E-Gift card can be redeemed in store only. Refer to gift-card vendor for further information.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary only on www.lg.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Promotion Period: Participants must purchase an LG product on www.lg.com/uk from 00:00 BST on 14th August 2024 until 23:59 BST on 10th September 2024. Participants have until 23:59 BST 30th September 2024 to fulfil the rest of the Promotion requirements (review the product and submit proof).

4. During the Promotion Period, the Participant may enter for chance to win a £10 voucher (details above). Participants must purchase an LG product on www.lg.com/uk, leave a review on the product AND submit proof review via https://www.lg.com/uk/promotion/summer-review.

5. The Promotion entails the following steps for the Participant to qualify:

a. Purchase a product from www.lg.com/uk within the Promotion Period. An email will be sent post-purchase which will include details for this Promotion.

b. Write an honest review of the product on www.lg.com/uk by 23:59 BST 30th September 2024.

c. Send review submission proof via the form by visiting https://www.lg.com/uk/promotion/summer-review by 23:59 BST 30th September 2024.

d. The information requested in this form is listed below:

i. Email address (must be the same email used upon purchase);

ii. Username used for the review

iii. Order Number for the reviewed product;and

iv. Order date of the reviewed product.

e. At the end of the Promotion, 200 Participants will be drawn randomly from an independently audited computer programme from the list of Participants and win the prize .

f. Winners will be announced 72 hours after the review deadline.

6. This Promotion is subject to stock availability. To avoid disappointment please enquire with the Promoter to determine stock availability.

7. The Participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of this Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery due to the provision of incorrect information.

8. In the event of a return, the review submission will be void and the Participant will not be considered for the Prize.

9. This Promotion cannot be applied to any orders/purchases outside the Promotion Period.

10. This Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

11. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

12. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.

13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

14. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

15. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.

16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.

18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

19. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

20. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.

22. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.