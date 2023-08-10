About Cookies on This Site

LG TONE Free UFP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TONE Free UFP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

TONE-UFP8

LG TONE Free UFP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

front view
Print

All Spec

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

Product Size (W x H x D) mm brProduct Size (W x H x D) inch

21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2
0.84 x 1.12 x 0.92

Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm brCharing Case Size (W x H x D) inch

54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0
2.15 x 2.15 x 1.18

WEIGHT(KG)

Product Net Weight (Kg) brProduct Net Weight (OZ)

0.0052
0.183

Charging Case Net Weight (Kg) brCharging Case Net Weight (OZ)

0.039
1.376

GIFT BOX

Size (W x H x D) mm

90 x 91.6 x 47

Weight(kg)

0.17

MASTER BOX

Size (W x H x D) mm

475 x 115 x 272

Weight(kg)

0.482

Gift Box Qty per Master Box

30

Type

Tompson

PALLET Q

Sample Number per Pallet

1200

CHARGING PORT INFORMATION

USB C-type (Female)

Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

LED Indicator 1
(BT, Power on, Battery)
LED Indicator 2
(UVnano)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.2

BLE supporting

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

SPEAKER

Open / Semi-open / Canal

Canal

Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size

Dyn 8Φ

SOUND SOLUTION

ANC

Yes

Ambient Mode

Yes

Talk Thru

Yes

MIC

Mic type (C Mic / D Mic / bone conduction mic, etc.)

Digital MEMS

# of Mic

3 pairs

# of Mic per function

2 pairs(For Call), 1pair(For ANC)

MIC SOLUTION

NR/EC

Yes

Others (bone conduction solutions, in-ears, etc.)

In-ear (3Mic)

EQ

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Meridian EQ

Yes

LG EQ(Bass Boost, Treble Boost)

Yes

Customized EQ(Custom1, Custom2)

Yes

Stereophonic Sound

Yes

BATTERY(PRODUCT)

Battery Type

Lithium + ion

Battery Capacity

68 mAh x 2

Battery Charging time

within 1 hours

Battery Life (Playing Music on Earbuds)

6 hours (with ANC)
10 hours(without ANC)

Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life

5min / 1hr

BATTERY(CHARGING CASE)

Battery Type

Lithium + ion

Battery Capacity

390 mAh

Battery Charging time

within 2 hours

BATTERY(TOTAL)

Battery Life(Playing Music with Charging Case)

15 hours (with ANC)
24 hours (without ANC)

BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Multi Paring

Yes (5 units supported)

Swift Pair

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Wireless Charging

Yes

Companion App(Android/iOS)

Yes

Upgrade Manager(FOTA)

Yes (cradle not supported)

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Hygiene management (UV solution)

UVC

Mood Lingting

Yes

Wear Sensor

Yes

Voice Prompt

Yes

TONE Free App

Yes

Airplane mode (BT transmitter)

Yes

App charging status display (earbuds)

Yes

App charging status display (cradle)

Yes

CONTROL

Touch

Yes

ACCESSORY(MANUAL)

Simple manual

Yes

ACCESSORY(OTHERS)

Charging cable

Yes

Extra Ear Gel

L,S

Medical silicone eargel

Yes

AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(TONE-UFP8)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

