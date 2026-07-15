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24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026

24LB70006LA
Front view of 24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026 24LB70006LA
LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV shown in front and side views highlights a 24-inch display with a 539 mm-wide screen, 321 mm screen height, 366 mm height with stand, a 41 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 154 by 161 mm.
24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026
LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.
24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026
24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026
24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026
Front view of 24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026 24LB70006LA
LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV shown in front and side views highlights a 24-inch display with a 539 mm-wide screen, 321 mm screen height, 366 mm height with stand, a 41 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 154 by 161 mm.
24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026
LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.
24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026
24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026
24 inch LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD 2026

Key Features

  • Alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 produce clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpeness and depth.
  • Breathtaking contrast and detail with HDR10 Pro
  • Award‑winning webOS platform with all your favourite streaming services
  • AI Hub unlocks a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield
  • Access a wide selection of live and on demand content seamlessly available through LG Channels
More

Why LG SMART TV?

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV with Virtual 9.1.2 by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, surrounding the room with multi-directional sound for a deeply immersive experience.

AI Sound Pro - Virtual 9.1.2 Ch

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV with LG Channels offers endless free entertainment, including live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content, with direct access to a wide range of viewing options.

LG Channels - Endless Entertainment for Free

What makes LG SMART TVs different?

LG SMART TVs are powered by our alpha AI Processors to deliver enhanced visual quality and upgraded sound. HDR10 Pro boosts contrast. AI Sound Pro adds depth and clarity to your audio. Plus, our award-winning webOS makes everything intuitive and convenient with AI-powered features.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9

Built for picture brilliance

The new alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 brings high-end processing to your LG TV, delivering improved sharpness and depth for an overall better viewing experience you can enjoy.

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.

HDR10 Pro

Vivid details, deeper contrast in every scene

Our HDR10 Pro format brings brighter highlights and deeper shadows. Dive into brighter scenes with richer detail. 1)

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV highlights HDR10 Pro through a split scenic lake-and-mountain image, comparing SDR with HDR10 Pro to reveal brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more refined contrast.

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV highlights HDR10 Pro through a split scenic lake-and-mountain image, comparing SDR with HDR10 Pro to reveal brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more refined contrast.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimises picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalised AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV
LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV with Dynamic Tone Mapping enhances a forest bear scene by analyzing tonal curves frame by frame, delivering richer textures with improved color contrast and visual clarity.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with 4K Super Upscaling shows an orca swimming over a coral reef and fish, as AI upscales every frame toward 4K quality, then zooms out to reveal a child watching up close, immersed in the vivid detail.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Improved brightness and detail for every frame

Dynamic Tone Mapping analyzes each frame and adjusts tonal curves to deliver enhanced colour and contrast.

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV with Virtual 9.1.2 Ch by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, surrounding the room with multi-directional sound for a deeply immersive experience.

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV with Virtual 9.1.2 Ch by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, surrounding the room with multi-directional sound for a deeply immersive experience.

Virtual 9.1.2 Ch

Immersive, surround sound with Virtual 9.1.2 Ch

 

AI Sound uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze sound and upscale it to create an audio experience that emulates surround sound even without any additional external speakers.2)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free7)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV with LG Channels offers endless free entertainment, including live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content, with direct access to a wide range of viewing options.

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings diverse content from various platforms into a single hub for free, making it easier than ever to find content you love. Start watching without hidden costs or installing a top-box.9)

LG SMART TV AI LB70 FHD TV with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across supported smart ecosystems.10)

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Colour Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

 

1) * HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

 

2) * Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

7) * webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

* Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

* Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

9) * Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

10) * LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

Print

Key Spec

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    539 x 321 x 41

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    2.7

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    FHD LED

  • Display Resolution

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    2K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Picture Mode

    7 modes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Home Hub

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2030

  • My Page

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • AI Magic Remote

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    2ea (supports eARC)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • USB Input

    x1 (v 2.0)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • CI Slot

    1ea

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    539 x 321 x 41

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    624 x 392 x 114

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    3.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    539 x 363 x 161

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    154 x 161

  • TV Weight without Stand

    2.7

  • TV Weight with Stand

    3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    100 x 100

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Power Cable

    Adaptor

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096806586

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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