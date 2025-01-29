Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
83 inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV and USG10TY Soundbar

  5 year extended warranty on this TV. Terms apply.

  Free delivery

83 inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV and USG10TY Soundbar

OLED83G45LW.USG10TY

83 inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV and USG10TY Soundbar

  Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer
Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer

Key Features

  • Free wall mount bracket included with this TV. Wall mount installation service available for this TV at additional cost. Terms apply.
  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K.
  • Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster Max.
  • One Wall Design that merges seamlessly against the wall with a zero gap mount.
  • Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Partial return is not available.
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED83G45LW TV

OLED83G45LW

83 inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024 - Wall mount version
Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer

USG10TY

LG Soundbar for G series OLED TV with Dolby Atmos USG10TY 2024
The LG OLED G4 facing 45 degrees to the right with a purple and orange abstract artwork on screen against an orange backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 11 AI processor chipset.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

LG has remained the world's number 1 OLED TV brand for 11 years: Emblem illuminated in spotlight against a black sky backdrop with golden stardust sparkles.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favourite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Learn More

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?

The alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light. A side view of the One Wall Design of LG OLED G4 and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space. An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop. An image of showing Brightness Booster Max with a whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG OLED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Enchanting soundscapes
surround you

An angled perspective of the bottom of an LG TV and LG Soundbar, mounts against the wall. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room. A grid overlay appears over the room, like a scan of the space. White soundwaves made of droplets are coming out from the frontal perspective of the rear speakers.

                           *Screen images simulated. 

The words 'ONE EXPERIENCE' in a green and yellow gradient pattern.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience 

LG OLED G Series Matching Design

Blends with the LG OLED G Series

Complete LG OLED G with the Soundbar that matches it flawlessly and sits at one with the wall like art.

An angled perspective of the bottom of an LG Soundbar and LG TV, mounts against the wall.

A close-up of the soundbar against the wall.

LG Soundbar and LG TV match together in a modern living space, showing musical performance.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1057 x 28.0

TV Weight without Stand

40.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2028

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1057 x 28.0

Packaging Weight (kg)

56.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1115 x 321

TV Stand (WxD)

501 x 321

TV Weight without Stand

40.9

TV Weight with Stand

47.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096020197

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED83G45LW)
Key Spec

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

38 W

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Optical

1

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

WEIGHT

Main

3.9 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

Gross Weight

16.1 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084427731

