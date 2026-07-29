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50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

50QNED86B6B
Front view of 50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 50QNED86B6B
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
65 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of 50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 50QNED86B6B
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
65 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
50 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

Key Features

  • LG's unique wide colour gamut technology delivers incredibly rich colour palette with Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
  • Mini LED with Precision Dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • The AI button unlocks AI Hub for a smart, personalised experience, secured by LG Shield
More

Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 delivers a dynamic sports experience on a clear screen, with AI-driven panels displaying predictions, player insights, and league data as gameplay is analysed in real time.

Dynamic Sports with LG QNED evo

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced colour vibrancy certified for 100% colour Volume.

Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming

LG QNED evoAI Mini LED QNED85 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring dynamic colour to every scene?

LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED colour Pro, which is certified for 100% colour Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming's advanced dimming zones, come together to deliver ultra-vivid colour and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond.

 

Dynamic QNED colour Pro

LG’s Nano-based colour gamut technology delivers 100% colour Volume on your TV

View more dynamic and vibrant colour in motion with LG’s Nano-based wider colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s colour reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED colour Pro.2)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide colour range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide colour range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

See the 100% colour Volume Certification of LG QNED evo3)

Mini LED with Precision Dimming

Mini LED meets Precision Dimming brings out clarity with better contrast and detail

Mini LEDs and advanced dimming zones work together to control light, improving picture contrast, detail, and clarity.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

 
alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Advanced AI engine with X5.0 faster NPU performance

Our next-generation processor enhances the capabilities of your TV, enabling AI to provide a viewing experience tailored to your preferences with sharper 4K detail, richer sound, and vivid colour. 4)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimises picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalised AI Hub

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimises colour, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.8)

Get personalised content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.9)

LG AI TV recognises your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favourite sports scores.10)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Multi-layered protection with 7 core technologies

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Multi-layered protection with 7 core technologies Discover more about LG Shield

LG Shield's 7 Core Technologies

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Data Storage and Management, illustrated by a key icon, where enhanced protection mechanisms safeguard sensitive information within the system.
Secure Data Storage and Management

Secure data storage through enhanced key technology 34)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Cryptographic Algorithms, illustrated by a protected display and shield icon, where encryption-based security ensures safe and reliable data transmission.
Secure Cryptographic Algorithm

Client certificate management for secure data transmission 34)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with LG Shield is recognized for Ensuring Software Integrity, illustrated by a secure system icon, where authentication mechanisms verify system reliability and protect against unauthorized access.
Ensuring Software Integrity

Credential technology for secure user authentication 34)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with LG Shield is recognized for User Authentication and Access Control, illustrated by connected user and lock icons, where system-level protection manages access and secures application environments.
User Authentication and Access Control

System protection and application security solutions for software integrity 34)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Data Transmission, illustrated by connected server and device icons, where verification processes ensure integrity and protect data during transfer.
Secure Data Transmission

A verified solution ensuring integrity for security updates 34)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with LG Shield is recognized for Security Event Transmission and Response, illustrated by connection and monitoring icons, where cryptographic systems enable rapid detection and response to threats.
Security Event Transmission and Response

A solution powered by secure cryptographic algorithms 34)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with LG Shield is recognized for Security Update Management, illustrated by system and shield icons, where real-time monitoring and update mechanisms help prevent threats and maintain system protection.
Security Update Management

Real-time intrusion prevention and threat monitoring for security events 34)

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free12)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

 

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.13)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Immerse yourself in every sporting event

Sports Forecast by AI Concierge

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyses your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.14)

TruMotion

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Sports Alert

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

 

 

Ultimate Gameplay

Game to win with boosted-up refresh rates up to 288Hz

Experience ultra-fast gaming with 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. With Motion Booster bringing up refresh rates to reduce motion blur and the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller, enjoy high-performance, ideal for competitive gaming.15)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and webOS game apps.
LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with Game Dashboard and optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and webOS game apps.
LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with Game Dashboard and optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.16)

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.17)

Game Dashboard & optimiser

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

customise your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise every game session with ease.


True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE

Delivering clearer contrast and richer colour, FILMMAKER MODE adapts to your surroundings to keep visuals as close as possible to their original form and the creator's intent.

Design, made to elevate your space

 

 

Super Slim Design

 

Sleekness suited for modern spaces

Made to integrate into your interior design, the super slim silhouette of your TV is clean and refined without adding to visual clutter.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

 

 

LG Gallery+

Style your space with over 5000+ curated art content

LG Gallery+ lets you access countless artworks and content from our partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Elevate and personalise your space with art that reflects your style.19)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalise your space by using content from your own photo library.23)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalised dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

AI Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

AI Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.24)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.26)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.27)

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Colour Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

* The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery

2) * QNED evo features a wider colour gamut as compared to QNED.

 

3) * Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

4) * Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

5) * AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

* Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

6) * Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

7) * Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8) * An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

* This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9) * Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

* Menus displayed may be different upon release.

* Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

* ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

* ‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

* ‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10) * Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

* Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

* It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

* The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

* The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

* My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

11) * Internet connection required.

* It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

* In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12) * webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

* Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

* Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

13) * Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

* AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

* Some features may require an internet connection.

* AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

14) * ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

* The scope of support may vary by country.

* Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

15) * AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

* 144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 144Hz.

* HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

* Support for HGiG may vary by country.

* In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

* Motion Booster 288 delivers up to 288Hz refresh rate at optimised Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

16) * Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

* In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

* For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

* Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

18) * FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

* FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

19) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

21) * 16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

22) * Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

* A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

* Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

* Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

* LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

23) * The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

24) * Brightness sensors may vary by model.

* Only supported on models with a light sensor.

 

25) * Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

26) * Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

27) * LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

29) * Soundbar can be purchased separately.
* Sound Mode Control may vary by model.
* Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
* LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

33) * Resource Efficiency applies to the following models: OLED W6, G6, C6, B6, MRGB95, 9M, 85, QNED85.

 

34) * LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

* Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

* Regular software updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

* Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

* webOS is secured by LG Shield.

Print

Key Spec

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1123 x 652 x 29.7

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    12.6

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2030

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1123 x 652 x 29.7

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    19.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    200 x 200

  • TV Weight with Stand

    16.4

  • TV Weight without Stand

    12.6

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    500 x 260

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1123 x 721 x 260

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1215 x 810 x 172

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26GA / MR26GB (w/ Number Key, United Kingdom / Italy)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2 (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2 (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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