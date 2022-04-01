LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2022

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

3.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.

4.5-year panel warranty covers 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.

5.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.

6.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.

7.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.

8.Netflix streaming membership required.

9.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.

10.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

11.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

12.Supported service may differ by country.