LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2022

Streaming week - Get apps and subscriptions worth up to £220. Redeem via the LG webOS smart platform on your LG TV. Offer ends 6th of October. Learn more. Terms apply.
Free wall mount bracket included with this TV. Installation available at additional cost. Terms apply.
Ready to get started with your new TV?
Check out these features to learn all about it.
Can this TV be wall-mounted?
The model is designed to be wall-mounted. Click the installation video to get a glimpse.
Can you use multiple speakers?
Dual sound is available. Learn from our step-by-step video and enjoy the sound.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
CES 2022 Innovation Award
LG G2
Honoree of the Video Display category
Confidence, year after year
LG G2
5-Year Panel Warranty
Which?
LG 55G2
https://www.lg.com/uk/tvs/lg-oled77g26la
T3 Awards 2022
LG G2
"The G2 is a truly astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness."
TechRadar
LG 65G2
"…take OLED picture quality to places we once never imagined it would be able to go." (04/2022)
What Hi-Fi?
LG 65G2
"The G2 is truly a thing of beauty." (04/2022)
AVForums
LG 65G2
G2 really is the best OLED TV from LG to date
T3
LG 65G2
"It's truly one of the best TVs on the planet." (03/2022)
Trusted Reviews
LG 65G2
Potentially the best 4K TV from any manufacturer out there.
Red Dot Design
LG 77G2
iF Design
LG 77G2
The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design
A bright new era of pixels
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights
*Screen images simulated.
The details set the tone
*Screen images simulated.
Sounds like you're in the scene
A woman sits on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around her.
Television just for you
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Art or television? You decide
An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a living room with plants, a pile of books, and a vintage-style cabinet. An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a minimalist-looking room beside a shelf with monochrome ornaments. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2. An LG OLED G2 is hung on a colorful living room wall with a dried planet, diffuser, and vases. A close-up of an edge on the ultra-slim LG OLED G2.
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.
Find your fit
LG OLED G2 TV lineup in various sizes from 55 inches to 83 inches.
*97G2 is due for release in the 2nd half of 2022.
Now, you're the main character
A man sits on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around both him and the television depicting movie immersion.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
All your favourites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
***Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
****LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
4.5-year panel warranty covers 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.
5.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
6.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
7.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
8.Netflix streaming membership required.
9.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
10.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
11.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
12.Supported service may differ by country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1441 x 821 x 24.3
-
TV Weight without Stand
22.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
The security update is supported until
31/12/2026
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1441 x 821 x 24.3
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1600 x 970 x 172
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
31.2
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1441 x 878 x 245
-
TV Stand (WxD)
432 x 245
-
TV Weight without Stand
22.8
-
TV Weight with Stand
27
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806091619136
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
