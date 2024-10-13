LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 97 inch 4K Smart TV 2022

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design
The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design
Brightness Booster Max
A bright new era of pixels
Heightening the vivid beauty of LG OLED self-lit pixels. Brightness Booster Max takes refinements by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor to the next level, delivering up to 30%2 more luminance. Now, visuals look bolder with superior light efficiency.Heightening the vivid beauty of LG OLED self-lit pixels. Brightness Booster Max takes refinements by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor to the next level, delivering up to 30%2 more luminance. Now, visuals look bolder with superior light efficiency.
Beauty meets brains
Dazzling darks, luminous lights
The details set the tone
Sounds like you're in the scene.
A woman sits on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around her.
Television just for you.
Find your fit.
LG OLED G2 TV lineup in various sizes from 55 inches to 83 inches.
Now, you're the main character.
A man sits on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around both him and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favourites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
Key Spec
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
2155 x 1225 x 28.2
-
TV Weight without Stand
57
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
OLED
-
Display Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
Yes (AI Picture Pro)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro, HLG)
-
AI Upscaling
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Vivid, Standard, Eco plus more
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
WebOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Included
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes
-
The security update is supported until
31/12/2026
AUDIO
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (2.1)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
Yes (AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix))
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Audio Output
60W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
-
Speaker Direction
Down firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 ch
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
Yes (eARC)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes
-
Ethernet Input
Yes
-
HDMI Input
Yes (x4 - 4K 120Hz supported by all ports)
-
CI Slot
Yes
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
Yes
-
USB Input
Yes (x3)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11ax)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
2155 x 1225 x 28.2
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2355 x 1410 x 325
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
85.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
N/A
-
TV Stand (WxD)
N/A
-
TV Weight without Stand
57
-
TV Weight with Stand
N/A
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
N/A
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806091651044
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Yes
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
-
-
