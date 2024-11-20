The product I want does not have any stock available. Stock of particular products can be limited. We suggest checking the LG Online Store on another day to secure the product you want. Your Spin and Win prize is valid from 24 November 2023 until 11:59pm (AEDT) on 31 January 2024.

The Spin and Win wheel has displayed the prize I have won. When will I be issued my voucher code? You will receive your unique voucher code via email to the email address associated with your MyLG account on 24 November 2023. This voucher is valid from the time you receive it and will expire at 11:59pm (AEDT) on 31 January 2024.

Can I spin the digital wheel if I create a MyLG account after 5 November 2023? No. MyLG account holders with accounts created after 5 November are not eligible to participate in the promotion.

If I choose to cancel my order, will my voucher code be available in my MyLG account so that I can use the discount for a future purchase? The voucher code is single use and may only be applied to a single item in your cart at check out. If you choose to cancel your order, the voucher code will also be cancelled. Please contact Customer Service and provide your name, order number, and date of cancellation. Customer Service will assist in reissuing your voucher with a new unique code for use within the promotion period (24 November – 11:59pm (AEDT) 31 January 2024).

I have access to a LG VIP store however my voucher is not working on this site. Strategic partners with access to partnership portals on LG.com/au are ineligible to participate in the Promotion.

When I add my postcode, the product I want is out of stock however if I apply an alternate post code, the system allows me to add the product to cart. If I complete the order, will this impact my delivery? Yes this will impact your order. LG has many distribution centres around the country. Should you incorrectly apply a postcode with an alternate address, this could delay your order or cause your order to be cancelled.

Can my Spin and Win prize be used with any other offer? Your voucher code cannot be used with any other offer (such as the $50 welcome coupon); however, it can be applied to products that are on sale on the LG Online Store. For 2023, you can use your voucher in conjunction with Black Friday sales on 24 November.

I didn’t receive an email with my voucher code? You will receive your unique voucher code via email to the email address associated with your MyLG account on 24 November 2023. Entrants who opt-in to receive LG marketing communications will be eligible for an additional spin of the wheel. To ensure your status is opted in please log in to your MyLG account to check you are opted in to marketing communications. Your voucher(s) will also be assigned to your MyLG account if you don’t receive an email notification.