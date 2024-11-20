Why Register?
Maximise your LG product experience by registering today to receive early access to product offers,
plus helpful information on all your registered products.
You’ll also have the peace-of-mind to know that all your product information is in the one place
if you need to contact us for product related support.
Early access to special product offers*
Helpful information on product related support including
repairs and warranty
Detail on all registered products
in the one place
You must opt in during the registration process to receive the latest news and offers from LG
Electronics Australia.
If you already have a MyLG account, don't worry! You will be able to Spin & Win on 10 November 2023.
Key dates during Spin & Win
1
Step 1:
Register for a MyLG Account by 5 November 2023.
2
Step 2:
Spin the LG wheel to win a prize from 10 November to 19 November 2023.
3
Step 3:
Unique voucher code will be in your MyLG account on 24 November 2023 (Black
Friday).
4
Step 4:
Shop your favourite product on LG.com (prize redeemable until 31 January
2024).
We want everyone to Spin and Win!
Share with your Family & Friends so they don’t miss out.
-
The product I want does not have any stock available.
Stock of particular products can be limited. We suggest checking the LG Online Store on
another day to secure the product you want. Your Spin and Win prize is valid from 24 November
2023 until 11:59pm (AEDT) on 31 January 2024.
-
The Spin and Win wheel has displayed the prize I have won. When will I be
issued my voucher code?
You will receive your unique voucher code via email to the email address associated with your
MyLG account on 24 November 2023. This voucher is valid from the time you receive it and will
expire at 11:59pm (AEDT) on 31 January 2024.
-
Can I spin the digital wheel if I create a MyLG account after 5 November
2023?
No. MyLG account holders with accounts created after 5 November are not eligible to
participate in the promotion.
-
If I choose to cancel my order, will my voucher code be available in my
MyLG account so that I can use the discount for a future purchase?
The voucher code is single use and may only be applied to a single item in your cart at check
out. If you choose to cancel your order, the voucher code will also be cancelled. Please
contact Customer Service and provide your name, order number, and date of cancellation.
Customer Service will assist in reissuing your voucher with a new unique code for use within
the promotion period (24 November – 11:59pm (AEDT) 31 January 2024).
-
I have access to a LG VIP store however my voucher is not working on this
site.
Strategic partners with access to partnership portals on LG.com/au are ineligible to
participate in the Promotion.
-
When I add my postcode, the product I want is out of stock however if I
apply an alternate post code, the system allows me to add the product to cart. If I complete
the order, will this impact my delivery?
Yes this will impact your order. LG has many distribution centres around the country. Should
you incorrectly apply a postcode with an alternate address, this could delay your order or
cause your order to be cancelled.
-
Can my Spin and Win prize be used with any other offer?
Your voucher code cannot be used with any other offer (such as the $50 welcome coupon);
however, it can be applied to products that are on sale on the LG Online Store. For 2023, you
can use your voucher in conjunction with Black Friday sales on 24 November.
-
I didn’t receive an email with my voucher code?
You will receive your unique voucher code via email to the email address associated with your
MyLG account on 24 November 2023. Entrants who opt-in to receive LG marketing communications
will be eligible for an additional spin of the wheel. To ensure your status is opted in please
log in to your MyLG account to check you are opted in to marketing communications. Your
voucher(s) will also be assigned to your MyLG account if you don’t receive an email
notification.
-
Can I spin the wheel a second time if I’m already opted in for marketing communications?
If you are already opted in for marketing communications you are eligible for a second spin.