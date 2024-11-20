Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
<  BACK

Meet Local Legend,
Cory Walsh

Cory Walsh of Townsville, Queensland was named a deserving LG Local Legend in September 2020. He received this recognition for committing much of his time to protecting people and homes against the harshest of conditions as a volunteer firefighter as part of the Black River and District Rural Fire Brigade – an organisation providing first response assistance to the communities of Black River, as well as supporting other local brigades in the surrounding areas.

In 2019, Townsville suffered extensive flooding around Ross River and from other minor rivers and creeks. Over 16,000 properties lost power during the floods and roads and rail lines were not accessible throughout the town.

During the floods, Cory was instrumental in the evacuation of many residents and spearheaded a new way of transporting paramedics and patients through flood waters. Through his dedication of safeguarding his community, he was recently promoted to the secretary of the brigade. He was also there to support regional bushfire outbreaks in late 2019 to early 2020.

We spoke with Cory to find out more about his inspirational volunteer work and what drove him to help his community. You can read his inspiring answers below:

LG: What prompted you to give back in your community?

CW: I work as a miner by trade and for many years I supported the emergency response team when fires occurred on the site. I have always admired the work firefighters do to combat bushfires in the region and I knew I wanted to be involved even from a young age. One day I had a conversation with one of my workmates who was already volunteering for the fire brigade service and he asked if I wanted to join as a volunteer firefighter. I thought this was a great opportunity to pursue a passion of mine while helping to protect my community from potential bushfires and other emergencies. Six years on and I’m now the secretary of the brigade which I’m extremely proud of as I can work more closely with local residents and engage them in a real conversation about fire safety. Although I continue to support on the frontline and last year, I was deployed interstate during the bushfires to help the firefighters’ tackle the regional outbreaks.

Part of my role now is to assist the rotary club by attending and supporting events which has helped raise relief funds following the devastating bushfires nationwide last year. We also visit kindergarten and primary schools in the local area to teach kids about fire safety and fire marshal events like the V8 supercar racing championships. Our main goal is to educate people on the impact of fires and to build a greater sense of community.

LG: Have you come up against any challenges?

CW: The main challenge we face is the shortage of volunteers committed to servicing the fire brigade for the longer term. People always love to be involved, but this does require a certain amount of time and dedication which isn’t always fully understood. We would love to have more people join over the summer to grow our team as it has got smaller in recent years. As the team provides backup response services to Queensland Fire & Emergency Stations in the local area, it is important we keep a high level of professionalism and service especially throughout the summer months.

LG: What results have you achieved so far?

CW: Our team is called for every kind of emergency and the Townsville floods last year left over 3,000 homes flooded and many more without power. We were called to evacuate people from their homes and take them to control points where they could be moved to support centres. On one particular instance we got called to Cluden Racecourse to help evacuate an elderly patient from their home. The whole causeway was flooded so we had to drive the ambulance members through the floods with our brigade truck and return with the patient back to the ambulance for treatment.

LG: What’s next for you and your initiative?

CW: We would like to continue our work in the community and get more people engaged with the fire service. The educational aspect is very important especially for the younger generation so we want to reach as many people as we can to spread the message about fire safety. In terms of volunteers, we are always on the lookout for committed individuals to come train and join the fire brigade!

We would truly like to thank Cory and his team of volunteers as part of the Black River and District Rural Fire Brigade for their dedication in protecting their community during times of need, such as natural disasters. We wish him our best as he continues to make a difference in the lives of others.

Congratulations on being named an LG Local Legend, Cory!

Share to Facebook
Share a story
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 