Meet Local Legend,

Jennifer Hunt In June 2020, LG Electronics Australia recognised and rewarded Jennifer Hunt of Caulfield, Victoria for her incredible efforts in helping those less fortunate to care for their beloved pets. The reality is around 62 per cent of Australians own a pet and with this comes the likelihood that some may struggle if their pet becomes seriously ill. For the last decade, Jennifer has been helping pensioners and low income families across Victoria keep their furry friends alive by funding veterinary care and relieving financial distress through her not-for-profit, Pet Medical Crisis Fund. In 2009 when her border collie Jed ruptured several discs in his back, Jennifer felt privileged she could afford the series of required operations in order to keep him alive for another nine years. This sense of privilege inspired her to help those that may not be able to afford the necessary veterinary treatments, so euthanasia is not an option.

While working full-time as a registered nurse in 2010, Jennifer started the charity to prevent unnecessary euthanasia of pets and assist financially and mentally vulnerable members of the community with veterinary bills – by paying the vets directly. Jennifer knows first-hand the positive impacts a pet can bring to an individual or family from both a physical and mental perspective. She believes all pet owners no matter their backgrounds deserve to keep their pets alive.

We spoke to Jennifer to learn more about her selfless efforts – how she got started, her greatest challenges and the future of Pet Medical Crisis Fund: LG: What prompted you to give back in your community? JH: My Border Collie ‘Jed-the-wonder-dog' was the reason I started Pet Medical Crisis Fund. In 2009, Jed was playing with my 4-year-old son, James, on the beach, when our world changed. While chasing seagulls, Jed ruptured several discs in his back. This started a series of major operations over three years, each costing many thousands of dollars. Fortunately, we had the funds available with the money we had been saving for a new kitchen renovation at the time. Without funds, the only option for Jed would have been euthanasia. The journey made me realise how lucky we were to still have Jed and how pensioners couldn’t do what I did, so I started a fund to initially help pensioners whose loved pets are in danger of being unnecessarily euthanised. From there, the Pet Medical Crisis Fund was born in 2010. The fund supports disadvantaged owners to meet the high cost of veterinary care. Jed sadly passed away in 2018 having given me years of devotion, love and inspiration. We’ve made him the founding member of the Pet Medical Crisis Fund and through his legacy pets receive the help they need to stay by their owner’s sides. LG: How did you come up with the concept? JH: I’ve been working as a registered nurse for many years and it’s always in my nature to help people in need. It’s a cause close to my heart and I know the bond between a pet and human is often crucial to the mental and physical wellbeing of people. Starting this charity in 2010 seemed like a natural move especially after my own personal experience with Jed. Owners or vets can apply for assistance through our website, petmedicalcrisis.com.au, and once a plan of care is known and it is established that the owner has exhausted all avenues of funding, the vet is asked to reduce the cost of care to ‘at-cost’ to see if the owner is able to then proceed with funding the care. The relationships I’ve built with veterinarians over the years has helped me better understand the challenges they have - especially when they are put in situations where low-income families or pensioners can’t afford the vet bills.