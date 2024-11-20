Meet Local Legend,

Mathew Crothers In August 2020, LG Electronics Australia recognised and rewarded Mathew Crothers, a hero in his local community of Deniliquin, NSW who has been rebuilding old computers and donating the machines to families in need for home learning purposes since the beginning of the pandemic. As a father of three, Mathew understood first-hand the challenges faced by families needing to coordinate home learning due to COVID-19 government restrictions and wanted to help.

As an IT specialist, Mathew’s passion for computers stems back to his childhood, where at age 10, he rebuilt his first computer. When schools started to close back in March, Mathew started fixing old computers and spare parts lying around the house. Once he had refurbished what he had, he called on his local community for donations and the rest is history.

We spoke to Mathew to learn more about his efforts – how he got started, his greatest challenges and what he has planned next: LG: What prompted you to give back in your community? MC: I’ve always been interested in computers; I rebuilt my first computer when I was 10 years old and my first job out of university was in IT. Rebuilding computers has been a passion project of mine for years and I’ve always ensured my kids have understood the tech – they’re almost as tech savvy as I am! When COVID-19 closed schools and forced us into home learning, we had to quickly adapt to learning online. It was at this point, working with my kids on their schoolwork online, that I thought to myself it would be almost impossible for parents to do this without a computer. Not to mention kids falling behind simply because they didn’t have or couldn’t afford or access the hardware. That’s when I thought I could put my IT skills to good use during this time and help other families in my town by refurbishing old laptops and computers and donating to those who needed them.

LG: How did you come up with the concept? MC: I had a pile of spare computers and parts lying around the house and thought I would repair them and donate to any families that needed one. I posted what I was doing on my personal Facebook page and it ballooned from there. Once I’d utilised everything I had at home, I put a call out on the local Deni buy-and-sell Facebook page asking for old laptops, computers and accessories and continued rebuilding computers to donate. A few businesses around town and some people in the community all wanted to help by pledging computers and accessories to the cause.