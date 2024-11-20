Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
<  BACK

Meet Local Legend,
Rodney Mitchell

In June 2020, LG Electronics Australia recognised and rewarded Rodney Mitchell of Shoalhaven, New South Wales for doing good in his local community. Rodney, a local volunteer was recognised for his start-up not-for-profit, Minute by Minute Disaster Relief inc. which delivers goods to communities across Australia in support of those affected by unprecedented events, such as the bushfires earlier this year and most recently COVID-19.

The devastating bushfires in summer 2019/ 2020 saw the displacement and loss of homes and businesses across the country, and with approximately 80 per cent of the Shoalhaven region impacted by this natural disaster, Rodney knew he had to do something and therefore created the charity group, Minute by Minute Disaster Relief inc. in January this year.

From one unprecedented challenge to another, Rodney broadened his charity’s scope and has also been supporting those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes the Minute by Minute Disaster Relief team delivering essential supplies, by way of a food-truck, to the elderly and those in most need in the South Coast region of New South Wales, equating to more than 110 deliveries to local seniors a week.

Furthermore, he has helped fund much of this program through the establishment of the Minute by Minute community op-shop in South Nowra. All proceeds from this second-hand store go to local affected communities.

We spoke to Rodney to learn more about his selfless efforts – how he got started, his greatest challenges and the future of Minute by Minute Disaster Relief inc.:

LG: What prompted you to give back in your community?

RM: After seeing the hundreds of people forced into homelessness because of the bushfires when charities could help but chose not to, I spoke personally to people in the towns most affected. I found that no-one was giving them any assistance so this prompted me to start the Minute by Minute Disaster Relief inc charity so that I could continue helping these people basically to survive in the meantime.

LG: How did you come up with the concept?

RM: I stumbled upon the concept after I had already done 13 full truck-loads of fire relief runs to 13 different towns and was running out of money because I had recently been laid off from my job.

Our pre-existing Facebook community pleaded that I continued to help and kept suggesting I start a charity that the community would support. At this point, they were fearing all help to the worst affected areas would stop if I did not pursue this. So, we started the Minute by Minute Disaster Relief not- for-profit and we are just days away from receiving word on our status for full registration from the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission.

LG: Have you come up against any challenges?

RM: We had many challenges when first starting our community op-shop at 5/10 Central Avenue, South Nowra. We offered everything an op-shop can hold, including low-income furniture at very cheap prices, if not free. However, we had to pay rent for the two buildings we were using which was challenging at the start. We thankfully have the assistance of Michael and Penny volunteering full time, which has helped us manage the shops better.

LG: What results have you achieved so far?

RM: We have achieved a significant amount since the bushfires and have now expanded the charity to provide essential supplies and facilitate free house calls during COVID for seniors and pensioners who need it the most.

Our community op-shop funds everything we do in the community, which includes a furniture warehouse where we provide free/sold furniture for the bushfire victims. This is also open to the general public looking for a bargain i.e; a cheap bed.

Plus through our relationship with Pastor Pete Dover from the Salt Ministries organisation, we can replenish our food trucks with fruit and veg and give it away to the public for free through our op-shop.

LG: What is next for you and your initiative?

RM: Next, we will spend the remainder of our budget to buy a ton of new cold weather gear/bedding for our local seniors so that they can stay safe and warm this winter. We will continue to run the op-shop, food truck, furniture warehouse so the local community can benefit from our services. Michael Alliston, Penny Gray and I do not draw a wage or salary from this, and we have had the discussion that we are quite happy to continue doing this for the greater good of the community.

LG Electronics Australia would like to thank Rodney for his kindness and compassion for communities impacted by the bushfires and now those experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish Rodney our best as he continues to grow and expand his charity work both locally and across Australia.

If you know someone like Louise, find out more about how you too can nominate them as an LG Local Legend, by visiting here.
lg.com/au/LGlocallegends.

Share to Facebook
Share a story
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 