AUSSIE FAMILIES LOOK TO HOME ENTERTAINMENT FOR FESTIVE BONDING

View the full infographic here.

SYDNEY, 29th November 2017– If National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is anything to go by, Christmas is a time filled with family tensions. Despite some of the standard season niggles and the need to get away for some time out, Aussies are ultimately looking forward to spending more time with family and friends around not just the tree, but the TV.

Released today, ‘The LG Home Entertainment Trends Survey’*, which looks at the key trends and drivers surrounding home entertainment experiences, finds more than 4 in 5 (approx. 83%) of Aussies believe home entertainment technology allows families and friends to share experiences.

However, the research conducted by independent research firm, CoreData also finds that 77 per cent of Australians believe personal screen time can lead households to feel more apart. A further 52 per cent of Australians have even texted a family member while they are both at home!

Despite the amount of time we spend glued to our personal devices, nearly 59 per cent of Australians believe that home entertainment technology is actually bringing families and friends closer together than in the past. In a typical week 70 per cent of us watch content on a TV at home together with family.

Whilst Australians might not be traditional in many senses – we trade in Christmas cake for pavlova, for example – 41 per cent of survey respondents do identify as being ‘traditionalists’ when it comes to home entertainment and consider the TV as the ‘unifying’ screen.

“Our research provides insights into how Australians are consuming home entertainment technology and especially how the television remains as the central family hub. My family loves to binge watch classic Christmas flicks during this time of year and we definitely spend more time together partaking in this activity,” said Angus Jones, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia.

“Surprisingly, more than 4 in 5 (84%) Australians surveyed believe that big screens can bring us closer together. This counts for big events such as sporting finals or popular TV show finales. Based on what we know about consumer habits – this research included – we are constantly enhancing our home entertainment products at LG to provide Australian consumers with more memorable and immersive TV viewing experiences at home.”

With more quality content available at our finger tips and available to watch in the comfort of our own homes, the home is increasingly becoming the new cinema. To exemplify, the survey shows that 1 in 3 (35%) Australians watch movies more frequently on their home entertainment set-ups compared to a year ago. The reasons for this include it’s cheaper to entertain at home (65%),spending more time at home (57%) and better content available (49%) - which encourages staying in.

With the home increasingly becoming the new cinema, Australians are planning to invest more than previously in home entertainment technology and are motivated by seeking collective experiences with friends and family at home. More than half of Australians plan to invest more in quality home entertainment technology (51%) with most saying this is driven by spending more time at home with family and friends (56%).

Despite the multiple screens in our lives, there is one consistent screen that brings us all together, the TV.

# # #

Notes to editors:

Additional findings from the report:

Shared experiences around the television are also popular with partners, 2 in 3 (67%) and friends, 1 in 2 (46%)

With more availability of content in the home and enhanced home entertainment technologies, 1 in 5 (20%) visit the cinema less frequently compared to a year ago. This rises to more than 1 in 3 (35%) when compared to five years ago and more than 2 in 5 (45%) when compared to 10 years ago

Majority of Australians believe that home entertainment innovations enhance their lives, approximately 3 in 4 (73%) Australians believe that innovation in home entertainment technology is life-enhancing

2 in 3 (65%) of Australians believe that life is better with the latest in home entertainment technology or that life is better with these innovations in the home



For more information on the LG Home Entertainment Trends Survey please download the full Survey Data Report here (1.4MB PDF).

Disclaimers:

*‘The LG Home Entertainment Trends Survey’ was compiled by LG Electronics Australia and Core Data in October 2017. The survey was conducted with 1,045 Australians 18-60 years of age across states and territories.

Media assets: For high resolution images and product specifications, visit here.

Media Contacts:

For further information and interview requests, please contact HKAus@lg-one.comor the contact listed below.

Emma Miller, LG-One Australia

emma.miller@lg-one.com

02 9286 1228 / 0450 761 339

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 75,000 people working in 118 locations around the world. With 2016 global sales of USD 47.9 billion (KRW 55.4 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Mobile Communications, Home Entertainment and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global leader in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, commercial displays and security systems. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like 4K OLED TV, implementing breakthrough HDR technologies in its flagship TV line-up and offering consumers intuitive smart TV technology easy to use. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning, LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs and SUPER UHD TVs. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.