EUPD RESEARCH NAMES LG ELECTRONICS SOLAR DIVISION AS TOP BRAND PHOTOVOLTAICS (PV) FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SYDNEY, 5 February 2019 – The Solar Division of LG Electronics Australia (LG Solar™) has yet again been awarded with the seal of ‘Top Brand PV’ for the fourth consecutive year from Germany based market research company, EuPD Research. Following the organisation’s annual survey, Australian solar system installers positively rated the LG solar division for its solar panels.

The ‘Top Brand PV’ award highlights LG as a product leader for solar panels. This year’s award recognise LG panels have both high brand awareness and high levels of recommendation from installers.

"We are delighted to receive Top Brand recognition in Solar panels once again. This is an important honour as the installers voting have detailed knowledge of the various solar panels in the market,” said Markus Lambert, General Manager Solar and Energy at LG Electronics Australia. “The award underscores our relentless efforts to deliver high quality, high-performance PV technology; as well as, fast, reliable service. The fact we’ve received this award four years in a row sets us apart in the market.”

Every year more than 100 solar installation companies from Australia take part in the independent survey by EuPD Research. Considerations in the process include factors such as; brand perception, brand positioning, market penetration and customer satisfaction. Ultimately, EuPD Research honours manufacturers that are rated above average.

Solar PV technology helps enable Australians to live more sustainably by generating clean and renewable energy from their homes or businesses; as well as, helping the environment and consumers gain more control of their own power needs. LG solar panels are available up to 365W in the 60 cell range, the highest watt output in Australia for this class.

LG manufactures premium, high-efficiency solar panels ranging from a 325W on the sleek, all-black NeON® 2 Black to the 365W NeON® R, as well as commercial grade solar panels that can reach up to 405W output. All LG solar panels come with an industry-leading 25-year product warranty.

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Solar ™

LG Electronics is a leading supplier in the field of solar and renewable energy. With the LG Neon R high-performance module, the solar specialist is making significant progress in the area of ​​high-efficient solar panels. The revised cell structure on the front of the panel works completely without electrodes and absorbs the incident light as much as possible. The LG Neon R comes to a performance of 365 W – an absolute peak in its class.

