LG AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES 2022 RANGE OF CINEBEAM PROJECTORS DESIGNED TO ELEVATE THE HOME CINEMA OR CORPORATE OFFICE EXPERIENCE

SYDNEY, 26 MAY 2022— LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the local availability of the company’s 2022 CineBeam projector lineup, featuring six new models, including both 4K laser and Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models. The new LG CineBeam projector lineup offers an excellent range of choices for consumers looking to create their own private cinema at home or as an addition to the corporate boardroom, with immersive, large-scale images that can be projected directly onto the wall or a dedicated screen.

Leading the new range are the LG Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models (HU715QW, HU915QE), which feature auto brightness technology and the ability to create a 100-inch image when placed only 21.7 centimeters from the wall.1 Delivering impressive picture quality in a flexible, space-conscious design, the new LG UST projectors are capable of delivering up to 3,700 ANSI lumens (depending on the model) with a laser light source, delivering bright images and deep blacks courtesy of a wheel-less hybrid laser. Furthermore, built-in quad woofers and 2.2-channel stereo heighten the sense of immersion with surround sound options when connected to one or two Bluetooth speakers. 2

Complementing the new LG CineBeam projector lineup are the company’s 4K laser projector models (HU70LG, HU710PW, HU810PW, PF610P). Delivering 4K resolution with 3,840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels, these models feature a range of light source options from laser-LED hybrid technology to 4CH LED and can deliver up to 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness.

“At LG, we are passionate about providing innovative technologies to amplify content viewing experiences in the home or corporate environment. The introduction of our new CineBeam projector range is an example of our ongoing commitment to providing premium viewing experiences to our customers,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

“The lineup is designed to deliver immersive experiences and intuitive functionality while also providing a compact design for a variety of viewing scenarios. With attention to detail evident in the flexible placement and a variety of light source technologies, Australians will enjoy cinema quality viewing experiences in the comfort of their own home or in the office for business presentations.”

Immersive experiences

Within the range, the new CineBeam projectors include features such as Brightness Optimiser technology that adjusts brightness according to ambient light conditions. Dynamic Tone Mapping, which analyses and fine tunes each frame to support HDR performance. The technology helps deliver realistic and vivid images regardless of the content or light level of the room. Delivering impressive cinematic moments, FILMMAKER Mode allows users to rediscover favourite films and new movies the way the director intended by turning off motion smoothing to help preserve that unique cinematic feel.

Intuitive control

Amplifying the home cinema viewing experience is the LG webOS smart platform. Offering intuitive controls and navigation, users can easily access a wide range of popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV. 3

Modern design

Compact and easy to set up, the models are suitable for most indoor spaces but also look great in outdoor settings such as the home’s backyard, after the sun has set. Ideal for film buffs looking to add something special to their interior scheme, LG HU715QW in particular has been thoughtfully designed with a premium fabric cover courtesy of Danish textile company Kvadrat.

The 2022 LG CineBeam Projector range is available now with select retailers and online at LG.com/au.

Specifications: 2022 LG Projector Range

HU915QE BU50NST (ProBeam) HU715QW HU710PW HU810PW HU70LG PF610P RRP $9,999 5,999 $5,799 $3,699 $4,999 $2,699 $1,299 Resolution 4K UHD (3,840x2,160) 4K UHD (3840x2160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Full HD (1920x1080) Brightness (ANSI Lumens) 3,700 5,000 2,500 2,000 2,700 1,500 1,000 Light Source Laser Laser Laser Hybrid (Laser + LED) Dual Laser 4CH LED 4CH LED Lamp Life (Up to Hrs) 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 30,000 30,000 TruMotion Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Filmmaker Mode Yes No Yes Yes Yes No No Screen Size (inches) 90"~120" 40-300 80-120 40-300 40-300 60" ~ 140" 60-120 Throw Distance 100” @ 42cm N/A 100” @ 21.7cm 100” @ 2.9-4.6m 150" @ 4.3~6.9m 100"@ 2.7~3.4m 60" @ 1.59m Throw Ratio 0.19 1.3 - 2.08 0.22 1.3 - 2.08 1.3 - 2.08 1.2 – 1.5 1.195 Zoom Fixed 1.6x Fixed 1.6 x

1.6x 1.25 Fixed webOS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Apple AirPlay Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Integrated Speakers 40W 5W + 5W 20W + 20W Stereo 5W + 5W Stereo 5W + 5W Stereo 3W + 3W Stereo 3W + 3W Stereo Remote Control Yes Yes Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes Inputs HDMI 2.1 x 1 HDMI 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 HDBT HDMI x 3 USB 2.0 x 2 HDMI x 3 USB 2.0 x 2 HDMI 2.1 x 3 HDMI 2.0 x 1 USB 2.0 x 2 HDMI x 1 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.1 x 1 HDMI x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 RJ45 Stockists JB HiFi Amazon JB HiFi JB Hi Fi JB Hi Fi Amazon Amazon

1Measured diagonally.

2 Compatibility guaranteed with LG Bluetooth speakers only. Feature available on HU715Q only.

3 Internet connection and subscription to streaming services required. Supported services may differ by country. Streaming and mirroring content from iOS devices available via Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. iOS devices require software version 12.3 and above (macOS version 10.14.5 and above for Apple products) and must be on the same Wi-Fi network as LG CineBeam.

