LG AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES 2022 RANGE OF CINEBEAM PROJECTORS DESIGNED TO ELEVATE THE HOME CINEMA OR CORPORATE OFFICE EXPERIENCE

COMPUTERS 05/26/2022
SYDNEY, 26 MAY 2022— LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the local availability of the company’s 2022 CineBeam projector lineup, featuring six new models, including both 4K laser and Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models. The new LG CineBeam projector lineup offers an excellent range of choices for consumers looking to create their own private cinema at home or as an addition to the corporate boardroom, with immersive, large-scale images that can be projected directly onto the wall or a dedicated screen.

 

Leading the new range are the LG Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models (HU715QW, HU915QE), which feature auto brightness technology and the ability to create a 100-inch image when placed only 21.7 centimeters from the wall.1  Delivering impressive picture quality in a flexible, space-conscious design, the new LG UST projectors are capable of delivering up to 3,700 ANSI lumens (depending on the model) with a laser light source, delivering bright images and deep blacks courtesy of a wheel-less hybrid laser. Furthermore, built-in quad woofers and 2.2-channel stereo heighten the sense of immersion with surround sound options when connected to one or two Bluetooth speakers. 2 

 

Complementing the new LG CineBeam projector lineup are the company’s 4K laser projector models (HU70LG, HU710PW, HU810PW, PF610P). Delivering 4K resolution with 3,840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels, these models feature a range of light source options from laser-LED hybrid technology to 4CH LED and can deliver up to 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness.

 

“At LG, we are passionate about providing innovative technologies to amplify content viewing experiences in the home or corporate environment. The introduction of our new CineBeam projector range is an example of our ongoing commitment to providing premium viewing experiences to our customers,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

 

“The lineup is designed to deliver immersive experiences and intuitive functionality while also providing a compact design for a variety of viewing scenarios. With attention to detail evident in the flexible placement and a variety of light source technologies, Australians will enjoy cinema quality viewing experiences in the comfort of their own home or in the office for business presentations.”

 

Immersive experiences

Within the range, the new CineBeam projectors include features such as Brightness Optimiser technology that adjusts brightness according to ambient light conditions. Dynamic Tone Mapping, which analyses and fine tunes each frame to support HDR performance. The technology helps deliver realistic and vivid images regardless of the content or light level of the room. Delivering impressive cinematic moments, FILMMAKER Mode allows users to rediscover favourite films and new movies the way the director intended by turning off motion smoothing to help preserve that unique cinematic feel.

 

Intuitive control

Amplifying the home cinema viewing experience is the LG webOS smart platform. Offering intuitive controls and navigation, users can easily access a wide range of popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV. 3  

 

Modern design

Compact and easy to set up, the models are suitable for most indoor spaces but also look great in outdoor settings such as the home’s backyard, after the sun has set. Ideal for film buffs looking to add something special to their interior scheme, LG HU715QW in particular has been thoughtfully designed with a premium fabric cover courtesy of Danish textile company Kvadrat.   

  

The 2022 LG CineBeam Projector range is available now with select retailers and online at LG.com/au. 

 

Specifications: 2022 LG Projector Range

 

　 

 HU915QE

BU50NST (ProBeam)

HU715QW 

HU710PW 

HU810PW

HU70LG

 PF610P

RRP

$9,999

5,999

$5,799

$3,699

$4,999

$2,699

$1,299

Resolution 

4K UHD

(3,840x2,160) 

4K UHD

(3840x2160)

4K UHD

(3,840 x 2,160) 

4K UHD

(3,840 x 2,160) 

4K UHD

(3840 x 2160)

4K UHD

(3840 x 2160)

Full HD (1920x1080)

Brightness 

(ANSI Lumens)

3,700

5,000

2,500

2,000

2,700

1,500

1,000

Light Source 

Laser

Laser

Laser 

Hybrid

(Laser + LED) 

Dual Laser

4CH LED

4CH LED

Lamp Life

(Up to Hrs) 

20,000

20,000

20,000

20,000 

20,000

30,000

30,000

TruMotion 

Yes

No

Yes 

Yes 

Yes

Yes

No

Filmmaker Mode 

Yes

No

Yes 

Yes 

Yes

No

No

Screen Size

(inches)

90"~120"

40-300

80-120 

40-300 

40-300

60" ~ 140"

60-120

Throw Distance 

100” @ 42cm

N/A

100” @ 21.7cm 

100” @ 2.9-4.6m 

150" @ 4.3~6.9m

100"@ 2.7~3.4m

60" @ 1.59m 

Throw Ratio 

0.19

1.3 - 2.08 

0.22 

1.3 - 2.08 

1.3 - 2.08 

1.2 – 1.5

1.195

Zoom 

Fixed

1.6x

Fixed 

1.6 x


1.6x

 

1.25

Fixed

webOS 

Yes

Yes

Yes 

Yes 

Yes

Yes

Yes

Apple AirPlay

Yes

No

Yes 

Yes 

Yes

No

Yes

Integrated Speakers 

40W

5W + 5W

20W + 20W Stereo 

5W + 5W Stereo 

5W + 5W Stereo

3W + 3W Stereo

3W + 3W Stereo

Remote Control 

Yes

Yes

Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) 

Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) 

Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) 

Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) 

Yes

Inputs 

HDMI 2.1 x 1 HDMI 2.0 x 2

USB 2.0 x 2

HDBT

HDMI x 3

USB 2.0 x 2 

HDMI x 3

USB 2.0 x 2 

HDMI 2.1 x 3 HDMI 2.0 x 1

USB 2.0 x 2

HDMI x 1

USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.1 x 1

HDMI x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 RJ45

Stockists

JB HiFi

Amazon

JB HiFi

JB Hi Fi

JB Hi Fi

Amazon

Amazon

 

# # # 

 

1Measured diagonally. 

 

2 Compatibility guaranteed with LG Bluetooth speakers only. Feature available on HU715Q only.

 

3 Internet connection and subscription to streaming services required. Supported services may differ by country. Streaming and mirroring content from iOS devices available via Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. iOS devices require software version 12.3 and above (macOS version 10.14.5 and above for Apple products) and must be on the same Wi-Fi network as LG CineBeam. 

 

 For high-resolution imagery, please see here.

 

Media Contacts:  

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below. 

 

Hayley Debernardi 

Hayley.Debernardi@lg-one.com  

LG-One Australia  

0434 883 544 

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news. 

 

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

 

