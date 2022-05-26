We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES 2022 RANGE OF CINEBEAM PROJECTORS DESIGNED TO ELEVATE THE HOME CINEMA OR CORPORATE OFFICE EXPERIENCE
SYDNEY, 26 MAY 2022— LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the local availability of the company’s 2022 CineBeam projector lineup, featuring six new models, including both 4K laser and Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models. The new LG CineBeam projector lineup offers an excellent range of choices for consumers looking to create their own private cinema at home or as an addition to the corporate boardroom, with immersive, large-scale images that can be projected directly onto the wall or a dedicated screen.
Leading the new range are the LG Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models (HU715QW, HU915QE), which feature auto brightness technology and the ability to create a 100-inch image when placed only 21.7 centimeters from the wall.1 Delivering impressive picture quality in a flexible, space-conscious design, the new LG UST projectors are capable of delivering up to 3,700 ANSI lumens (depending on the model) with a laser light source, delivering bright images and deep blacks courtesy of a wheel-less hybrid laser. Furthermore, built-in quad woofers and 2.2-channel stereo heighten the sense of immersion with surround sound options when connected to one or two Bluetooth speakers. 2
Complementing the new LG CineBeam projector lineup are the company’s 4K laser projector models (HU70LG, HU710PW, HU810PW, PF610P). Delivering 4K resolution with 3,840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels, these models feature a range of light source options from laser-LED hybrid technology to 4CH LED and can deliver up to 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness.
“At LG, we are passionate about providing innovative technologies to amplify content viewing experiences in the home or corporate environment. The introduction of our new CineBeam projector range is an example of our ongoing commitment to providing premium viewing experiences to our customers,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.
“The lineup is designed to deliver immersive experiences and intuitive functionality while also providing a compact design for a variety of viewing scenarios. With attention to detail evident in the flexible placement and a variety of light source technologies, Australians will enjoy cinema quality viewing experiences in the comfort of their own home or in the office for business presentations.”
Immersive experiences
Within the range, the new CineBeam projectors include features such as Brightness Optimiser technology that adjusts brightness according to ambient light conditions. Dynamic Tone Mapping, which analyses and fine tunes each frame to support HDR performance. The technology helps deliver realistic and vivid images regardless of the content or light level of the room. Delivering impressive cinematic moments, FILMMAKER Mode allows users to rediscover favourite films and new movies the way the director intended by turning off motion smoothing to help preserve that unique cinematic feel.
Intuitive control
Amplifying the home cinema viewing experience is the LG webOS smart platform. Offering intuitive controls and navigation, users can easily access a wide range of popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV. 3
Modern design
Compact and easy to set up, the models are suitable for most indoor spaces but also look great in outdoor settings such as the home’s backyard, after the sun has set. Ideal for film buffs looking to add something special to their interior scheme, LG HU715QW in particular has been thoughtfully designed with a premium fabric cover courtesy of Danish textile company Kvadrat.
The 2022 LG CineBeam Projector range is available now with select retailers and online at LG.com/au.
Specifications: 2022 LG Projector Range
HU915QE
BU50NST (ProBeam)
HU715QW
HU710PW
HU810PW
HU70LG
PF610P
RRP
$9,999
5,999
$5,799
$3,699
$4,999
$2,699
$1,299
Resolution
4K UHD
(3,840x2,160)
4K UHD
(3840x2160)
4K UHD
(3,840 x 2,160)
4K UHD
(3,840 x 2,160)
4K UHD
(3840 x 2160)
4K UHD
(3840 x 2160)
Full HD (1920x1080)
Brightness
(ANSI Lumens)
3,700
5,000
2,500
2,000
2,700
1,500
1,000
Light Source
Laser
Laser
Laser
Hybrid
(Laser + LED)
Dual Laser
4CH LED
4CH LED
Lamp Life
(Up to Hrs)
20,000
20,000
20,000
20,000
20,000
30,000
30,000
TruMotion
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Filmmaker Mode
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
Screen Size
(inches)
90"~120"
40-300
80-120
40-300
40-300
60" ~ 140"
60-120
Throw Distance
100” @ 42cm
N/A
100” @ 21.7cm
100” @ 2.9-4.6m
150" @ 4.3~6.9m
100"@ 2.7~3.4m
60" @ 1.59m
Throw Ratio
0.19
1.3 - 2.08
0.22
1.3 - 2.08
1.3 - 2.08
1.2 – 1.5
1.195
Zoom
Fixed
1.6x
Fixed
1.6 x
1.25
Fixed
webOS
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Apple AirPlay
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Integrated Speakers
40W
5W + 5W
20W + 20W Stereo
5W + 5W Stereo
5W + 5W Stereo
3W + 3W Stereo
3W + 3W Stereo
Remote Control
Yes
Yes
Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)
Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)
Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)
Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)
Yes
Inputs
HDMI 2.1 x 1 HDMI 2.0 x 2
USB 2.0 x 2
HDBT
HDMI x 3
USB 2.0 x 2
HDMI x 3
USB 2.0 x 2
HDMI 2.1 x 3 HDMI 2.0 x 1
USB 2.0 x 2
HDMI x 1
USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.1 x 1
HDMI x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 RJ45
Stockists
JB HiFi
Amazon
JB HiFi
JB Hi Fi
JB Hi Fi
Amazon
Amazon
1Measured diagonally.
2 Compatibility guaranteed with LG Bluetooth speakers only. Feature available on HU715Q only.
3 Internet connection and subscription to streaming services required. Supported services may differ by country. Streaming and mirroring content from iOS devices available via Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. iOS devices require software version 12.3 and above (macOS version 10.14.5 and above for Apple products) and must be on the same Wi-Fi network as LG CineBeam.
For high-resolution imagery, please see here.
Media Contacts:
For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.
Hayley Debernardi
Hayley.Debernardi@lg-one.com
LG-One Australia
0434 883 544
