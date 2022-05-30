Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

2022 REFRESH OF LG GRAM RANGE DELIVERS POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND ENHANCED USER CONVENIENCE

COMPUTERS 05/30/2022
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.



SYDNEY. May 30 2022— LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the local release of its refreshed 2022 LG gram range of premium laptops. Ideal for a wide variety of users, the new models continue the brand’s legacy of supreme portability with sleek, ultra-light designs while adopting innovative software and the latest hardware to deliver even more power and convenience.

 

The latest LG gram laptops deliver compact, ultra-lightweight designs without sacrificing performance. With a slim bezel design, each model offers an excellent screen-to-body ratio. On top of that, all 2022 LG gram products ship in eco-conscious packaging that presents thoughtful reusability after unboxing – cleverly converting to a desk calendar and pencil holder.

 

The 2022 lineup in the traditional ‘clamshell’ design features six new models: one new LG gram 17-inch (17Z90Q) model, three new LG gram 16-inch (16Z90Q) models and two new LG gram 14-inch (14Z90Q) models.

 

At launch and exclusive to LG.com/au, purchasers of the LG gram 16-inch (16799Q-GAA78A) will receive the gram View+ display as a gift with purchase, valued at $599 RRP*.

 

The View+ for LG gram is a portable 16-inch monitor with detachable cover that connects via USB-C, enabling users to extend the digital workspace.




Each new LGgram laptop provides powerful performance backed by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, an upgrade from the previous 11th Gen® processor. This year’s laptops have also been upgraded to the latest Gen4 NVMe™ SSD and employ low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM to achieve a performance boost compared to 2021 LGgram models.2 Intel® Evo™ Platform certified, the 2022 LG gram laptops deliver long battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.

 

“The software and hardware refresh on the LG gram laptops are a testament to our dedication to providing an optimised user experience. LG has placed emphasis on performance and productivity to ensure consumers can do it all on their LG gram,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

 

“These products are truly a versatile solution and are ideal for a dynamic worker who is looking to upgrade how they do their day-to-day tasks.”

 

The premium LG laptops are synonymous with superb picture quality, and its newest offerings serve as a strong reminder of why. Featuring 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) resolution IPS panels,3 the new LG gram laptops provide sharp, vibrant images with high brightness, 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, and plenty of screen real estate to meet users’ diverse productivity and entertainment needs. What’s more, the advanced LG IPS displays are now anti-glare,4 reducing distracting reflections and making it easier for users to see what they’re working on, regardless of ambient light conditions.

 

2022 LG gram laptops elevate the user experience with LG Glance by Mirametrix®, an innovative software solution that enhances security and convenience. LG Glance by Mirametrix® automatically locks the screen if the user steps away from their laptop.5 It also alerts the user and blurs the content they are working on if someone is peeking at the screen from over their shoulder.6 Conveniently, if a separate monitor is connected, the mouse cursor and the window currently being used will automatically move to whichever screen the user is looking at. Additionally, this year’s models offer an optimised environment for video conferencing with features such as face log-in, noise cancelling and a built-in Full HD webcam, perfect for hybrid working.

 

The 2022 LG gram lineup is available from May 2022 with select retailers and online at LG.com/au. 


Specifications:

 

　

 

LG gram 17

(17Z90Q-GAA78A)

LG gram 16

(16Z90Q-GAA78A)

 

LG gram 16

(16790Q-GAA75A)

 

LG gram 16 (16790Q-GAA55A)

 

LG gram 14

(14Z90Q-GAA72A)

 

LG gram 14

(14Z90Q-GAA52A)

Display

Size

17-inch

16-inch

16-inch

16-inch

14-inch

14-inch

RRP

$3,299

$3,199

$2,999

$2,699

$2,299

$1,999

Stockist

 

Leading retailers & LG.com/au

Leading retailers & LG.com/au

LG.com/au

Leading retailers & LG.com/au

Leading retailers & LG.com/au

Leading retailers & LG.com/au

Screen

Resolution

WQXGA 2560x1600

WQXGA

2,560x1,600

WQXGA

2,560x1,600

WQXGA

2,560 x1,600

WUXGA 1,920 x 1,200

WUXGA

1,920 x 1,200

Weight

1.350kg

 

1,199g

 

 

1,199g

 

1199g

999g

999g

Size

378.8 x 258.8

x 17.7mm

 

354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm

 

354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm

 

 

354.5 x242.1 x 16.8mm

 

312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm

312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm

Battery

80Wh Li-Ion

 

80Wh Li-Ion

 

80Wh Li-Ion

 

80Wh Li-Ion

 

72Wh Li-Ion

72Wh Li-Ion

 

Processor

Intel i7

Intel i7-1260P

Intel i5-1240P

Intel i5

Intel i5

Intel 1%

Memory

16GB

16GB

16GB

16GB

16GB

16GB

Storage

1TB

1TB

512GB

512GB

256GB

256GB

Speakers

2 x 1.5W

2 x 1.5W

2 x 1.5W

2 x 1.5W

2 x 1.5W

2 x 1.5W

Software

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home


* USB naming conventions have changed: USB 3.0 (or USB 3.1 Gen 1) and USB 3.1 (or USB 3.1 Gen 2) are now USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x1, respectively.

 

# # #

Notes to Editors:  

 

Disclaimers:

1 Limited View+ stock available during promotion period 23 May and 6 June 2022.

2 Based on internal testing, LPDDR 5 RAM used in 2022 LG gram models achieves a clock speed of up to 5200MHz. Previous gram models employed LPDDR 4X RAM with a clock speed of up to 4266MHz.

3 Except for gram 15 (16:9 Full HD [1,920 x 1,080] IPS panel) and gram 14 (16:10 WUXGA [1,920 x 1,200] IPS panel.

4 Except for gram 2-in-1 models, 16T90Q and 14T90Q.

5 Screen locks if the registered user’s face is no longer detected in front of the laptop (at a distance of 35-74cm from the webcam).

6 Feature activates when a person positioned behind or near the user is detected looking at the screen (must be within camera’s field of view to activate).

 

For high-resolution imagery, please see here.

 

Media Contacts:  

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below. 

 

Nadine Nasser – Agha

Nadine.Nasser@lg-one.com 

LG-One Australia  

0434 002 666

 

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 