2022 REFRESH OF LG GRAM RANGE DELIVERS POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND ENHANCED USER CONVENIENCE

SYDNEY. May 30 2022— LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the local release of its refreshed 2022 LG gram range of premium laptops. Ideal for a wide variety of users, the new models continue the brand’s legacy of supreme portability with sleek, ultra-light designs while adopting innovative software and the latest hardware to deliver even more power and convenience.

The latest LG gram laptops deliver compact, ultra-lightweight designs without sacrificing performance. With a slim bezel design, each model offers an excellent screen-to-body ratio. On top of that, all 2022 LG gram products ship in eco-conscious packaging that presents thoughtful reusability after unboxing – cleverly converting to a desk calendar and pencil holder.

The 2022 lineup in the traditional ‘clamshell’ design features six new models: one new LG gram 17-inch (17Z90Q) model, three new LG gram 16-inch (16Z90Q) models and two new LG gram 14-inch (14Z90Q) models.

At launch and exclusive to LG.com/au, purchasers of the LG gram 16-inch (16799Q-GAA78A) will receive the gram View+ display as a gift with purchase, valued at $599 RRP*.

The View+ for LG gram is a portable 16-inch monitor with detachable cover that connects via USB-C, enabling users to extend the digital workspace.

Each new LGgram laptop provides powerful performance backed by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, an upgrade from the previous 11th Gen® processor. This year’s laptops have also been upgraded to the latest Gen4 NVMe™ SSD and employ low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM to achieve a performance boost compared to 2021 LGgram models.2 Intel® Evo™ Platform certified, the 2022 LG gram laptops deliver long battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.

“The software and hardware refresh on the LG gram laptops are a testament to our dedication to providing an optimised user experience. LG has placed emphasis on performance and productivity to ensure consumers can do it all on their LG gram,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

“These products are truly a versatile solution and are ideal for a dynamic worker who is looking to upgrade how they do their day-to-day tasks.”

The premium LG laptops are synonymous with superb picture quality, and its newest offerings serve as a strong reminder of why. Featuring 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) resolution IPS panels,3 the new LG gram laptops provide sharp, vibrant images with high brightness, 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, and plenty of screen real estate to meet users’ diverse productivity and entertainment needs. What’s more, the advanced LG IPS displays are now anti-glare,4 reducing distracting reflections and making it easier for users to see what they’re working on, regardless of ambient light conditions.

2022 LG gram laptops elevate the user experience with LG Glance by Mirametrix®, an innovative software solution that enhances security and convenience. LG Glance by Mirametrix® automatically locks the screen if the user steps away from their laptop.5 It also alerts the user and blurs the content they are working on if someone is peeking at the screen from over their shoulder.6 Conveniently, if a separate monitor is connected, the mouse cursor and the window currently being used will automatically move to whichever screen the user is looking at. Additionally, this year’s models offer an optimised environment for video conferencing with features such as face log-in, noise cancelling and a built-in Full HD webcam, perfect for hybrid working.

The 2022 LG gram lineup is available from May 2022 with select retailers and online at LG.com/au.







Specifications:

LG gram 17 (17Z90Q-GAA78A) LG gram 16 (16Z90Q-GAA78A) LG gram 16 (16790Q-GAA75A) LG gram 16 (16790Q-GAA55A) LG gram 14 (14Z90Q-GAA72A) LG gram 14 (14Z90Q-GAA52A) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 16-inch 16-inch 14-inch 14-inch RRP $3,299 $3,199 $2,999 $2,699 $2,299 $1,999 Stockist Leading retailers & LG.com/au Leading retailers & LG.com/au LG.com/au Leading retailers & LG.com/au Leading retailers & LG.com/au Leading retailers & LG.com/au Screen Resolution WQXGA 2560x1600 WQXGA 2,560x1,600 WQXGA 2,560x1,600 WQXGA 2,560 x1,600 WUXGA 1,920 x 1,200 WUXGA 1,920 x 1,200 Weight 1.350kg 1,199g 1,199g 1199g 999g 999g Size 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7mm 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm 354.5 x242.1 x 16.8mm 312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm 312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm Battery 80Wh Li-Ion 80Wh Li-Ion 80Wh Li-Ion 80Wh Li-Ion 72Wh Li-Ion 72Wh Li-Ion Processor Intel i7 Intel i7-1260P Intel i5-1240P Intel i5 Intel i5 Intel 1% Memory 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB Storage 1TB 1TB 512GB 512GB 256GB 256GB Speakers 2 x 1.5W 2 x 1.5W 2 x 1.5W 2 x 1.5W 2 x 1.5W 2 x 1.5W Software Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home



* USB naming conventions have changed: USB 3.0 (or USB 3.1 Gen 1) and USB 3.1 (or USB 3.1 Gen 2) are now USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x1, respectively.

# # #

Notes to Editors:

Disclaimers:

1 Limited View+ stock available during promotion period 23 May and 6 June 2022.

2 Based on internal testing, LPDDR 5 RAM used in 2022 LG gram models achieves a clock speed of up to 5200MHz. Previous gram models employed LPDDR 4X RAM with a clock speed of up to 4266MHz.

3 Except for gram 15 (16:9 Full HD [1,920 x 1,080] IPS panel) and gram 14 (16:10 WUXGA [1,920 x 1,200] IPS panel.

4 Except for gram 2-in-1 models, 16T90Q and 14T90Q.

5 Screen locks if the registered user’s face is no longer detected in front of the laptop (at a distance of 35-74cm from the webcam).

6 Feature activates when a person positioned behind or near the user is detected looking at the screen (must be within camera’s field of view to activate).

For high-resolution imagery, please see here.

Media Contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

Nadine Nasser – Agha

Nadine.Nasser@lg-one.com

LG-One Australia

0434 002 666

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.