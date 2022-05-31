Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA CONTINUE TO HELP COMMUNITIES REDISCOVER GOOD WITH LAUNCH OF 2022 LOCAL LEGENDS PROGRAM

CORPORATE 05/31/2022
SYDNEY, 30 May 2022 – LG Electronics Australia, a company focused on celebrating everyday good in Australian communities, is set to give away monthly LG product prize packages to Australians, as the company launches the third year of their LG Local Legends program.

The ‘LG Local Legends’/ #LGLocalLegends initiative, which started in 2020, invites Australians to nominate individuals who are making a difference in their local communities - through their time, actions, talents and/or dedication to others, from 30 May to 25 November 2022.

Over the course of the next six months, LG Electronics Australia will recognise and reward six deserving nominees, with a choice of one of four LG Product Prize Packages valued at between RRP $3.9K and $6.6K. To enter, nominators can visit lglifesgood.com.au, share an image and tell LG in 50 words or less how the nominee contributes to their local community, with their consent.

The launch of the 2022 program comes at a time where community initiatives and the importance of giving back are at an all-time high. New research* commissioned by LG highlighted that three in four (75 per cent) of Australians agree that community initiatives are critical in supporting their local area. And while the survey did highlight an overwhelming majority of Australians (88 per cent) are giving back to their community in some way such as through donations or volunteering, two-in-three (67 per cent) believe that those dedicating time to the community deserve more recognition.

Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director of LG Electronics Australia, commented on the launch of the 2022 program:

 “Given the events over the past few years, we certainly know that ‘life’ and ‘good’ have very different meanings. That is why at LG, we have taken our passion for helping people rediscover good by celebrating and rewarding individuals for their selfless efforts in making the lives of others better through our Local Legends program.”

“As our world becomes more interconnected, the power of community spirit and support cannot be overlooked, and often it is just one good act that can be enough to inspire positive change. We are looking forward to hearing about the incredible stories of community spirit from around the country over the coming months and to continue to celebrate deserving Australians.”

Going into its third year, the LG Local Legends program is a successful part of LG Electronics Australia’s ongoing CSR program. Furthermore, LG is a company that is committed to continuing the company’s support of previous LG Local Legends winners through profiling their good work and providing product donations that can enhance the individuals’ fundraising efforts and community initiatives.

Demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to the LG Local Legends program, four previous winners have recently become advocates for the program, sharing their personal stories and what it has meant to them being named an LG Local Legend. Each have a story that is unique and highlights the diverse ways that Australians are giving back in their communities. 

  • Julie Ruge, The Libby Rude Smile Fund:Following the tragic death of her 19-year-old daughter Libby in 2020, Julie launched a community initiative that she knew was close to her daughter’s heart. Inspired by Libby’s ambition to study dentistry and as a means of continuing her legacy of supporting young people, Julie launched ‘Bee Kind Like Libby’, a fundraising program for the Libby Ruge Smile Fund that supports dental restoration for deserving young adults. With the support of the two local Orthodontists and Prosthodontists that Libby worked for, Julie has pledged to help restore five smiles per year.

  • Adele Jago, Sydney Search Dogs: Adele at Search Dogs Sydney dedicates thousands of hours every year to locate missing persons, such as those lost in the bush or as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through her passion for protecting and rescuing others, she founded the not-for-profit organisation, Search Dogs Sydney in 2015. The organisation represents a dedicated team of qualified volunteers that train canines to aid the NSW police department in the search of lost or missing persons.

  • Mat Bowtell, Free 3D Hands: After a job redundancy sparked a re-evaluation of what mattered most to him, Mat decided to take his career as an engineer in a new philanthropic direction. Inspired by the impact that one small act of kindness could have upon the life of a child with hand differences, Mat launched a charity dedicated to delivering free assistive devices through the power of 3D printing technology. Seven years on, Free 3D Hands is Mat’s biggest triumph and has changed the lives of thousands of people all around the world.

  • Alyshia Clarke, Dance 4 All: Combining her passions for education and dance, Alyshia established a program in her local community with a powerful message and even bigger impact. As a pre-service teacher and allied health assistant, Alyshia long observed the joy that creative arts brought to children with assisted needs. That’s why in February 2021, she decided to launch Dance 4 All – an inclusive dance school delivering specialised programs for children of all abilities.

LG Electronics Australia and community support


LG Electronics Australia’s commitment to local communities extends beyond the LG Local Legends program. To-date LG has donated more than $1.7 million to support those in need during crises - including NSW Floods and national bushfire recovery programs, and welfare organisations such as WIRES and Good360. Earlier this year, LG also partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to reward and celebrate the contributions of 11 RMHC volunteers via the company’s #LGGoldenHearts initiative.  

 

Like the previous programs, LG Local Legend nominees will be recognised and celebrated on a dedicated LG Local Legends Hero Wall. For more information and details on 2022 LG Local Legends T&Cs visit: lglifesgood.com.au/nominate-a-local-legend.

 

###

Notes to Editors:

* The LG Giving Back Survey was conducted by consumer research group Core Data in April 2022 with a sample size of 1,230 with data weighted by age group to the general Australian population.

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

 

Karisma Broota

karisma.broota@lg-one.com           

LG-One Australia               

0421 211 888

 

Please visit the media kit for more information and visual assets.

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

