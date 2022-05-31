LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA CONTINUE TO HELP COMMUNITIES REDISCOVER GOOD WITH LAUNCH OF 2022 LOCAL LEGENDS PROGRAM







SYDNEY, 30 May 2022 – LG Electronics Australia, a company focused on celebrating everyday good in Australian communities, is set to give away monthly LG product prize packages to Australians, as the company launches the third year of their LG Local Legends program.

The ‘LG Local Legends’/ #LGLocalLegends initiative, which started in 2020, invites Australians to nominate individuals who are making a difference in their local communities - through their time, actions, talents and/or dedication to others, from 30 May to 25 November 2022.

Over the course of the next six months, LG Electronics Australia will recognise and reward six deserving nominees, with a choice of one of four LG Product Prize Packages valued at between RRP $3.9K and $6.6K. To enter, nominators can visit lglifesgood.com.au, share an image and tell LG in 50 words or less how the nominee contributes to their local community, with their consent.

The launch of the 2022 program comes at a time where community initiatives and the importance of giving back are at an all-time high. New research* commissioned by LG highlighted that three in four (75 per cent) of Australians agree that community initiatives are critical in supporting their local area. And while the survey did highlight an overwhelming majority of Australians (88 per cent) are giving back to their community in some way such as through donations or volunteering, two-in-three (67 per cent) believe that those dedicating time to the community deserve more recognition.

Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director of LG Electronics Australia, commented on the launch of the 2022 program:

“Given the events over the past few years, we certainly know that ‘life’ and ‘good’ have very different meanings. That is why at LG, we have taken our passion for helping people rediscover good by celebrating and rewarding individuals for their selfless efforts in making the lives of others better through our Local Legends program.”

“As our world becomes more interconnected, the power of community spirit and support cannot be overlooked, and often it is just one good act that can be enough to inspire positive change. We are looking forward to hearing about the incredible stories of community spirit from around the country over the coming months and to continue to celebrate deserving Australians.”

Going into its third year, the LG Local Legends program is a successful part of LG Electronics Australia’s ongoing CSR program. Furthermore, LG is a company that is committed to continuing the company’s support of previous LG Local Legends winners through profiling their good work and providing product donations that can enhance the individuals’ fundraising efforts and community initiatives.

Demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to the LG Local Legends program, four previous winners have recently become advocates for the program, sharing their personal stories and what it has meant to them being named an LG Local Legend. Each have a story that is unique and highlights the diverse ways that Australians are giving back in their communities.

Julie Ruge, The Libby Rude Smile Fund: Following the tragic death of her 19-year-old daughter Libby in 2020, Julie launched a community initiative that she knew was close to her daughter’s heart. Inspired by Libby’s ambition to study dentistry and as a means of continuing her legacy of supporting young people, Julie launched ‘Bee Kind Like Libby’, a fundraising program for the Libby Ruge Smile Fund that supports dental restoration for deserving young adults. With the support of the two local Orthodontists and Prosthodontists that Libby worked for, Julie has pledged to help restore five smiles per year.





LG Electronics Australia and community support



LG Electronics Australia’s commitment to local communities extends beyond the LG Local Legends program. To-date LG has donated more than $1.7 million to support those in need during crises - including NSW Floods and national bushfire recovery programs, and welfare organisations such as WIRES and Good360. Earlier this year, LG also partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to reward and celebrate the contributions of 11 RMHC volunteers via the company’s #LGGoldenHearts initiative.

Like the previous programs, LG Local Legend nominees will be recognised and celebrated on a dedicated LG Local Legends Hero Wall. For more information and details on 2022 LG Local Legends T&Cs visit: lglifesgood.com.au/nominate-a-local-legend .

