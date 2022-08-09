LG Expands Craft Ice French Door Refrigerator range as Home Entertaining Resurges

New LG French Door refrigerator range is the home entertainers delight, complete with premium Craft Ice, versatile storage and stylish design.





SYDNEY, AUGUST 9 2022 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the release of its latest French Door refrigerator range, putting convenience and sophistication centre stage in its sleek new design.

As home entertaining enters a new golden age, the latest iteration of the French Door range brings a premium touch to impress guests while delivering on the convenience consumers know and love from LG.

Entertain like a baller

Impressing guests has never been so simple thanks to the LG Craft Ice™ Maker, which automatically creates upscale, slow-melting round ice, ideal for cocktails and specialty drinks. This latest innovation by LG brings a premium twist to the home entertaining experience without the fuss of fiddly, time-consuming moulds, letting users entertain in style and preserve the original taste of drinks for longer.1

Users can also kick back and relax while their guests stay topped up with refreshing water and ice flowing straight from the fridge door. Thanks to the built-in plumbed ice and water dispenser, users never have to worry about filling up the water jug or ice tray again, meaning less fuss and more enjoyment when entertaining at home.

Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager of Home Appliances at LG Australia commented on how the latest fridge line up responds to the resurgence in home entertaining:

“We’ve all seen a new side to our homes over the past few years, as a space to entertain and spend time with friends and family. While Australians are getting more confident with entertaining at home, I think many of us can relate to the pressure of serving up exciting food and drinks for our guests, while also battling a cramped fridge that doesn’t fit all the items needed to please a big crowd.

Our latest French Door range takes the edge off entertaining at home so Australians can enjoy themselves, while our Craft Ice Maker brings a new level of sophistication to beverages that is sure to be a hit with guests!”

Keep it fresh

The new LG French Door refrigerator range also sports a line-up of existing features that work together to prolong food freshness, including the returning LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® feature. With two quick knocks, the LG InstaView™ feature illuminates the sleek glass panel to see inside, while the Door-in-Door® compartment allows users to access their favourite snacks and beverages without needing to open the door, preventing cold air from escaping and helping keep food fresher for longer.

This works in tandem with the Surround Cooling™ feature which circulates cool air from both the front and the back of the fridge, keeping items stored up front cooler and fresher for longer.

Maximise on space

The latest LG French Door line up is the home entertainer’s delight, thanks to its expansive interior and clever storage options, giving users the freedom to store fresh and frozen food in a variety of arrangements that cater to their needs. Whether it’s simply sliding back the Retractable Shelf to make room for tall bottles and jugs or using the Adjustable Moving Basket to reconfigure storage in the door, users no longer have to compromise on space when entertaining at home.

Coupled with smart storage drawers built into the fridge floor that offer easy access to smaller items like chocolate, eggs or cheeses, along with the Slim Ice Maker built into the fridge door so you can utilise your whole top shelf, the LG French Door range lets users fit all the good stuff in, and then some.

Finally, the latest LG French Door refrigerator range brings a new level of convenience into home with its LG ThinQ® connectivity, allowing users to remotely adjust fridge settings from the convenience of the ThinQ® app via a compatible smart phone2.

Available in Matte Black and Stainless Silver finishes, the latest LG French Door refrigerator range is now available from leading retailers and online at LG.com/au3.

Features mentioned above vary by product, please refer to product specifications for further details. For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/fridges?FT05654388=FV15917743&FT06510281=FV65312786V

For high resolution imagery, please see here

Specifications

Model Product Name RRP4 Features and finishes GF-V706MBLC 637L French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish $5,999 InstaView Door-in-Door®

Craft Ice™ Maker

Spaceplus® Ice System Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser

LG ThinQ®

10-year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor GF-V706BSLC 637L French Door Fridge in Black Stainless Finish $5,759 GF-V570MBLC 508L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish $4319 Slim Width

InstaView Door-in-Door®

Craft Ice™ Maker

Spaceplus® Ice System

Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser

LG ThinQ®

10-year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor

