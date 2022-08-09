Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Expands Craft Ice French Door Refrigerator range as Home Entertaining Resurges

HOME_APPLIANCES 08/09/2022
 New LG French Door refrigerator range is the home entertainers delight, complete with premium Craft Ice, versatile storage and stylish design. 

Craft ice French Door Fridge

  

  

SYDNEY, AUGUST 9 2022 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the release of its latest French Door refrigerator range, putting convenience and sophistication centre stage in its sleek new design.

 

As home entertaining enters a new golden age, the latest iteration of the French Door range brings a premium touch to impress guests while delivering on the convenience consumers know and love from LG. 

 

Entertain like a baller 

 

Impressing guests has never been so simple thanks to the LG Craft Ice™ Maker, which automatically creates upscale, slow-melting round ice, ideal for cocktails and specialty drinks. This latest innovation by LG brings a premium twist to the home entertaining experience without the fuss of fiddly, time-consuming moulds, letting users entertain in style and preserve the original taste of drinks for longer.1  

 

Users can also kick back and relax while their guests stay topped up with refreshing water and ice flowing straight from the fridge door. Thanks to the built-in plumbed ice and water dispenser, users never have to worry about filling up the water jug or ice tray again, meaning less fuss and more enjoyment when entertaining at home.  

 

Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager of Home Appliances at LG Australia commented on how the latest fridge line up responds to the resurgence in home entertaining:  

  

“We’ve all seen a new side to our homes over the past few years, as a space to entertain and spend time with friends and family. While Australians are getting more confident with entertaining at home, I think many of us can relate to the pressure of serving up exciting food and drinks for our guests, while also battling a cramped fridge that doesn’t fit all the items needed to please a big crowd.  

 

Our latest French Door range takes the edge off entertaining at home so Australians can enjoy themselves, while our Craft Ice Maker brings a new level of sophistication to beverages that is sure to be a hit with guests!” 

  

Keep it fresh 

 

The new LG French Door refrigerator range also sports a line-up of existing features that work together to prolong food freshness, including the returning LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® feature.  With two quick knocks, the LG InstaView™ feature illuminates the sleek glass panel to see inside, while the Door-in-Door® compartment allows users to access their favourite snacks and beverages without needing to open the door, preventing cold air from escaping and helping keep food fresher for longer.  

 

This works in tandem with the Surround Cooling™ feature which circulates cool air from both the front and the back of the fridge, keeping items stored up front cooler and fresher for longer.  

 

Maximise on space 

 

The latest LG French Door line up is the home entertainer’s delight, thanks to its expansive interior and clever storage options, giving users the freedom to store fresh and frozen food in a variety of arrangements that cater to their needs. Whether it’s simply sliding back the Retractable Shelf to make room for tall bottles and jugs or using the Adjustable Moving Basket to reconfigure storage in the door, users no longer have to compromise on space when entertaining at home.  

 

Coupled with smart storage drawers built into the fridge floor that offer easy access to smaller items like chocolate, eggs or cheeses, along with the Slim Ice Maker built into the fridge door so you can utilise your whole top shelf, the LG French Door range lets users fit all the good stuff in, and then some. 

 

Finally, the latest LG French Door refrigerator range brings a new level of convenience into home with its LG ThinQ® connectivity, allowing users to remotely adjust fridge settings from the convenience of the ThinQ® app via a compatible smart phone2

     

Available in Matte Black and Stainless Silver finishes, the latest LG French Door refrigerator range is now available from leading retailers and online at LG.com/au3.  

 

Features mentioned above vary by product, please refer to product specifications for further details. For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/fridges?FT05654388=FV15917743&FT06510281=FV65312786V

 

For high resolution imagery, please see here 

 

Specifications  

  

 Model   

Product Name 

RRP4 

Features and finishes  

GF-V706MBLC 

637L French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish 

 $5,999   

 

  • InstaView Door-in-Door® 
  • Craft Ice™ Maker 
  • Spaceplus® Ice System Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser 
  • LG ThinQ® 
  • 10-year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor 

 

GF-V706BSLC 

637L French Door Fridge in Black Stainless Finish 

 $5,759   

GF-V570MBLC 

508L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish 

$4319 

 

  • Slim Width 
  • InstaView Door-in-Door® 
  • Craft Ice™ Maker 
  • Spaceplus® Ice System 
  • Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser 
  • LG ThinQ® 
  • 10-year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor 

 

  

 

###

  

Notes to Editors:      

1 Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is initially activated. May vary with settings, home use and water supply. 

2 Compatible smartphone Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.   

3 Refer to specifications table for details of the features available on various fridge models.  

 

For product specifications and high-resolution imagery, please see below; 

 

 Model   

Lifestyle Images 

Product Images 

Specifications / Website 

GF-V706MBLC 

>>LINK 

>> LINK 

>> LINK 

GF-V706BSLC 

>> LINK 

>> LINK 

>> LINK 

GF-V570MBLC 

>> LINK 

>> LINK 

>> LINK 

   

Media Contact     

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.comor the contact listed below.      

Elizabeth Klansek, LG-One Australia    

Elizabeth.Klansek@lg-one.com    

0478 161 265    

    

About LG Electronics    

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.     

  

About LG Electronics Home Appliance  

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www. LGnewsroom.com.   

