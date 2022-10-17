LG BUSINESS SOLUTIONS UNVEILS CLOUD COMPUTING SUITE

New line-up of LG Cloud Computing products supports work of all levels from anywhere, with seamless endpoint integration designed to enhance collaboration in the workplaces of the future.









SYDNEY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022 – LG ‘Business Solutions’ has introduced the company’s full line-up of endpoint Cloud Computing products. Designed to meet the growing demands of Australian businesses and changing needs of individuals. The fast, cost-effective and secure cloud computing solutions help to streamline and optimise operations across a variety of workplaces, including hybrid and corporate offices, education, government and healthcare facilities.

The LG Cloud Computing line-up includes both Thin Client and Zero Client solutions across hardware including Thin Client “All-In-One” monitors, Box Type Thin & Zero Clients and the LG Gram Thin Client laptops.

Powered by a Quad-core Processor, the LG Thin Client monitors deliver a range of features that support productivity across a variety of business sectors, including the capability to connect to multiple monitors for greater efficiency, and a USB Type-C™ connection for 4K high-resolution images and fast data transfer.



Meanwhile, LG Zero Client monitors are ideal for high security environments, such as government organisations, as they assists with reducing the risk of data loss or theft by having no local operating system. In addition, LG Zero Client devices encrypt data for secure and fast transfers, increasing processing time to deliver greater productivity while saving battery life.

The new LG Gram delivers to the mobile user the performance, increased security and cost effectiveness of a desktop, in a portable and fully featured laptop. Paired with the extensive range of LG monitors and displays, users can enjoy a powerful operating platform, while reaping the benefits of a super light unit with long battery life and a full HD webcam, that supports multiple VDIs.

“The future of connectivity in the workplace depends on secure, reliable, and collaborative technology. As we have seen with businesses migrating to the cloud over the past few years, these considerations are more important than ever before,” said Angelo Koulos, Head of Business Development and Sales for Cloud Solutions at LG Business Solutions Australia.

“LG Cloud Computing devices are designed to create a more efficient1 and immersive working environment for businesses at all levels across a variety of sectors. The broad compatibility of our Cloud Computing devices across cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure and AWS, virtualisation platforms such as Citrix and VMware and NVIDIA GRID vGPU™ to name a few, ensures Australian businesses will experience seamless endpoint integration, striking a balance between enhanced productivity and collaboration, along with advanced security, at a competitive investment” he added.

Supporting the future of Corporate work

In Australia and New Zealand, 44 percent of CIOs plan to increase funding in cloud platforms this year2, and in turn, this rapid adoption of cloud computing holds other benefits including cost-efficiency, security and reliability. Addressing the needs of the future of work and as many Australian businesses embrace hybrid working models, the fast-processing speed of LG Cloud Computing solutions supports organisations in connecting employees from various locations to operate at scale.

Furthermore, the LG solutions support the evolving needs of corporate businesses. By replacing the use of desktop computers that have smaller moving parts and freeing up time for administrators, tasks can be simplified with seamless and reliable compatibility across Office applications via Azure WVD or internal VDI systems. In fact, efficiency goes a long way with the LG Cloud Computing range, where switching from a conventional PC system to a VDI environment can reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for corporate business by up to 51%.3

The LG UltraWide™ display (34CN650N and 34CN650W) can replace multiple display set ups to help enhance productivity for executive and C-suite staff who need to easily access spreadsheets, budgets and data. This enables users to utilise up to two 4K UHD resolution displays to get more done in less time. The screen can be used to view multiple windows at once, and share screens with colleagues easily.

Ideal for larger teams, the Box Type Thin Client (CL600N and CL600W) supports up the three displays in total, while its compatibility with a range of interfaces such as the USB Type-C™ allows users to simultaneously transmit data, video and audio at high speeds as well as deliver up to 60W of system charging power to devices with one cable.

Remote Learning made easy

Educational institutions are increasingly shifting to remote learning models to offer greater flexibility to students and engage those in remote areas. As such, there is a growing need for centralised computing to provide fast, reliable and secure access to resources and information through the cloud.

With desktop devices like the LG All-in-One Thin Client range, students, staff and teachers can easily access valuable research tools by logging into a virtual desktop from any available desktop computer. This also significantly reduces the risk of a data breach through minimal endpoint exposure, ensuring data remains safe in a centralised data centre.

At the same time, educational institutions can cut operating costs by streamlining administrative and technical support. Cloud-supported digital learning environments can help reduce the need for licenses and hardware, allowing students to access up to date information anywhere, anytime.

Securely scale up in Government workplaces

Recent years have proven the importance of having digital services that can cope with peaks in demand, and LG Cloud Computing solutions can support government workplaces in scaling up digital outlets without experiencing service disruptions.

LG Thin Client runs virtual desktops and applications at the data centre, helping reduce the risk of malware, viruses and information leakage establishing a foothold at the endpoint. In turn, this will bolster security and increase resilience towards outages or cybersecurity threats. In fact, by using LG Thin Client, a government workplace can update an entire fleet of devices from one centralised terminal, eliminating the need to update individual devices consistently while saving costs.”

Bolstering team collaboration, LG Thin Client desktop monitors and mobile devices with in-built IPS display technology allows users to view clear images and content on-screen, including charts and reports, at angles of up to 178-degrees. The solutions also allow employees to access files and collaborate remotely without compromising security and reducing the need to install a personal desktop and monitor at every desk in the office. Meanwhile, various interfaces including the latest USB Type C connection enables users to view up to 4K high-resolution images and transmit data quickly.

With no local data storage, LG Zero Client devices can also help reduce the risk of data theft or loss, making it ideal for highly secure government workplaces. The 24CK550Z with teradici PCoIP® performs HW decoding, helps CPU to enable more tasks and saves battery life, while ensuring that no data will be found once it is unplugged to deliver a high level of security. This is similar to the CBV42-BP desktop device that works with an independent monitor.

Seamless access in Healthcare settings

As proven in recent years, healthcare professionals increasingly rely upon digital platforms to scale up public health services while managing the ongoing risk of security and privacy. As such, the LG Cloud Computing range is effective for healthcare workplaces where centralised data centres ensure fast, reliable access to patient records, cutting down administrative costs without the risk of data breaches.

Devices like the LG 24-inch All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare (24CN670N and 24CN670W) allow medical professionals to securely log in and access information and resources from a protected data centre. Additionally, its white colour ensures substances such as dust are easily visible to maintain high levels of cleanliness. The in-built IPS display can support multiple configurations including tilting, swivelling and pivoting as well as dual-monitor workstations to present clear and vivid images from wide viewing angles for enhanced team collaboration.

With an inbuilt dual-band RFID module, multiple people can use the device as a personalised Thin Client. This is useful for shift work, allowing various staff to log into the personal virtual desktop on a single device. The RFID module improves security and helps prevent the leakage of sensitive data by facilitating end-user adjustment options such as controlling who is authorised to log into the Thin Client. It is also approved by medical standards (IEC60601, CE MDD and FDA Class I)4, which ensures its reliability for a medical environment, while its white colour body helps to remove substances such as dust and dirt easily to maintain the highest level of cleanliness5 and promote patient safety.

With less hardware and fewer moving parts, LG Zero Client products offer great reliability in healthcare settings, along with a smaller footprint ideal for environments like operating theatres and hospital rooms, where bulkier devices are not suitable.

The features mentioned above vary by product. For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/cloud-devices

For sales and technical assistance please contact us at: https://www.lg.com/au/support/chat-email