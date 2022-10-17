LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS FIRST OLED GAMING MONITOR TO AUSTRALIA

UltraGearTM UHD 4K OLED monitor delivers clearer, faster, and smoother gaming experience









SYDNEY, 11 OCTOBER 2022 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has today announced the local availability of the company’s UltraGearTM 48-inch UHD 4K OLED gaming monitor (model 48GQ900-B). The latest addition to the LG UltraGear lineup, the company’s first 4K OLED gaming monitor utilises LG OLED technology to deliver an immersive gaming experience with clearer, faster, and smoother visuals.



As the global leader in OLED technology, the new UltraGear 4K OLED gaming monitor features LG self-lit pixel technology that creates perfect blacks, rich colour expression, wide contrast ratio and fast response time. First for PC gaming from LG, the monitor also features DisplayPort connectivity, enabling gaming in the highest resolution possible, delivering 4K UHD support at 60Hz through a single cable. The combination of these innovative technologies delivers immersive gaming experiences for Australia’s growing community of 17 million1 avid gamers in an industry now worth over $226.5 million in 20222.



“With the continued growth of the Australian gaming industry, the needs of gamers have also evolved. To ensure they have the technology needed to support next-generation gaming experiences, we have taken our leadership in OLED technology and combined it with our feature rich UltraGear monitor range. The result is a PC gaming product that delivers the deeply immersive experience gamers desire from their favourite games”, said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.



“LG prides itself on delivering innovative products that enhance the user experience and our latest launch is no exception. Fast response time, high contrast ratio and both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 connectivity options will ensure avid gamers have the ultimate experience, no matter their PC game of choice.”

Fast, smooth gameplay

High resolution visuals and immersive gameplay controls are met with life-like, exhilarating speeds, thanks to high performance pixel response time and display refresh rate.



Achieving a fast 0.1ms (GtG at faster) response time, the latest LG OLED gaming monitor reduces reverse ghosting and enables objects to render clearly so that gamers can enjoy maximum speed during gameplay with smooth movement and fluid visuals.



Meanwhile, the new OLED gaming monitor supports a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) of up to 120Hz (Overlock 138Hz) to produce smooth images, enabling gamers to see the next frame quickly for a gripping gaming experience. With DisplayPort and a HDMI 2.1 connectivity options (graphics card and cable included in the package), gamers can also enjoy UHD 4K resolution and speeds of up to 120Hz.



Gaming enthusiasts will also enjoy life-like gameplay at top speeds without tearing, stuttering or input lag thanks to compatibility with NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, along with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, which delivers seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games.





Life-like visuals as game creators intended

Powered by millions of self-lit pixels that turn on and off to achieve perfect blacks and a wide contrast ratio, the LG OLED gaming monitor delivers rich colour expression without light bleed, so gamers can enjoy realistic gameplay.



Gaming on LG OLED delivers an experience the way game creators intended thanks to the monitor’s 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and optimised colour performance, achieved through hardware calibration with the LG Calibration Studio. This produces crisper and more vibrant visuals that look and feel real for more optimised gameplay.3



Coupled with LG anti-glare and low reflection technology, the company’s new OLED gaming monitor reduces screen distraction from the surrounding environment, allowing avid gamers to fully immerse themselves in the world of the game.4



Gamer-centric design



As the first OLED gaming monitor from LG, it features an award-winning5 graphical user interface. This allows users to enjoy a tailored gaming experience thanks to easily customised monitor settings via the On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control panel.6



Activating Black Stabiliser Mode provides greater visibility during darker scenes, brightening dark areas to help players find the enemy or hidden game objective. Similarly, the Crosshair feature provides first-person shooter games with enhanced accuracy to help players aim for the target.7



Allowing players to see the action as it occurs in real time, the Dynamic Action Sync Mode means gamers can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing. Complementing this feature for smooth gameplay is a Frames Per Second (FPS) Counter, which can be displayed in the corner of the screen without needing to install separate software.8



Beyond on-screen controls, the new LG OLED gaming monitor also comes with an UltraGear Remote Control, allowing gamers to turn the monitor on or off, adjust the sound, change modes and more, with a simple touch of a button.



Delivering the ultimate gaming experience, the monitor is also equipped with impressive sound thanks to two 20W stereo speakers9, enabling users to immerse themselves in virtual 3D sound with compatible DTS Headphone:X, or simultaneously interact with fellow gamers via voice chat by connecting with headphones.



The LG UltraGear 48-inch UHD 4K OLED gaming monitor is now available from Harvey Norman for RRP $2599.



For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/it-monitors/lg-48gq900-b



Download Specifications