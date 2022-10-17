Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS FIRST OLED GAMING MONITOR TO AUSTRALIA

COMPUTERS 10/17/2022
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

UltraGearTM  UHD 4K OLED monitor delivers clearer, faster, and smoother gaming experience




SYDNEY, 11 OCTOBER 2022 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has today announced the local availability of the company’s UltraGearTM 48-inch UHD 4K OLED gaming monitor (model 48GQ900-B). The latest addition to the LG UltraGear lineup, the company’s first 4K OLED gaming monitor utilises LG OLED technology to deliver an immersive gaming experience with clearer, faster, and smoother visuals.

As the global leader in OLED technology, the new UltraGear 4K OLED gaming monitor features LG self-lit pixel technology that creates perfect blacks, rich colour expression, wide contrast ratio and fast response time. First for PC gaming from LG, the monitor also features DisplayPort connectivity, enabling gaming in the highest resolution possible, delivering 4K UHD support at 60Hz through a single cable. The combination of these innovative technologies delivers immersive gaming experiences for Australia’s growing community of 17 million1 avid gamers in an industry now worth over $226.5 million in 20222.

“With the continued growth of the Australian gaming industry, the needs of gamers have also evolved. To ensure they have the technology needed to support next-generation gaming experiences, we have taken our leadership in OLED technology and combined it with our feature rich UltraGear monitor range. The result is a PC gaming product that delivers the deeply immersive experience gamers desire from their favourite games”, said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

“LG prides itself on delivering innovative products that enhance the user experience and our latest launch is no exception. Fast response time, high contrast ratio and both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 connectivity options will ensure avid gamers have the ultimate experience, no matter their PC game of choice.”

 

Fast, smooth gameplay
High resolution visuals and immersive gameplay controls are met with life-like, exhilarating speeds, thanks to high performance pixel response time and display refresh rate.

Achieving a fast 0.1ms (GtG at faster) response time, the latest LG OLED gaming monitor reduces reverse ghosting and enables objects to render clearly so that gamers can enjoy maximum speed during gameplay with smooth movement and fluid visuals.

Meanwhile, the new OLED gaming monitor supports a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) of up to 120Hz (Overlock 138Hz) to produce smooth images, enabling gamers to see the next frame quickly for a gripping gaming experience. With DisplayPort and a HDMI 2.1 connectivity options (graphics card and cable included in the package), gamers can also enjoy UHD 4K resolution and speeds of up to 120Hz.

Gaming enthusiasts will also enjoy life-like gameplay at top speeds without tearing, stuttering or input lag thanks to compatibility with NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, along with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, which delivers seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games.

Life-like visuals as game creators intended
Powered by millions of self-lit pixels that turn on and off to achieve perfect blacks and a wide contrast ratio, the LG OLED gaming monitor delivers rich colour expression without light bleed, so gamers can enjoy realistic gameplay.

Gaming on LG OLED delivers an experience the way game creators intended thanks to the monitor’s 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and optimised colour performance, achieved through hardware calibration with the LG Calibration Studio. This produces crisper and more vibrant visuals that look and feel real for more optimised gameplay.3

Coupled with LG anti-glare and low reflection technology, the company’s new OLED gaming monitor reduces screen distraction from the surrounding environment, allowing avid gamers to fully immerse themselves in the world of the game.4

Gamer-centric design

As the first OLED gaming monitor from LG, it features an award-winning5 graphical user interface. This allows users to enjoy a tailored gaming experience thanks to easily customised monitor settings via the On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control panel.6

Activating Black Stabiliser Mode provides greater visibility during darker scenes, brightening dark areas to help players find the enemy or hidden game objective. Similarly, the Crosshair feature provides first-person shooter games with enhanced accuracy to help players aim for the target.7

Allowing players to see the action as it occurs in real time, the Dynamic Action Sync Mode means gamers can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing. Complementing this feature for smooth gameplay is a Frames Per Second (FPS) Counter, which can be displayed in the corner of the screen without needing to install separate software.8

Beyond on-screen controls, the new LG OLED gaming monitor also comes with an UltraGear Remote Control, allowing gamers to turn the monitor on or off, adjust the sound, change modes and more, with a simple touch of a button.

Delivering the ultimate gaming experience, the monitor is also equipped with impressive sound thanks to two 20W stereo speakers9, enabling users to immerse themselves in virtual 3D sound with compatible DTS Headphone:X, or simultaneously interact with fellow gamers via voice chat by connecting with headphones.

The LG UltraGear 48-inch UHD 4K OLED gaming monitor is now available from Harvey Norman for RRP $2599.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/it-monitors/lg-48gq900-b

Download Specifications

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 