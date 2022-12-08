LG ELECTRONICS AWARDED CHOICE BEST BRAND 2022 ACROSS HOME ENTERTAINMENT AND HOME APPLIANCES PRODUCTS





SYDNEY, 23 November 2022 – LG Electronics (LG) has received accolades across its Home Entertainment and Home Appliances products from Australian independent consumer review organisation, CHOICE. This year, the company has been awarded ‘Best TV Brand 2022’ for the seventh year in a row, as well as ‘Best Fridge Brand 2022’ and ‘Best Top Loader Washing Machine Brand 2022’.

Following rigorous independent testing by CHOICE, LG has achieved high results across performance, reliability and customer satisfaction for its TVs, fridges and top loader washing machines. More than 6,000 CHOICE members were surveyed on their experience with the brand as part of the recommendation process – as well as incorporating the assessments of expert CHOICE reviewers.

After testing 80 TV models covering more than 90 percent of the market, CHOICE recognised LG TVs as the best brand with an overall score of 81 percent, which beat three other leading competitors across the judging criteria of reliability, satisfaction, recommended ratio and average test scores. LG has been the global leader in OLED TV technology for almost a decade, and the CHOICE recognition exemplifies the company's commitment for setting the standard for premium cinematic experiences at home.

LG OLED technology creates a vivid life-like image through millions of pixels that turn on and off to achieve perfect blacks and infinite contrast. The result is a realistic viewing experience without the restrictions of backlight technology. This year, the company has not only expanded the range and introduced new technologies across its OLED line-up – bigger and brighter TVs in 2022 thanks to LG OLED evo featured across this year’s C2 OLED and G2 OLED TVs – but has also shaken up the TV industry by providing the premium technology at accessible price points.

Across the company’s fridge products, LG returned the highest average test score, which measured results across temperature swings and the impact on food quality. LG Fridges were recognised as the best brand with a score of 79 percent. The LG Fridge range offers consumers a host of innovative features including, SurroundCooling™ technology, which surround food with the fridge with cool air from multiple direction to help to keep food fresher for longer, linear compression technology which delivers less vibration and lower noise output and the new LG Craft IceTM Maker,1 which automatically creates upscale, slow-melting round ice, ideal for cocktails and specialty drinks this summer entertaining season. With spacious, efficient interiors across the range from French Door with InstaViewTM Door-In-DoorTM, Side-by-Side, Top Mount and Bottom Mount to the design focused LG Objet, consumers can expect stylish designs fitted with innovative cooling technology that cater to various household needs.

LG Top Load washing machines on average outperformed competitors by a strong margin, and LG models made up all 10 of the best performing top load washing machines in the CHOICE test. This delivered a final brand recommendation score of 72 percent. In addition, LG was the only top loader brand to be eligible for the Best Brand title across all scores and requirements, earning a reliability score of 88 percent, and a satisfaction score of 87 percent. LG Top Load washing machines are designed to deliver a gentle and efficient clean. Equipped with Smart Inverter Control and TurboDrum® technology for an efficient wash, LG Top Load washing macines boast a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Motor.2

Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics Australia, commented on the recognition:

“At LG, we’re committed to helping Australians rediscover good in the everyday through our innovative products and are proud to receive recognition from CHOICE as Australia’s Best Brand across our TVs, Fridge and Top Load Washing Machine products.”

“The continued accolades from CHOICE expert reviewers and Australian consumers highlights our market leadership and the dedication we have to, and the loyalty of, our customers.”