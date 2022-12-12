LG LAUNCHES ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITORS WITH WORLD’S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL*

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia



Boasting the fastest OLED performance of any UltraGear model, the new LG 27-inch and 45-inch monitors deliver immersive gaming







SEOUL, Dec. 12, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is exhibiting its latest lineup of premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors (models 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE) at CES 2023. The new UltraGear monitors demonstrate the company’s leadership in the fast-growing OLED category and its continuing strength in the global gaming display market.



Equipped with the world’s first 240Hz OLED panel,* which is exclusively manufactured by LG, the new 27- and 45-inch models deliver a response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds Gray-to-Gray (GTG), as well as premiumself-lit picture quality delivering accurate, lifelike colours and infinite contrast. Courtesy of these display technologies, the latest models tick the boxes when it comes to what consumers want in a gaming monitor.

27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor with Unprecedented Speed



LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (model 27GR95QE) offers the level of performance needed to experience the benefits of the latest game titles; its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution OLED display providing a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms (GTG) response time for delightfully smooth, low-latency gaming. It also covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring vibrant graphics for a gaming experience that the game designers and digital artists who created them intended. Additionally, the Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) panel makes it easier to see what is on screen so that users can enjoy a distraction-free gaming experience regardless of ambient light conditions.

Featuring support for variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync, the 27-inch LG UltraGear provides seamless visuals with minimal tearing or stuttering. It also supports HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and incorporates a 4-pole headphone jack that supports the spatial sound of DTS Headphone:X. Meanwhile, the included remote control provides convenient display management plus the added convenience of programmable hotkeys.

Next-level Immersion with 45-inch Curved OLED Display

A CES 2023 Innovation Award honoree,** model 45GR95QE is the company’s first-ever 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution screen. It is also the first 45-inch display with an 800R curvature: an exciting new form factor designed to deliver next-level gaming experiences. Certified as a low blue light product by leading global testing organisations TÜV Rheinland and UL Solutions, the matte Anti-glare & Low Reflection OLED panel of the curved UltraGear monitor is easier on the eyes than a conventional LED panel, meaning users can play for longer with less eye discomfort.

The curved OLED panel on the 45GR95QE offers a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 98.5 percent coverage of DCI-P3, producing the bright colours, deep blacks and crisp images that enhance gameplay.. Like its 27-inch sibling, the 45-inch model has a response time of less than 0.03ms GTG and a 240Hz refresh rate. Harnessing the potential of LG OLED, the 45GR95QE delivers total gaming immersion.

“Featuring our industry leading display technologies, these purpose-built monitors boast the speed needed for competitive gaming as well as picture quality that makes everything look and feel more real,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “As a pioneer of the gaming space, LG will continue to invent completely new customer experiences through its high-performance LG UltraGear gaming monitors that come in various sizes and form factors to satisfy every kind of gamer.”

Visitors to CES 2023 from January 5-8 are encouraged to stop by booth #15501 in the Las Vegas Convention Center to experience the latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitors. Available to pre-order in the U.S. starting December 12, the latest LG OLED gaming monitors will be launching in key markets throughout North America and Asia in January, in Europe from February, and in the Middle East and Latin America in the following months. Availability in Australia is yet to be determined.

Specifications:

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (27GR95QE) LG UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor (45GR95QE) Display Type OLED (AGLR) OLED (AGLR) Screen Size 27-inch 45-inch Resolution QHD (2,560 x 1,440) WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate 240Hz 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms GTG 0.03ms GTG Curvature - 800R HDR HDR10 HDR10 Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 2 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) HDMI 2.1 x 2 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) Speaker N/A N/A Remote Controller Yes Yes Stand Tilt: -5º to +15º Height: 110mm Swivel: ±10º Pivot: 90º (Counterclockwise) Tilt: -5º to +15º Height: 110mm Swivel: ±10º Pivot: Not Available

* As of December 12, 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

** https://www.lg.com/my/about-lg/press-and-media/ces-2023-innovation-awards

