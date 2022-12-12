Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG LAUNCHES ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITORS WITH WORLD’S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL*

COMPUTERS 12/12/2022
Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Boasting the fastest OLED performance of any UltraGear model, the new LG 27-inch and 45-inch monitors deliver immersive gaming
    
                                                   


SEOUL, Dec. 12, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is exhibiting its latest lineup of premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors (models 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE) at CES 2023. The new UltraGear monitors  demonstrate the company’s leadership in the fast-growing OLED category and its continuing strength in the global gaming display market.


Equipped with the world’s first 240Hz OLED panel,* which is exclusively manufactured by LG, the new 27- and 45-inch models deliver a response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds Gray-to-Gray (GTG), as well as premiumself-lit picture quality  delivering accurate, lifelike colours and infinite contrast. Courtesy of these  display technologies, the latest models tick the  boxes when it comes to what consumers want in a gaming monitor. 

27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor with Unprecedented Speed

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (model 27GR95QE) offers the level of performance needed to experience the benefits of the latest game titles; its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution OLED display providing a 240Hz refresh rate and a  0.03ms (GTG) response time for delightfully smooth, low-latency gaming. It also covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring vibrant graphics for a gaming experience that   the  game designers and digital artists who created them intended. Additionally, the  Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) panel makes it easier to see what is on screen so that users can enjoy a distraction-free gaming experience regardless of ambient light conditions.

 

Featuring support for variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync, the  27-inch LG UltraGear provides seamless visuals with minimal tearing or stuttering. It also supports HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and incorporates a 4-pole headphone jack that supports the spatial sound of DTS Headphone:X. Meanwhile, the included remote control provides convenient display management plus the added convenience of programmable hotkeys.

 

Next-level Immersion with 45-inch Curved OLED Display

A CES 2023 Innovation Award honoree,** model 45GR95QE is the company’s first-ever 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution screen. It is also the  first 45-inch display with an 800R curvature: an exciting new form factor designed to deliver next-level gaming experiences. Certified as a low blue light product by leading global testing organisations TÜV Rheinland and UL Solutions, the matte Anti-glare & Low Reflection OLED panel of the curved UltraGear monitor is easier on the eyes than a conventional LED panel, meaning users can play for longer with less eye discomfort.

 

The   curved OLED panel on the 45GR95QE offers a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 98.5 percent coverage of DCI-P3, producing the bright colours, deep blacks and crisp images that enhance gameplay.. Like its 27-inch sibling, the 45-inch model has a response time of less than 0.03ms GTG and a 240Hz refresh rate. Harnessing the potential of LG OLED, the 45GR95QE delivers  total gaming immersion.

 

“Featuring our industry leading display technologies, these purpose-built monitors boast the speed needed for competitive gaming as well as picture quality that makes everything look and feel more real,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “As a pioneer of the gaming space, LG will continue to invent completely new customer experiences through its high-performance LG UltraGear gaming monitors that come in various sizes and form factors to satisfy every kind of gamer.”

 

Visitors to CES 2023 from January 5-8 are encouraged to stop by booth #15501 in the Las Vegas Convention Center to experience the latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitors. Available to pre-order in the U.S. starting December 12, the  latest LG OLED gaming monitors will be launching in key markets throughout North America and Asia in January, in Europe from February, and in the Middle East and Latin America in the following months. Availability in Australia is yet to be determined.

 

Specifications:

 

 

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor

(27GR95QE)

LG UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor

(45GR95QE)

Display Type

OLED (AGLR)

OLED (AGLR)

Screen Size

27-inch

45-inch

Resolution

QHD (2,560 x 1,440)

WQHD (3,440 x 1,440)

Color Gamut

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

Contrast Ratio

1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1

Refresh Rate

240Hz

240Hz

Response Time

0.03ms GTG

0.03ms GTG

Curvature

-

800R

HDR

HDR10

HDR10

Connectivity

HDMI 2.1 x 2

DisplayPort 1.4 x 1

USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream

x 2 Downstream

4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)

HDMI 2.1 x 2

DisplayPort 1.4 x 1

USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream

x 2 Downstream

4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)

Speaker

N/A

N/A

Remote Controller

Yes

Yes

Stand

Tilt: -5º to +15º

Height: 110mm

Swivel: ±10º

Pivot: 90º (Counterclockwise)

Tilt: -5º to +15º

Height: 110mm

Swivel: ±10º

Pivot: Not Available

 

# # #

 

* As of December 12, 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

** https://www.lg.com/my/about-lg/press-and-media/ces-2023-innovation-awards 

 

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings, such as industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

 

 

Media Contacts:

 

LG Electronics, Inc.                                                        LG Electronics, Inc.      

Lea Lee                                                                            Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981                                                             +82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com                                                               jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com                                                 www.LGnewsroom.com

 

 

