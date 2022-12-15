LG TO PRESENT SPACIOUS YET SLEEK INSTAVIEW™ REFRIGERATOR AT CES 2023

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia



Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.



New counter-depth French Door fridge boasts mirror InstaView™ panel, spacious compartment and the ability to make four types of ice



SEOUL, Dec.15, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil the new LG InstaView™ French Door refrigerator at CES 2023. Helping users create a more stylish kitchen that sits flush with cabinetry, the new counter-depth model offers large capacity and a simple yet elegant built-in design featuring a mirror InstaView™ panel and sleek pocket handles. It also has the ability to make four different types of ice and helps keep food fresh for longer with the company’s cooling technologies.

The new LG 25.5-cubic feet counter-depth refrigerator offers a generous capacity, despite a nine percent reduction in depth compared to a conventional French Door model1. To increase internal storage space, LG redesigned several of the fridge’s core components – slimming-down the cold air duct and the evaporator, while also reducing thickness by applying insulation. Although its interior provides 25 percent more room for storing food and drinks than the company’s previous counter-depth models2, the new French Door can still help save space in the kitchen thanks to its smaller footprint.

The new model also brings a simple yet sophisticated aesthetic to the kitchen courtesy of the company’s unique mirror InstaView™ panel and flat door design. Bordered by sleek stainless steel, the mirror-coated glass of the InstaView™ panel covers most of the right-hand door of the refrigerator. By knocking twice on the panel, users can check inside without having to open the door – a time-saving convenience that reduces cold air from escaping and energy from being wasted. The subtle, minimalist design and clean, modern lines of the latest LG InstaView™ fridges are further enhanced by the discrete pocket handles applied to the fridge’s ‘flat’ doors.

Additionally, the new French Door refrigerator can create four different types of ice: cubed ice, crushed ice, the company’s exclusive, slow-melting round Craft Ice™, and the new mini cubed ice. Helping to keep drinks refreshingly cool, the mini cubed ice makes a great addition to a variety of beverages. With four choices at their disposal, users can select whichever type of ice best suits their need, their drink, or the occasion.

Featuring LG’s innovative technologies, the new fridge helps maintain food freshness for longer and assists in maintaining the hygiene of the built-in water dispenser. The company’s exclusive LinearCooling™ technology helps to reduce temperature fluctuations, enabling the fridge to preserve freshness in food for up to seven days3. Meanwhile, DoorCooling+™ works faster than a conventional cooling system4 to help keep food and beverages cool on each shelf. On top of that, LG UVnano® technology maintains the cleanliness of the fridge water dispenser, reducing the bacteria on the dispenser’s nozzle by up to 99.99 percent5.

“LG’s new InstaView™ French-Door refrigerator makes a superb, stylish addition to any modern kitchen, offering consumers the ultimate in convenience, design and food freshness,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to deliver outstanding customer value and experiences with innovative home solutions leveraging elegant, functional design and our advanced technologies.”

LG will be showcasing its latest home appliances, including the new InstaView™ French-Door refrigerator, at its exhibition booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8.

Please see high resolution imagery here.

# # #

1LG standard-depth model LFXS26596S used as the conventional French- Door model being compard against.

2 Based on an internal study utilizing average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

3 LinearCooling™ sends cool air throughout the refrigerator compartment more frequently than a fridge with a conventional cooling system, helping maintain a smaller temperature fluctuation. Freshness test based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method, measuring the time it took to achieve a 5 percent weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of LG fridge with LinearCooling™ GSXV91NSAE. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

4 Tested by TÜV Rheinland using LG’s internal testing method, comparing the time of the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+ and non-DoorCooling+ models.

5 Lab tested by TÜV Rheinland measuring the reduction of a bacteria solution (Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ® AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance and efficient operation. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics, Inc.

Léa Lee Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981 +82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com www.LGnewsroom.com