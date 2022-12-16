Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG DELIVERS YEAR AROUND COMFORT AND ELEGANCE WITH NEW ARTCOOL™ GALLERY AT CES 2023

HOME_APPLIANCES 12/16/2022
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

With a stylish design, personalised content and LG Inverter Compresssor, new residential air conditioner creates a chic and comfortable living environment.

SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is ready to unveil its latest ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner at CES 2023. Featuring a 27-inch LCD screen and LG upgradable options, the new model can display personalised content to match any season or to refresh the room using LG ThinQ app. It also delivers efficient cooling and heating with the LGDUAL Cylinder Inverter Compressor and three-way indirect airflow, provides a more hygienic performance with AI Dry, and offers a variety of user-friendly features including an intuitive mobile app.

 

Presenting content on a bright LCD screen bordered by a simple, yet sophisticated frame, the ARTCOOL Gallery gives one the impression they are looking at a framed work of art rather than an LG air conditioner. Using the ThinQ app, users can select from a growing range of static and animated images – or choose from favourite family photos – and display something new whenever a change is needed. The new model can be easily managed using the included smart remote or via the mobile app1 that lets users choose settings and functions, and monitor the appliance’s status in real-time, from any location.

 

The new model’s three-way airflow provides indirect airflow suitable for the space. The new LG ARTCOOL Gallery also helps create a comfortable indoor environment, operating at noise levels as low as 20 decibels, and closing its ‘hidden’ bottom vane in sleep mode so as not to disturb or disrupt users’ rest.2

 

What’s more, the ARTCOOL Gallery provides pleasantly fresh airflow thanks to the LGAI Dry feature. Automatically setting the optimal drying time based on operation time and mode selection, AI Dry effectively removes any moisture that has formed inside the air conditioner. Additionally, the new model has a bottom grill that can be easily detached and cleaned 3 and a cover that helps make installation easier.

 

“Offering outstanding performance and artistic themes fit for all tastes and seasons, our latest ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner delivers year-around comfort and elegance,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “With the unique combination of personalised content and cutting-edge technologies, LG’s innovative, new air solution is designed to help provide consumers with a better life at home.”

 

Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 can see all of the company’s latest innovations, including the new LG ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner.

 

Please find high resolution imagery here.

 

# # #

 

 

1Currently only compatible with Android OS-based devices.

2 Tested LG’s internal lab measuring the average noise level of the product in the ‘Sleep Mode’ (19.6 decibels).  Results
may vary depending on the actual usage environment. 3 Users can access and clean the ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner’s fan after removing the bottom grill.

 

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

 

Media Contacts:

 

LG Electronics, Inc.                                                        LG Electronics, Inc.

Léa Lee                                                                            Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981                                                             +82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com                                                              jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com                                                   www.LGnewsroom.com 

 

 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 