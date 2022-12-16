LG DELIVERS YEAR AROUND COMFORT AND ELEGANCE WITH NEW ARTCOOL™ GALLERY AT CES 2023

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia



Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.





With a stylish design, personalised content and LG Inverter Compresssor, new residential air conditioner creates a chic and comfortable living environment.





SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is ready to unveil its latest ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner at CES 2023. Featuring a 27-inch LCD screen and LG upgradable options, the new model can display personalised content to match any season or to refresh the room using LG ThinQ app. It also delivers efficient cooling and heating with the LGDUAL Cylinder Inverter Compressor™ and three-way indirect airflow, provides a more hygienic performance with AI Dry™, and offers a variety of user-friendly features including an intuitive mobile app.

Presenting content on a bright LCD screen bordered by a simple, yet sophisticated frame, the ARTCOOL Gallery gives one the impression they are looking at a framed work of art rather than an LG air conditioner. Using the ThinQ app, users can select from a growing range of static and animated images – or choose from favourite family photos – and display something new whenever a change is needed. The new model can be easily managed using the included smart remote or via the mobile app1 that lets users choose settings and functions, and monitor the appliance’s status in real-time, from any location.

The new model’s three-way airflow provides indirect airflow suitable for the space. The new LG ARTCOOL Gallery also helps create a comfortable indoor environment, operating at noise levels as low as 20 decibels, and closing its ‘hidden’ bottom vane in sleep mode so as not to disturb or disrupt users’ rest.2

What’s more, the ARTCOOL Gallery provides pleasantly fresh airflow thanks to the LGAI Dry feature. Automatically setting the optimal drying time based on operation time and mode selection, AI Dry effectively removes any moisture that has formed inside the air conditioner. Additionally, the new model has a bottom grill that can be easily detached and cleaned 3 and a cover that helps make installation easier.

“Offering outstanding performance and artistic themes fit for all tastes and seasons, our latest ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner delivers year-around comfort and elegance,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “With the unique combination of personalised content and cutting-edge technologies, LG’s innovative, new air solution is designed to help provide consumers with a better life at home.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 can see all of the company’s latest innovations, including the new LG ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner.

Please find high resolution imagery here.

# # #

1Currently only compatible with Android OS-based devices.

2 Tested LG’s internal lab measuring the average noise level of the product in the ‘Sleep Mode’ (19.6 decibels). Results

may vary depending on the actual usage environment. 3 Users can access and clean the ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner’s fan after removing the bottom grill.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics, Inc.

Léa Lee Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981 +82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com www.LGnewsroom.com