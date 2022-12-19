Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG PRESENTS ESG VISION FOR A BETTER LIFE FOR ALL AT CES 2023

CORPORATE 12/19/2022
 Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Company’s promise for the future and innovations for the planet and people will be on full display in the ‘Better Life for All’ Zone

                                                                          

SEOUL, Dec. 19, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) will be putting the spotlight on its continuing commitment to sustainability at CES 2023, showcasing its ESG vision and latest innovations in an exclusive exhibit dubbed the Better Life for All zone.

 

Providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s sustainability efforts, including its ESG milestones, current initiatives and long-term goals, the Better Life for All zone consists of three sections: For the Planet, For People and Our Commitment. The exhibit will also introduce the four finalist entries of the naugural LG LIFE’S GOOD AWARD, an innovation challenge created to spread the company’s Life’s Good message and empower innovators seeking to make a positive difference for people and the planet.

 

Key focuses of the ESG agenda have been built into every aspect of the Better Life for All zone. Informational materials provided in the zone will offer braille for those with visual impairments and be placed at a height that enables easy reading for people using wheelchairs. Guides proficient in sign language will be on site, as will an LG CLOi GuideBot programmed to deliver digital-human sign language services. The zone itself will be constructed with the use of eco-friendly materials.

 

Better Life for All: Innovations for a Sustainable Future and the Better Life Plan 2030

The For the Planet section of the zone presents the company’s diverse environmental initiatives, which include the establishment of Sustainable Cycles which prioritise environmentally friendly considerations at every step of the product lifecycle, such as the collection, disposal and re-purposing of e-waste in the post-usage stage. Visitors to For the Planet can see how materials extracted from discarded e-waste at the company’s Chilseo Recycling Center (CRC) are being used to manufacture parts for certain  LG products. Also highlighted in For the Planet is the LG Smart Park (Changwon, South Korea), the company’s energy-efficient factory and eco-friendly packaging materials with pulp mold and corrugated board materials to make product packaging more eco-friendly.*

 

The second section of the exhibit, For People, showcases  the company’s efforts and achievements in product and service accessibility. These include the development of product manuals incorporating voice and sign language guides and the implementation of accessibility features – such as voice recognition, voice instruction and motion-detecting sensors – in a wide range of LG products. For People will also give visitors the opportunity to explore the accessibility options available on LG TVs; from audio-to-text captions to a sign language screen that can be easily moved and resized.

 

Our Commitment, the third and final section of the Better Life for All zone, reflects the  dedication by LG to ensuring a sustainable future – the  goal of the company’s Better Life Plan 2030. LG aims to have cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from product manufacturing by 50 percent (compared to 2017 levels), and GHG emission from the use of seven key products by 20 percent per unit sold by 2030 from a 2020 base year. Furthermore, the company plans to offer accessibility features for all of its product lines by 2025 and provide a voice instruction manual and sign language video manual for every LG product by 2030.

 

“At LG, we are constantly challenging ourselves to go the extra mile to make our vision for a Better Life for All a reality,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “Our ESG-focused exhibit will give visitors to CES insight into the values, determination and dedication that fuel our sustainability journey and the innovative technologies and practices we’re developing to ensure a brighter tomorrow.”

 

# # #

* LG Electronics 2022 Sustainability Report: https://www.lgnewsroom.com/sustainability-report/

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

 

Media Contacts:

 

LG Electronics, Inc.                                                        LG Electronics, Inc.

Léa Lee                                                                            Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981                                                             +82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com                                                              jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com                                                 www.LGnewsroom.com

 

 

