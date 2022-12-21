LG SHOWCASES UPGRADED CULINARY LIFE WITH ITS NEW KITCHEN SOLUTIONS AT CES 2023

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia



With innovative cooking and cleaning technologies,

company’s premium appliances deliver a hassle-free experience in the kitchen

SEOUL, Dec.21, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) will showcase a premium culinary life experience at CES® 2023 with its latest, upgradable kitchen appliances to deliver better customer experiences and value. The LG QuadWash® Pro dishwasher, LG InstaView™ Combination Double Wall Oven, Electric Double Slide-in Range, and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven boast efficient performance thanks to the company’s innovative technologies, and convenience courtesy of seamless LG ThinQ® integration.

LG QuadWash Pro Dishwasher

For a quick after-meal tidy up, LG QuadWash® Pro dishwasher can give dishes and tableware a thorough wash and clean. QuadWash® Pro is equipped with enhanced cleaning features, such as the use of high-pressure jets of water to spray dishes from multiple angles while simultaneously soaking them with over one million microbubbles which help break down stubborn food residue. The LG dishwasher also features Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology, which circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher cavity for a fast drying performance. And for the finishing touch, TrueSteam™ helps to reduce the occurrence of water spots to leave every dish, glass and spoon, sparkling clean1.

LG InstaView™ Combination Double Wall Oven

Adding a touch of class to the kitchen, the LG InstaView™ Combination Double Wall Oven features a clean, sophisticated design that incorporates the signature LG ‘knock twice’ InstaView™ door – which lets users see how their dish is progressing without disturbing the cooking temperature. The new oven also comes with Steam Sous Vide, an innovative cooking mode that employs precision temperature control to help users create restaurant-quality meals at home. And for those who love the taste and texture of fried food, Air Fry mode produces crispy, flavorful treats, and no preheating required.

LG InstaView™ Electric Double Slide-in Range

Ideal for big families or those who like to entertain, the LG InstaView™ Electric Double Slide-in Range has a large capacity that makes it possible to cook multiple dishes at once. The oven utilises the LG ProBake Convection® technology to cook quickly and thoroughly without any preheating, so that users can enjoy delicious, evenly cooked meals. The LG UltraHeat™ technology is another innovation, providing fast heating and fine-tuned control for rapid boiling and simmering. The new InstaView™ range is also compatible with the LG ThinQ® Recipe service. Introduced earlier this year, the LG ThinQ® Recipe service delivers a more convenient home cooking experience by offering over 18,000 shoppable recipes2.

LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven makes cooking easier with new clever features such as Steam cook and Simmer cook. Great for heating food up without drying it out, Steam cook – used in conjunction with the steam bowl3– delivers delectably succulent results and can help vegetables retain their natural goodness. Meanwhile, Simmer cook uses moderate heat to gently soften food. The new microwave is also equipped with LG ThinQ® technology, meaning users can access various recipes and take advantage of a range of smart functions – such as remote control and monitoring and status notifications – via the ThinQ® app for smartphone4. What’s more, the app also enables users to easily access the LG ThinQ® Care service to help troubleshoot problems when they occur.

“These premium kitchen solutions integrate our latest, innovative technologies for a faster, smarter, and more convenient cooking and cleaning experience,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to deliver advanced kitchen appliances that help consumers enjoy a better culinary life at home.”

Visitors to CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8 can experience LG’s smart kitchen solutions at LG booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center).

1 Tested by LG internal lab on Normal Cycle with clear cup of glass in LG non-Steam model DFB415 and LG Steam model (DFB325), according to LG internal test methods.

2LG ThinQ® Recipe servicevary by country. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

3 Steam bowl sold separately.

4 LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

