LG REFRIGERATOR WITH MOODUP BRINGS A MORE COLOURFUL LIFESTYLE TO THE KITCHEN

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia



Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.



Adding to its collection of compelling colour choices, LG launches a new refrigerator featuring Pantone’s 2023 Colour of the Year









SEOUL, Dec. 22, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) will present an exciting, new colour option for its innovative refrigerator with MoodUP™ as part of its offering in personalised customer experiences at CES 2023. Coming to the LG colour-changing fridge and in collaboration with the world-renowned Pantone Colour Institute, Viva Magenta –



— LG Electronics (LG) will present an exciting, new colour option for its innovative refrigerator with MoodUP™ as part of its offering in personalised customer experiences at CES 2023. Coming to the LG colour-changing fridge and in collaboration with the world-renowned Pantone Colour Institute, Viva Magenta – the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 – is a brave and fearless crimson red that injects excitement and drama into home interiors, energising any environment with its dynamic vibrancy.

The refrigerator with MoodUP™, unveiled at IFA 2022 in Berlin this September, features the ability for users to choose from a diverse range of colours to light up their LED colour-changeable door panels; providing a convenient way for users to enliven their kitchen whenever they feel the need to change or refresh the mood in the kitchen. With the arrival of the colour Viva Magenta, a stylish addition brought about by LG and its partnership with the Pantone Colour Institute the upper door panel of the fridge now offers a total of 23 colour options for users to choose from. Owners of the 4-Door French-Door model can mix and match, with more than 190,000 possible colour combinations at their disposal.

MoodUP™ users can easily select and apply the colour Viva Magenta – or any of the other available colours – by using the intuitive LG ThinQ® app1. By implementing LED colour-changeable door panels, the innovative kitchen design by LG gives users the ability to customise the look of their fridge without the cost and hassle of having to physically replace any of its exterior elements.

For a more traditional look in the kitchen, users can turn off the MoodUP™ refrigerator’s LED door panels at any time and enjoy the charming colour combination of Lux Gray and Lux White. This classic and clean combo harmonises well with kitchen décor and evokes the subtle contrast of different coloured stones.

“Now with Pantone Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, the refrigerator with MoodUP™ epitomises the convenience and customisability of the innovative LG ThinQ® UP appliances,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to develop advanced lifestyle solutions offering differentiated customer experiences and upgradability.”

Visitors can experience all of the latest innovations by LG, including the LG InstaView™ MoodUP™ refrigerator with the colour Viva Magenta, at the company’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8.

# # #

1 LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ® AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance and efficient operation. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics, Inc.

Léa Lee Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981 +82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com www.LGnewsroom.com