Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG 2023 SOUNDBARS ENRICH HOME ENTERTAINMENT WITH IMMERSIVE AUDIO AND VERSATILE FEATURES

HOME_ENTERTAINMENT 12/27/2022
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

With convenient functions, enhanced LG TV integration and powerful sound, company’s latest models provide excellent user experiences and consumer value
   
                                                                                   


SEOUL, Dec. 27, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its 2023 soundbar lineup, including the brand-new SC9 and SE6 models, at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this January. A perfect match for the LG 2023 TV lineup, the new soundbars deliver great consumer value with powerful audio, a range of practical, convenient features and stylish designs.

 

The new LG soundbar models offer seamless integration with the company’s TVs, providing an effortless user experience and stronger, more authentic sound that makes home entertainment even more immersive. When paired, LG Soundbar and LG TV present innovative, new features such as WOW Orchestra1 which utilises every one of the two products’ audio channels to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth and power. The 2023 soundbars and LG TVs offer more synergy for a multi-surround sound solution, allowing listeners to enjoy Dolby Atmos and IMAX enhanced quality powered by DTS:X.

 

The company’s premium home entertainment audio solutions also bring the intuitive interface to the Home Dashboard on LG TV, enabling users to easily manage the soundbar settings and share sound modes with the TV.2 What’s more, WOWCAST allows the 2023 soundbar models to connect wirelessly with LG TVs, providing cable-free convenience and a tidier look in the living room without sacrificing audio quality.

 

In addition to an expanded feature set and greater ease-of-use, the new soundbars boast a sophisticated design that complements the minimalist look of the latest LG TVs and fits with a wide variety of décors. A new bracket3 enables users to place the LG SC9 soundbar directly below LG C series OLED TVs, creating a visually appealing and premium style. The bracket, which attaches to the rear of a compatible LG TV, can be used to wall-mount or stand-mount the new soundbars at a height or location that ensures the best sound experience for users. The convenient bracket helps to keep the viewing environment free from cable clutter and saves users having to drill holes in the wall.

 

The 2023 soundbars deliver accurate sound reproduction and enhanced clarity for an enhanced home cinema experience with LG Triple Sound Technology, which includes the innovative Triple Up-Firing Speaker. New for this year, Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology employs channel analysis performed by an HRTF-based 3D engine to add a virtual mid-layer. The result is incredibly lifelike sound with a convincing sense of space that puts listeners at the center of an immersive audio environment.

 

Users will also be able to hear the difference made by the LG Triple Sound Optimiser – a feature that intelligently boosts the new soundbars’ performance – and enjoy upgraded sound via the Smart Up-mixer, which converts two-channel audio into multi-channel surround. Tailoring audio output to the user’s space, the enhanced LG AI Room Calibration analyses the circumstance of the room, then applies that information to the soundbars’ settings to deliver greater precision in the low-frequency range. It also subdivides the front channel frequencies to help improve overall balance, the clarity of vocal performances, movie dialogue and the accuracy of the sound image.

 

What’s more, the new models incorporate the advanced LG AI Sound Pro feature. Ensuring quality sound for any type of content, whether it is movies, sporting events, games or music, AI Sound Pro analyses audio signal and automatically applies the most appropriate settings.

 

Catering to the diverse home entertainment needs of today’s consumers, the new LG soundbars are compatible with a wide range of services, devices and connectivity features. Users can enjoy playback with stunning audio quality when listening to their favorite artists and tunes on music streaming services such as Tidal Connect with high-fidelity sound.

Delivering quality sound solutions for those seeking to take their console gaming experience to the next level, the latest LG soundbars support VRR to reduce screen tearing, and ALLM to eliminate lag while also permitting 4K/120Hz pass-through.

 

The SE6, one of the new soundbars LG will be showcasing at CES 2023, has a compact form factor that is ideal for smaller spaces, and a sleek, modern design that works well with virtually any interior style. Despite being the most diminutive of the LG soundbar lineup, the chic, new model packs four passive radiators that help provide excellent sound with powerful bass. The SE6 also supports Dolby Atmos for cinematic audio that brings content to life.

 

LG 2023 soundbars will be on show during CES 2023 from January 5-8 at LG’s booth (#15501, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). Keep up with all the exciting LG announcements at CES by following #LGCES2023 on social media.

 

Please see here for high-resolution imagery.

 

# # #

 

 

Features vary by model – refer to model specification for details.

1WOWCAST can be used with Wi-Fi-enabled soundbars.WOW orchestra will be applied via software update.

2 It will be applied via software update.

3Bracket along with SC9 model is compatible with LG’s 2022 and 2023 OLED C series.

 

 

 

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

Media Contacts:

 

LG Electronics, Inc.                                                        LG Electronics, Inc.

Léa Lee                                                                            Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981                                                             +82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com                                                              jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com                                                  www.LGnewsroom.com 

 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 