LG ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF INNOVATIVE LG ‘THINQ UP’ APPLIANCES

Delivering an enhanced customer experience, new LG home appliances can be upgraded with new features tailored to different needs and lifestyles







SEOUL, Dec.28, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global launch of its LG ThinQ® UP upgradeable home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges, and dishwashers. Adapting to the needs and changing lifestyles of each customer, the LG appliances enable users to enjoy new features and functions without having to make any additional purchases. Launched in South Korea in January, 2022, LG ThinQ® UP will begin rolling out internationally starting from March, 2023, in the U.S. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be determined.

Built around the customer-centric concept of Evolving with You, LG ThinQ® UP appliances can incorporate new features throughout the product’s life – providing more value to users over time. LG will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons, delivering specialised options and new conveniences based on the usage patterns and suggestions of ThinQ® UP appliance users.

One of the custom features available to download in 2023, Laundry Saver Mode, can be applied to dryer models with ThinQ® UP capability. Extremely useful for those times when users cannot unload the dryer right away, Laundry Saver keeps the drum tumbling after the cycle has finished (and until the dryer door is opened) to help prevent wrinkles and build-up of odours. Another feature on offer is Improved Nighttime Brightness Control for refrigerators with ThinQ® UP capability, which makes the fridges’ interior lighting softer at nighttime. All new software features are optional and can be easily downloaded from the LG ThinQ® app1.

“A new paradigm in the home appliance industry, LG ThinQ® UP is an innovative, new solution that delivers unprecedented customer value and differentiated user experiences,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to offer sophisticated lifestyle solutions that provide personalized performance, convenient features and customisable upgradability.”

Visitors can experience all of the latest LG innovations, including the new ThinQ® UP appliances, at the company’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8.

1 ThinQ UP features are available on the limited product models launched after the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. Australians pricing and availability of LG ThinQ UP products and features is yet to be determined.

