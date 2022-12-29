LG PRESENTS DIFFERENTIATED LUXURY EXPERIENCE WITH ITS SECOND-GENERATION LG SIGNATURE LINEUP AT CES 2023

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia



Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.



Company’s ultra-premium appliances boast innovative technologies, timeless design and energy efficient features









SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its second-generation LG SIGNATURE home appliance lineup at CES 2023. Offering timeless design and innovative technologies for a more convenient, stylish, and sustainable life at home, the sophisticated, new products will be on show in the LG SIGNATURE zone of LG’s booth under the theme of ‘Live Beyond.’

Seven years after its launch, LG SIGNATURE continues to redefine ultra-premium; delivering elegant, innovative appliances and living solutions that take performance, design and usability to new heights. While remaining true to the brand’s philosophy and craftsman-like quality, the second-generation lineup adds differentiated features and technologies that offer convenience, as well as new colours, materials and finishes that bring a sleeker, more minimalist look to the home.

The models on display at CES will include the brand-new LG SIGNATURE 4-Door French-Door refrigerator with Dual InstaView™, a washer and dryer pair with 7-inch LCD touch panels, Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with the convenient InstaView™, and the double Slide-in Oven Range with built-in cameras and automatic time and temperature-setting functionality. Among other LG SIGNATURE products appearing in the exhibit are an air conditioner, air purifier, OLED TV and the Wine Cellar.

The LG SIGNATURE zone, comprising of living room, laundry room and kitchen, has been created in partnership with Italian designer furniture brand, Molteni&C. The aesthetically refined, technologically advanced products from the LG SIGNATURE range will be complemented in each stylish appointed interior scene by Molteni&C’s stunning furniture pieces.

“LG SIGNATURE second-generation appliances combine our exclusive technologies, an array of enhanced features of convenience and efficiency, and gorgeous, modern design for a smart, sustainable and more luxurious life at home,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 will have the opportunity to see all the company’s latest lifestyle innovations, including the LG SIGNATURE gen-two appliances.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ® AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance and efficient operation. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

