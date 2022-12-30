Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG TO INTRODUCE VERSATILE CLEANING SOLUTION, CORDZERO A9® KOMPRESSOR® WITH STEAM POWER MOP

HOME_APPLIANCES 12/30/2022
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

On show at CES, company’s first stick vacuum with steam power mop nozzle provides wet and steam mopping, comes with convenient ‘All-in-One Tower’ docking station
                                     
                                                        

SEOUL, Dec. 30, 202— LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its new CordZero A9® Kompressor® with Steam Power Mop at CES 2023. Honouree of the CES 2023 Innovation Award1, the new model is the company’s first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to offer steam mopping functionality. The CordZero A9® Kompressor® also comes with the innovative All-in-One Tower™ docking station, designed to store, recharge and automatically empty the vacuum.

Equipped with the detachable Steam Power Mop nozzle, the latest LG CordZero A9® provides wet and steam mopping functionality; delivering a convenient, effective mopping performance that can clean surfaces without using detergent. In steam mopping, the mop pads are maintained at a temperature of approximately 60 degrees Celsius, enabling the CordZero A9® Kompressor® to remove dirt from floors more easily than a conventional wet mopping solution. According to Intertek, a global product testing and certification organisation, the LG steam-heated mop pads are more effective than a typical wet mop at separating substances, such as hardened chocolate, from the floor2.

 

The Steam Power Mop nozzle also comes with dual sensors, which help prevent the steam generator in the attachment from overheating, as well as an automatic water supply system that keeps the mop pads wet during mopping. For user safety, if the nozzle is lifted off the floor or is stationary for a period of approximately 20 seconds, the steam supply shuts off, while mop pad rotation is halted after around one minute of inactivity3. The new LG cordless stick vacuum also incorporates the company’s Axial Turbo Cyclonetechnology, which helps remove dust and debris from floors and other household surfaces by generating powerful suction.

 

Accompanying the CordZero A9® Kompressor® with Steam Power Mop is an All-in-One Tower™. The company’s space-efficient and fast-charging docking station features a replaceable dust bag, an automated dustbin-emptying system and an intuitive display that provides real-time status updates. The LG All-in-One Tower™ also offers three different alert/notification melodies to choose from and convenient storage for CordZero vacuum accessories.

 

“Our new CordZero A9® Kompressor® with Steam Power Mop is a truly versatile cleaning solution, allowing users to clean surfaces in the home thanks to its effective vacuuming and wet and dry mopping performance,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to offer innovative home appliances and cleaning devices for a cleaner home and a better life.”

 

Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas can explore all of the company’s latest home appliance innovations, including its new CordZero stick vacuum with Steam Power Mop and All-in-One Tower™.

 

Please see here for high-resolution imagery.

# # #

 

1 Source website: https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2023/honorees/l/lg-cordzero-a9-all-in-one-tower-with-steam-mop.aspx

2 Tested by Intertek in June 2022. Comparing the Steam Power Mop Nozzle’s steam mop mode and wet mode in hardened-chocolate removal performance by passing the device back and forth over hard (PVC) flooring. Cleaning performance may vary depending on the usage environment.

3 Steam supply is automatically stopped when the nozzle has been lifted off or tilted away from the floor, and no movement has been detected for approximately 20 seconds. Mop pad rotation is automatically stopped when no movement has been detected for approximately one minute.

 

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ® AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance and efficient operation. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

 

Media Contacts:

 

LG Electronics, Inc.                                                        LG Electronics, Inc.

Léa Lee                                                                            Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981                                                             +82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com                                                              jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com                                                 www.LGnewsroom.com

 

 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 