2023 LG GRAM LINEUP OFFERS STYLISH YET POWERFUL USER EXPERIENCE

COMPUTERS 01/03/2023
Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.


Featuring brand-new OLED models, expanded portfolio of ultra-lightweight LG gram laptops is designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s consumers     

                                                                 

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023— LG Electronics (LG) is introducing an expanded LG gram lineup, which offers more diversity thanks to the arrival of the exciting, new gram Ultraslim and gram Style, at CES 2023. LG gram continues to provide both power and portability, packing premium specs into sleek, ultra-lightweight form factors delivering take-anywhere convenience and exceptional user experiences.

 

LG gram Ultraslim

Headlining the LG gram showcase at CES 2023 is the brand-new LG gram Ultraslim (model 15Z90RT), the thinnest LG gram model yet. A laptop designed for users seeking supreme portability, the Ultraslim has an ultra-light weight of just 998 grams and a depth (when closed) of only 10.99 millimeters; around the same thickness of a smartphone or notepad. Even though it is the most slender gram in the 2023 lineup, the 15Z90RT delivers  impressive image quality and processing power, packing a 15.6-inch OLED display with Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating and Intel®’s 13th Gen Intel Core Processor chip with Performance Cores (P-Cores). Further enhancing the new laptop’s portability is the inclusion of an ultra-compact adapter. 1

 

LG gram Style

LG gram Style laptops, offered in 16- and 14-inch versions (models 16Z90RS and 14Z90RS) have been created for people who love to express their unique style wherever they go. Both LG gram Style models sport an elegant glass design that makes each of the available colour options shine and shift dynamically; moving and changing depending on the light and angle. The focus on design continues inside the new gram laptops where a ‘hidden’ haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting illuminates at the user’s touch.

 

Despite the attention to aesthetics, LG gram Style laptops deliver more than just good looks. Each has a 16:10, OLED Anti-Glare Low Reflection display with a high refresh rate, and features an Intel 13th Gen Intel Core Processor and a Gen4 NVMe™ solid-state drive (SSD). Like other models in the diverse 2023 gram lineup, the 16Z90RS and 14Z90RS support Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity, and offer atmospheric audio with Dolby Atmos, which is new to LG gram this year.

Along with the new-for-2023 Ultraslim and Style, this year’s lineup features new gram 17, 16, 15 and 14 laptops (models 17Z90R, 16Z90R, 15Z90R and 14Z90R); each providing the brand’s signature combination of strong performance and light, compact design. Great for productivity and entertainment, the latest 17- and 16-inch grams are equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce™ RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU, an Intel 13th Gen Intel Core Processor, and a Gen4 NVMe™ SSD. Each of the new models weigh in at less than 1.45 kilograms – despite having a large battery2 that can handle up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge3– and comes with the same conveniently compact adapter included with the gram Ultraslim.

The  newest LG gram laptops also boast superb picture quality, with all models employing an IPS panel with anti-glare coating. New for this year, variable refresh rate (VRR)4 support will enable LG gram users to enjoy seamless, tear- and stutter-free graphics when gaming, while the arrival of Dolby Atmos will deliver immersive audio that helps bring movies, music and games to life.

LG gram 2-in-1 and +view for LG gram also welcome upgraded models for 2023. The new 2-in-1, which comes in 16- and 14-inch sizes (models 16T90R and 14T90R), gives users the freedom to switch from laptop to tablet, or vice versa, whenever they choose. Along with its four-way slim bezel design and sturdy yet slim aluminum frame, the latest ‘convertible’ gram boasts a suite of pre-installed notetaking and drawing applications optimised for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0). Meanwhile, the portable monitor, +view for LG gram (model 16MR70) lets users double their screen real estate and enjoy multitasking wherever they go. Enhanced for the new year, the latest version of the portable LG screen solution features dual USB Type-C™ ports, enabling users to connect to two devices simultaneously and enjoy the convenience of two-way power delivery.

“Welcoming the arrival of the brand-new gram Ultraslim and gram Style, the 2023 LG gram lineup gets even more diverse,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “A leading brand in the ultra-lightweight laptop market for the last decade, LG gram will continue to introduce new form factors to meet the changing needs and tastes of consumers worldwide.”

Visitors to CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8 can experience the latest LG gram products at LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center). The new LG gram lineup will be launching globally starting from next month in Korea.5 Pricing and availability for Australia is yet to be determined.

Please see here for high-resolution imagery.



Specifications:

 

　

LG gram Ultraslim

(15Z90RT)

LG gram Style

(16Z90RS)

LG gram Style

(14Z90RS)

LG gram 2-in-1

(16T90R)

LG gram 2-in-1

(14T90R)

Display

Size

15.6-inch

16-inch

14-inch

16-inch

14-inch

LCD

FHD

(1,920 x 1,080) OLED

WQXGA+ (3,200 x 2,000) OLED

WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED

WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,
Corning®

Gorilla Glass®

Victus®

WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS

Display, Corning®

Gorilla Glass®

Victus®

Brightness (Typ.)

400nit

400nit

400nit

350nit

350nit

Refresh Rate

60Hz

120Hz

90Hz

60Hz

60Hz

Weight

998g

1,230g

999g

1,480g

1,250g

Size

356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99

-12.55mm

355.1 x 241.3 x

15.9mm

311.6 x

213.9 x

15.9 mm

356.6 x

248.3 x

16.95mm

314 x

219.5 x

16.75mm

Battery

60Wh

80Wh

72Wh

80Wh

72Wh

CPU

13th Gen Intel Core Processor

GPU

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory

8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5

Storage

256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™)

Speakers

2.0W x 2

3.0W x 2

2.0W x 2

2.0W x 2

2.0W x 2

Durability

MIL-810H Military Standard

I/O Port

2x Type C (TBT4, PD), 1x Type C (PD), H/P

2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P

2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2,

Micro SD, H/P

Software

LG Smart Assistant

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

PCmover Professional,

OLED Care

LG Smart Assistant,

LG Glance by Mirametrix®,

PCmover Professional

LG Smart Assistant

LG Glance by Mirametrix®,

PCmover Professional,

Wacom notes,

Bamboo Paper

LG Pen Settings

Webcam

FHD IR Camera

Accessory

-

-

-

LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP)

USB-C to HDMI adapter

  

　

LG gram 17

(17Z90R)

LG gram 16

(16Z90R)

LG gram 15

(15Z90R)

LG gram 14

(14Z90R)

Display

Size

17-inch

16-inch

15.6-inch

14-inch

LCD

WQXGA

(2,560 x 1,600) IPS

WQXGA

(2,560 x 1,600) IPS

FHD

(1,920 x 1,080) IPS

WUXGA

(1,920 x 1,200) IPS

Brightness (Typ.)

350nit / 400nit (VRR)

Refresh Rate

31-144Hz (VRR), 60Hz (normal)

60Hz

60Hz

Weight

1,350g (iGPU)

1,450g (dGPU)

1,199g (iGPU)

1,299g (dGPU)

1,140g

999g

Size

378.8 x 258.8

x 17.8mm

355.1 x 242.3

x 16.8mm

356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm

312 x 213.9 x

16.8 mm

Battery

80Wh (iGPU)

90Wh (dGPU)

80Wh (iGPU)

90Wh (dGPU)

80Wh

72Wh

CPU

Intel 13th Gen Intel Core Processor

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU

Memory

8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5

Storage

256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™)

Speakers

2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)

2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)

1.5W x 2

1.5W x 2

Durability

MIL-STD-810G

I/O Port*

2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P

Software

LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional

Webcam

Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor

# # #

1Ultra-compact adapter is included with 2023 LG gram series sold in select markets.

2Models 17Z90R and 16Z90R are equipped with a 90Wh battery.

3Confirmed in testing conducted by LG, display brightness of under 150 nits, wireless-off setting, content played via Microsoft Movies & TV, headphones plugged in.

4Variable refresh rate (VRR) is supported on models 17Z90R and 16Z90R with GPU option only.

5Launch dates may differ by model and market. Pricing and availability for Australia is yet to be determined.

 

 

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage to high efficiency solar solutions, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

Media Contacts:

 

LG Electronics, Inc.                                                        LG Electronics, Inc.      

Lea Lee                                                                            Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981                                                             +82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com                                                               jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com                                                 www.LGnewsroom.com

