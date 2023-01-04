NEW LG OLED TV WITH ZERO CONNECT TECHNOLOGY REDEFINES FREEDOM TO DESIGN YOUR SPACE

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia



Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.





Larger-than-life 97-inch OLED TV comes with the real time video and audio wireless transmission up to 4K 120Hz









LAS VEGAS, JAN.4, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), the world’s first consumer TV with Zero Connect1 technology, a wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz. The innovative new OLED TV M3 delivers superior picture and sound quality as well as greater flexibility to install and connect. A technological and design achievement, the wireless LG 4K OLED is the recipient of two CES 2023 Innovation Awards in the Video Display and Embedded Technology categories.2

Unlike typical conventional TVs, where input ports for connecting external devices are located on the rear or sides, the M3 comes with a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals wirelessly to the cinematic LG 97-inch screen. Because it can be placed away from the TV, the Zero Connect box helps to create a cleaner, distraction-free viewing environment and gives users greater freedom to arrange their space. The box comes with multiple ports for plugging in commonly used HDMI devices, such as cable/satellite set-top boxes and gaming consoles, and can also connect wirelessly with compatible soundbars for rich, powerful audio and additional convenience. Along with offering users more freedom when curating their space, the LG M3 and its Zero Connect box allows users to easily install the new LG OLED TV without entangled cables. What’s more, the sleek minimalism of the One Wall Design of the LG 97-inch TV removes wires that can disturb users enjoying their viewing experiences.

The wireless LG solution leverages state-of-the-art technologies to provide reliable video and audio transmission to the M3 self-lit OLED screen – allowing users to enjoy content at 4K 120Hz, and clear, crisp sound, without degradation of quality. To ensure the seamless transfer of data from the box to the TV, the company developed an algorithm that identifies the optimal transmission path. The algorithm also helps to minimise transmission errors or disruptions as it can recognise changes in the immediate environment – such as people or pets moving around the room – and switch paths accordingly. Additionally, for enhanced signal strength, the box’s antenna can be easily rotated and/or tilted to align with the TV’s location. And for added usability, Zero Connect box is voice recognition-enabled, meaning users can turn on and manage the LG M3 and connected devices using simple, spoken commands.

Despite the imposing size of its screen, the LG M3 blends in effortlessly with interior décor courtesy of its understated One Wall Design2. The LG M3 and its integrated bracket sit flush against the wall with no visible gap, presenting a chic, art gallery aesthetic that augments the TV’s outstanding self-lit picture quality.

The innovative 4K OLED TV with Zero Connect wireless solution will be on show during CES 2023 from January 5-8 at the company’s booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). Keep up with all of the exciting LG announcements at CES by following #LGCES2023 on social media.

