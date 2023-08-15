Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG to Showcase Innovative Learning Solutions at EduTECH 2023

BUSINESS_SOLUTIONS 08/15/2023
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Edutech

MELBOURNE, 15 August 2023 – LG Business Solutions (LG) Australia will showcase its latest IT and digital display technologies at EduTECH 2023, in line with the company’s growing focus on delivering innovative solutions for the education sector.

 

As an event exhibitor, LG will display its lineup of fit-for-purpose innovations including the portable One:Quick Flex Video Conferencing solution, a range of monitors and laptops, as well as the interactive touch screen CreateBoard at booth <#728>.

 

The LG Business Solutions stand is designed to enable visitors from the education sector to connect with technology experts to see how the latest innovative technologies are unlocking dynamic learning models in various educational settings.

 

The latest ‘edtech’ solutions by LG respond to the rapid transformation of digital learning environments in recent years and address the future needs of Australian classrooms, which are predicted to coexist as physical and online spaces1, with nearly a fifth (17 per cent) of educators already harnessing technology to create efficiencies2.

 

“LG is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of Australian students and educators. As hybrid learning becomes an integral part and fixture of modern education, technology has emerged as an essential tool in the classroom to connect, engage and inspire students of all ages”, said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

 

“With innovations that encourage collaboration and interaction like the One:Quick range, the latest in laptop and Monitor technology as well as the touch screen enabled LG CreateBoard, LG is supporting educators and industry leaders to create dynamic learning environments.”

 

Enabling seamless hybrid learning – One:Quick Flex, One:Quick Share

The LG One:Quick range is an effective tool for collaboration across hybrid learning environments, with its all-in-one display inclusive of a built-in camera, microphone and speakers for quick and easy video call set-up.

 

For example, the LG One:Quick Flex makes agile collaboration possible in a variety of educational settings. Thanks to its wide 88-degree field of view and the portable stand that can be wheeled indoors, the One:Quick Flex enables learning in both small focus groups and larger break-out spaces. Additionally, In-Cell touch technology allows students and teachers to take notes and mark the screen via a dedicated pen to enhance learning and engagement.

 

Designed for wireless screen sharing, the One:Quick Share solution delivers an enriched learning experience by providing interactive communication covering both online and offline. Through the ease of a USB dongle, students can share their laptop screens with compatible LG digital signage models with just the click of a button, making peer presentations and feedback in the classroom easier than ever. User-friendly settings such as volume, picture mode and screen brightness on the LG signage products can also be adjusted without a remote control.

 

The All-in-One displays run on the Windows platform. They are compatible with a library of applications and collaboration tools designed to make videoconferencing for hybrid learning a smooth experience for teachers and students. 

 

Supporting student potential with diverse learning tools – CreateBoard

The LG CreateBoard levels up classroom learning with its interactive display available in 55- and 86-inch screen sizes, allowing students to follow along with the teacher easily, even in larger educational spaces such as university tutorial halls. Equipped with the Multi-touch feature, the CreateBoard can detect up to forty touch points at any given time, creating an accessible and easy-to-use interactive platform for students that lends itself to organic learning experiences in the classroom. Fostering student collaboration and engagement, the CreateBoard Share tool can display up to nine shared screens or files in real time via the CreateBoard Share app.

 

Meanwhile, the CreateBoard delivers added convenience for educators by providing a range of templates and teaching tools, including rulers, tables, mind-maps and sticky notes, designed to enhance classroom engagement and facilitate intuitive learning. Educators can also enjoy the ease of editing and sharing resources created on the interactive board with others through the convenience of QR code, along with importing and exporting content through Google Drive, OneDrive or USB, ultimately helping to reduce their workload by driving efficiencies. 

 

The latest innovations by LG will be on display at EduTECH from 24-25 August. For more information visit www.lg.com/au/business or enquire at www.lg.com/au/business/enquire-to-buy

 

###

 

The full line-up of LG information display and IT innovations being showcased at EduTECH 2023 is listed below:

Category

Model Name

Model Code

Category

Model Name

Model Code

Information Display

136"- All-in-one Smart Series

LAEC015-GN2

IT

7000 lumens 4K ProBeam Laser Projector

BU70QGA

One Quick Flex

43HT3WJ-B

34" UltraWide Webcam monitor

34BQ77QC

CreateBoard - IDB

55TR3DK-B

27" QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain

27QP88D

CreateBoard - IDB

86TR3DK-B

27.6" 16:18 DualUp Ergo Mintor

28MQ780

UHD Commercial TV / TV Signage

65UR640S0TD

24" IPS Monitor

24BR650B-C

HighBrightness Outdoor Signage

49XE4F-M

27'' UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP850N

UHD Large Screen Signage Display

110UM5J

15" gram SuperSlim

15Z90RT

86" Ultra stretch Signage

86BH5C-B.2KPM92

Gram 16" Ultra-light Weight

16Z90R

1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

22XE1J-B

16" view for Gram portable

 16MR70

One:Quick Share

SC-00DA

UltraPC 16’’ with AMD

16U70R

 

 

Notes to Editors: 

1The future of learning and teaching: Big changes ahead for education - RMIT University 2023

2Education Today

For high resolution imagery, please see images here.

 

Media Contact 

Elizabeth Klansek, LG-One Australia 

Elizabeth.Klansek@lg-one.com 

0478 161 265 

 

For further information and interview requests, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com. 

 

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company 

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximise work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b

 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 