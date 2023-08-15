LG to Showcase Innovative Learning Solutions at EduTECH 2023





MELBOURNE, 15 August 2023 – LG Business Solutions (LG) Australia will showcase its latest IT and digital display technologies at EduTECH 2023, in line with the company’s growing focus on delivering innovative solutions for the education sector.

As an event exhibitor, LG will display its lineup of fit-for-purpose innovations including the portable One:Quick Flex Video Conferencing solution, a range of monitors and laptops, as well as the interactive touch screen CreateBoard at booth <#728>.

The LG Business Solutions stand is designed to enable visitors from the education sector to connect with technology experts to see how the latest innovative technologies are unlocking dynamic learning models in various educational settings.

The latest ‘edtech’ solutions by LG respond to the rapid transformation of digital learning environments in recent years and address the future needs of Australian classrooms, which are predicted to coexist as physical and online spaces1, with nearly a fifth (17 per cent) of educators already harnessing technology to create efficiencies2.

“LG is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of Australian students and educators. As hybrid learning becomes an integral part and fixture of modern education, technology has emerged as an essential tool in the classroom to connect, engage and inspire students of all ages”, said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

“With innovations that encourage collaboration and interaction like the One:Quick range, the latest in laptop and Monitor technology as well as the touch screen enabled LG CreateBoard, LG is supporting educators and industry leaders to create dynamic learning environments.”

Enabling seamless hybrid learning – One:Quick Flex, One:Quick Share

The LG One:Quick range is an effective tool for collaboration across hybrid learning environments, with its all-in-one display inclusive of a built-in camera, microphone and speakers for quick and easy video call set-up.

For example, the LG One:Quick Flex makes agile collaboration possible in a variety of educational settings. Thanks to its wide 88-degree field of view and the portable stand that can be wheeled indoors, the One:Quick Flex enables learning in both small focus groups and larger break-out spaces. Additionally, In-Cell touch technology allows students and teachers to take notes and mark the screen via a dedicated pen to enhance learning and engagement.

Designed for wireless screen sharing, the One:Quick Share solution delivers an enriched learning experience by providing interactive communication covering both online and offline. Through the ease of a USB dongle, students can share their laptop screens with compatible LG digital signage models with just the click of a button, making peer presentations and feedback in the classroom easier than ever. User-friendly settings such as volume, picture mode and screen brightness on the LG signage products can also be adjusted without a remote control.

The All-in-One displays run on the Windows platform. They are compatible with a library of applications and collaboration tools designed to make videoconferencing for hybrid learning a smooth experience for teachers and students.

Supporting student potential with diverse learning tools – CreateBoard

The LG CreateBoard levels up classroom learning with its interactive display available in 55- and 86-inch screen sizes, allowing students to follow along with the teacher easily, even in larger educational spaces such as university tutorial halls. Equipped with the Multi-touch feature, the CreateBoard can detect up to forty touch points at any given time, creating an accessible and easy-to-use interactive platform for students that lends itself to organic learning experiences in the classroom. Fostering student collaboration and engagement, the CreateBoard Share tool can display up to nine shared screens or files in real time via the CreateBoard Share app.

Meanwhile, the CreateBoard delivers added convenience for educators by providing a range of templates and teaching tools, including rulers, tables, mind-maps and sticky notes, designed to enhance classroom engagement and facilitate intuitive learning. Educators can also enjoy the ease of editing and sharing resources created on the interactive board with others through the convenience of QR code, along with importing and exporting content through Google Drive, OneDrive or USB, ultimately helping to reduce their workload by driving efficiencies.

The latest innovations by LG will be on display at EduTECH from 24-25 August. For more information visit www.lg.com/au/business or enquire at www.lg.com/au/business/enquire-to-buy

Category Model Name Model Code Category Model Name Model Code Information Display 136"- All-in-one Smart Series LAEC015-GN2 IT 7000 lumens 4K ProBeam Laser Projector BU70QGA One Quick Flex 43HT3WJ-B 34" UltraWide Webcam monitor 34BQ77QC CreateBoard - IDB 55TR3DK-B 27" QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain 27QP88D CreateBoard - IDB 86TR3DK-B 27.6" 16:18 DualUp Ergo Mintor 28MQ780 UHD Commercial TV / TV Signage 65UR640S0TD 24" IPS Monitor 24BR650B-C HighBrightness Outdoor Signage 49XE4F-M 27'' UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 27UP850N UHD Large Screen Signage Display 110UM5J 15" gram SuperSlim 15Z90RT 86" Ultra stretch Signage 86BH5C-B.2KPM92 Gram 16" Ultra-light Weight 16Z90R 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display 22XE1J-B 16" view for Gram portable 16MR70 One:Quick Share SC-00DA UltraPC 16’’ with AMD 16U70R

