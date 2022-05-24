LG rewards and celebrates Ronald McDonald House Charities Volunteers following Australia’s National Volunteer Week







Sydney, 24 May 2022 – Following National Volunteer Week (NVW), Australia’s largest annual celebration of volunteering, LG Electronics Australia (LG) in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) has rewarded and celebrated the contributions of 11 RMHC volunteers via the company’s #LGGoldenHearts initiative.

New research* commissioned by LG has highlighted the spirit of giving back is at an all-time high. The challenging events in our communities over the past two years have reshaped Australian’s views on charitable causes, with 50 percent now more likely to give back to their local community compared to five years ago. The vast majority of survey respondents (88 percent) are currently giving back to their community in some way, with the most common being donations (59 percent), supporting local small businesses (57 percent), and engaging in volunteering (36 percent).

With now more than two-thirds (67 percent) of Australians agreeing that individuals who dedicate time to community initiatives deserve more recognition, the #LGGoldenHearts volunteer program has sought to celebrate and reward the selfless contribution of RMHC volunteers nationally. The initiative was launched on 28 March 2022, with over 120 volunteers nominated during the competition period, for going above and beyond to help others. LG and RMHC have recognised one volunteer from each of the 11 RMHC Chapters across Australia who are set to receive an LG prize package.

Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics Australia commented on the initiative:

“At LG, we are passionate about supporting the local community and the events over the last few years – from bushfires to the pandemic and flooding – has encouraged us as a brand to recognise and reward the people in our communities giving their time to these causes to help others.”

“Everyone who volunteers at Ronald McDonald House Charities has a heart of gold, which is why we wanted to recognise the people behind the scenes who selflessly give their time and love to families going through incredibly tough times.”

Barbara Ryan, CEO at Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia commented:

“Volunteers are the heart of Ronald McDonald House Charities, and we are proud to be involved in such a positive and impactful initiative that recognises the vital work of our volunteers across the country.”

“Thank you to LG for celebrating the value of giving back and acknowledging our wonderful volunteers who give so much to families with seriously ill children when they need it most.”

LG and RMHC are pleased to announce the winners of the #LGGoldenHearts program across the 11 RMHC Chapters across the country:

Glenn Murray - RMHC Sydney

For the last five years, Glenn has been donating his time to the Sydney RMHC Chapter, bringing live music to the house during his shifts for the families residing there. Going above and beyond to support RMHC, Glenn also hosts an annual music night, Bands for Kids, which raises money for The Sydney Children’s Hospital. Glenn’s volunteering at RMHC Sydney not only supports the organisation but brings joy and a sense of community to the group.

Gary Howard - RMHC Victoria & Tasmania

After Gary’s son lost his leg as a teenager due to cancer; Gary experienced firsthand the support and warmth Ronald McDonald House Charities gave to his son and himself. In that moment, Gary decided to pay it forward and began volunteering with RMHC and has continued giving back to families in need since his retirement in 2020. Gary is a great example of paying forward the kindness and generosity he received to other families who are also experiencing difficult periods.

Renaye Watchirs - RMHC ACT

Renaye is a seasoned RMHC volunteer with several years of experience as an overnight support person at RMH Canberra and volunteers to help at charity’s annual gala ball. Known for her creative problem solving and graceful management, Renaye is a highly valued member of the RMHC volunteers.

Rose Maythers - RMHC Greater Western Sydney

At RMHC Greater Western Sydney, Rose is known for her big heart and even bigger laugh. Beyond making sure that the house is always kept clean and in order, Rose also dedicates her weekends to run a market stall where all proceeds are donated back to RMHC.

Kathryn Hancock - RMHC Northern NSW

With over a decade spent volunteering at RMHC, Kathryn has become an integral part of the team. Dedicated to her role, Kathryn has spent many hours in the RMHC House in Northern NSW not only supporting in the day-to-day running of the house, but also as a friendly face, always offering support and care to those that need it most. Going above and beyond for the house, Kathryn is also known to bake a cake every Sunday for the families, highlighting her caring contributions.

Janice Harris - RMHC Orange

While Janice has volunteered with RMHC Orange since 2015, her connections to the Orange House stretch back much farther. In her days as a journalist, Janice covered the journey and story of the house, sharing news of their work and support from the local community. Beyond RMHC, Janice is a dedicated community member and volunteer, with nearly 25 years of experience across RMHC, Push for Pallative, and more recently, Lifeline.

Steve Mullins - RMHC Wagga Wagga

A much-loved member of the Wagga Wagga RMHC Chapter, Steve contributes tirelessly to support the running of the house and the families who reside there. Steve is known for his selflessness, often stepping up to fill last minute shifts, even over Christmas, to ensure that the house is running efficiently, and the families feel the love. Steve is also responsible for raising tens of thousands of dollars through his performances at Wagga Wagga Takes 2, an incredible achievement and contribution to the house.

Ruby Brabyn - RMHC South Australia

Ruby came to RMHC SA as a student on the Ronald McDonald Learning Program (RMLP) in late 2019 due to a serious illness, which led to her becoming a proud recipient of the Charlie Bell Scholarship the following December. Ruby has been volunteering at RMHC since 2020, at just 21 years of age. Whether it’s volunteering at the Night Owl, Dinner Squad or assisting the Education Coordinator with school holiday programs and craft activities for the welcome home event for RFSK, Ruby is always taking time out to help others.

Kerry Dunn - RMHC South East Queensland

Kerry always exceeds expectations with the care she provides to the families at the RMHC South East Queensland Chapter. Without hesitation, she always puts her hand up for extra duties and you can always find her fixing something. As a previous midwife and nurse, Kerry uses her experience and learnings to support families in need. Compassion, empathy and sensitivity are needed for families during difficult periods, and Kerry embodies all these admirable qualities every day.

Sandra Carter - RMHC North Australia

Sandra is a Learning Legend at the RMHC North Australia Chapter, who takes time out of her busy schedule to visit twice a week. Her presence always offers support to the parents and guardians who need a break. With a creative and selfless hand for families, Sandra always makes the effort to provide free educational craft activities for all the families staying in the house or visiting the Family Room. Her creative artwork brightens everyone’s day at RMHC North Australia.

Peter Whitton - RMHC Western Australia

Peter always shares his positive energy to families at Perth Children’s Hospital (PCH), where he volunteers twice a week. Families rely on volunteers who cannot only meet their basic accommodation needs but can also put a smile on their face. Peter is known for his famous ‘have a great day’ to everyone he meets, always greeting parents, staff and patients with the same warmth every time and offering high-fives to the kids. The senior PCH staff and families have regularly commended and complimented his efforts, kindness and positivity to those in need. It seems that there is nothing Peter can’t do, as he also took on the Central Park Plunge in 2020 at the incredible age of 83.

LG Electronics Australia and community support





LG Electronics Australia is committed to helping Aussie families rediscover the good in their everyday life's, especially when times are tough.

As part of the partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities, LG is donating home appliances, entertainment products and air-conditioning systems to refurbish Ronald McDonald Houses across Australia as well as cash donations and fundraising activity to a value of more than $260,000.

Hundreds of families from RMHC Houses across Australia will get some expert dance tuition ahead of Dance for Sick Kids, a seven-day fundraising challenge held between 23-29 May by RMHC. To celebrate all that Dance for Sick Kids stands for, LG Electronics Australia, in partnership with Sydney Dance Company, have provided each RMHC House Chapter nationally with an eight-week subscription to Livestream Plus+, Sydney Dance Company’s online dance classes, to help bring the joy of dance to families and their children.



LG Electronics Australia's broader CSR program includes the ongoing LG Local Legends program. The initiative recognises the efforts of Australians giving back to their local communities for its third consecutive year, planned to launch 30 May 2022.



To-date LG has donated more than $1.7 million to support those in need during crises - including NSW Floods and national bushfire recovery programs, and welfare organisations such as WIRES and Good360.

To find out more about the contributions that RMHC volunteers make every day to Australian families, please visit: www.lglifesgood.com.au/rmhc-nominations and www.rmhc.org.au/our-chapters.

