LG AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES DUALUP MONITOR DESIGNED TO ENHANCE THE HOME OFFICE EXPERIENCE

COMPUTERS 05/19/2022
SYDNEY, May 19 2022— LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced local availability of the company’s DualUp Ergo (28MQ780) monitor, the latest addition to the LG Ergo monitor category. The new LG DualUp Ergo monitor offers sleek and practical design, enhanced connectivity, and premium user experience for both home and office workers, including creative professionals and programmers.

 

At launch, LG Australia will be offering an exclusive 10 percent discount to the first 100 units sold via LG.com/au, before the LG DualUp Ergo monitor will be available from leading retailers in June.1

 

The LG Ergo monitor lineup offers a range of monitor designs with a stand that adjusts to suit the users’ work style and professional requirements. Featuring an advanced flexible design, the Ergo stand can be positioned at the preferred height, distance, and angle for a comfortable and sustainable user experience. The benefits of the unique design enables comfortable posture, helping to reduce muscle-stress and increasing productivity through a customisable workstation set up that suits individual needs and the type of work performed.

 

Joining the LG UltraGear Ergo 27GN880-B, LG UltraFine Ergo 32UN880-B, LG Ergo 27QN880-B, and LG UltraWide Ergo 34WN780-B monitors, the LG DualUp Ergo monitor has received accolades within the consumer technology industry. Recognised in the 2022 Red Dot Awards 2 as Best of the Best Honoree and the 2022 CES Innovation Awards 3 Honoree, the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo is designed to deliver a superior display experience with greater ergonomic comfort.

 

“At LG, we are passionate about providing innovative technology that supports the ever-changing consumer demands for both home and office workers. Whether you are a content creator, office worker or designer, the new DualUp Ergo monitor delivers both practicality and efficiency for the modern professional,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

 

“Offering a completely new form factor for the monitor screen, the DualUp Ergo will enable users to multitask with ease when completing creative tasks. It is an innovative solution that will help enhance productivity when working, particularly for those users who find themselves looking at information for extended periods of time on multiple screens or windows”.

 

Double the Screen, Twice the Experience

 

A multitasking powerhouse is ideal for all kinds of tasks such as content creation and coding, LG DualUp Ergo monitor features a Nano IPS display with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio to enhance efficiency. The innovative Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution monitor offers the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance, keeping a single monitor footprint with all information in one area, perfect for working from home in an efficient manner.

 

Stunning Image Quality

 

The 27.6-inch SDQHD (2,560 x 2,880, 16:18 aspect ratio) Nano IPS display supports a wider colour spectrum, 98 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut and offers vibrant colour reproduction with the ability to display HDR10 content clearly. The DualUp Ergo also features auto brightness control whereby the sensor measures the ambient light in the surrounding environment and adjusts the screen brightness accordingly. Furthermore, the LG DualUp Ergo monitor features a response time of 5ms, with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a brightness of 300 nits.

 

Enhanced Connectivity for Productivity

 

Amplifying the multitasking experience, the LG DualUp Ergo allows users to control the on-screen content from two separate computers with the picture-by-picture feature. The built-in KVM4 features help manage the on-screen content with a single keyboard and mouse. Users can stream content and edit video content in two applications displayed on the screen at the same time, allowing users to work more efficiently by being able to see more information in one place.

 

Additionally, the monitor includes multiple connectivity solutions (Source PBP5), including two HDMI ports, one upstream USB-C, and two downstream USB Type-C™. The ports enable charging (up to 90W) while also displaying connectivity at the same time. By connecting two cables via the HDMI Display Port6 and USB Type-C™ users can utlise a dual monitor setup, enabling control of two spaces on the screen without using additional software or shortcuts.

 

Elevated Comfort

 

In addition to helping boost productivity, the LG DualUp monitor elevates user comfort with the inclusion of the ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand. The LG Ergo stand can adjust height and tilt, swivel or pivot as needed. Moreover, the stand saves space as it clamps securely to most desks and tables. The double height screen of LG DualUp monitor also reduces side-to-side head movements, offering relief for consumers who experience neck pain.

 

The 2022 LG DualUp monitor will be available at LG.com/au from 23 May 2022 and rolling out across leading retailers from June 2022 for RRP $1,299.

 

To find out more, please visit: www.lg.com/au/ergo-monitors.

 

Specifications: 

 

　 LG DualUp Monitor (28MQ780)    

Panel

Screen Size

27.6-inch

Colour Gamut

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness

300cd/m2(Typ)

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster) 

Colour Depth

1.07B

Panel Technology

IPS

Resolution

2560 x 2880

Contrast Ratio 

1000:1 

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178°x178°

Pixel Pitch

0.18159x0.18159mm

Physical Specifications

With stand (WxHxD)

481.5x843.2x461.3mm

Without stand (WxHxD)

418.5x549.5x44.9mm

Carton (WxHxD)

745x557x240mm

With stand weight (kg)

9.0kg

Without stand weight (kg)

4.3kg 

Packed weight

13.2kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

100mmx100mm

Connectivity

HDMI

(Yes) x2

Display Port 

DP Version 1.4 (x1)

USB-C

Yes (x1)

USB

USB Upstream (ver3.0)x1

USB Downstresm (ver3.0)x2=

Accessories

HDMI

x2

USB-C Cable

Yes

USB A to B

Yes

Others

DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench

Special Features

HDR10, HDR Effect, Nano IPS Technology, Colour Calibrated in Factory, Auto Brightness, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,Colour Weakness, Super Resolution+, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, User Defined Key, Auto Input Switch, PBP, Low Blue Light

Power

Power Supply

100-240V2.5A

Power Consumption

40W(Typ), 190W (Max)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

28.31W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Off

Less than 0.3W

Power Type

AC Adaptor

Warranty

3 Years (Parts and Labour)

 

 

# # # 

 

 For high-resolution imagery, please see here.

 

Disclaimers:

1 LG online promotion valid from 23 May to 5 June 2022. Offer valid on the first 100 units sold only.

2 https://www.lgnewsroom.com/2022/03/lg-a-big-winner-at-this-years-red-dot-award/

3 https://ces.tech/Innovation-Awards/Honorees/2022/Honorees/L/LG-DualUp-Monitor-Ergo.aspx

4 KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, Mouse

5 It can be connected with the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable and USB 2.0 upstream cable included in the package.

6 Display Port is NOT included with the package.

Note: - To install the Ergo stand on the table, the desktop should be less than 75mm thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm in size for Grommet.

 

Media Contacts:  

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below. 

 

Hayley Debernardi 

Hayley.Debernardi@lg-one.com  

LG-One Australia  

0434 883 544 

 

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

