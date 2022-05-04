LG AUSTRALIA UNVEILS 2022 SOUND BAR RANGE, SIX NEW MODELS INCLUDING COMPANY’S FIRST MODEL WITH TRIPLE UP-FIRING CHANNEL SPEAKERS







All designed to match with the 2022 LG TV range;

Continued partnership with Meridian Audio to deliver high-fidelity sound;

Upgraded features to enhance consumer passions and deliver immersive audio entertainment experiences.

SYDNEY, 4 May 2022 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) today unveiled the company’s 2022 sound bar range - consisting of six new models which deliver premium audio quality, seamless connectivity and smart functionality.

The new range complements the company’s 2022 TV line-up including OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD TVs. Through sleek designs matched with immersive sound, the new range is set to redefine the LG home entertainment experience in 2022.

The range’s hero model, the LG S95QR, is one of the first sound bar’s from LG to feature triple up-firing channel speakers for room-filling sound, delivering a nuanced audio experience with superb voice clarity and an elevated soundstage. The 6-channel (4.0.2ch) rear speakers distribute 135-degree sound and gives users more placement and angle flexibility, beneficial for larger rooms.

Strategic partnerships that help deliver larger than life sound

LG has also continued its long-standing relationship with the experts when it comes to audio through the company’s partnership with Meridian, the UK-based pioneers of high-fidelity audio. The company’s premium Meridian Audio technology is integrated in every 2022 model and has played an integral role in redefining how Australians enjoy their music and movies.

Meridian audio enhancements deliver high-performance, high-fidelity audio and Digital Signal Processing (DSP). LG 2022 models S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY are equipped with this advanced performance technology.

Meridian Audio works by utilising Bass and Space technology, which boosts low-frequency reproduction and widens the soundstage, allowing the listener to hear warm and immersive sound. On top of this, Image Elevation technology ensures a more lifelike listening experience by elevating the perceived height of lead instruments and vocals, which will make users feel like they are part of a crowd at a concert.

In addition, Dolby Atmos® produces rich, atmospheric sound and creates textured layers of details and depth. When playing content mastered with Dolby Atmos, consumers can enjoy uncompressed high resolution surround sound-like audio that appears to originate from multiple directions. Meridian’s contribution also extends to high-resolution audio, which results in master-quality sound, note-for-notes from 96kHz/ 24-bit that lets consumers experience sound as it was meant to be heard.5

Samantha Mikhael, Category Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia commented on the 2022 sound bar lineup:

“At LG Electronics, we pride ourselves on providing premium home entertainment experiences, with great technology across TV and audio. Upgraded with new audio technologies and designed to pair seamlessly with LG TVs, we are excited for Australians to experience our new sound bar range.

“We are a company that understands the role of and demand for high-quality entertainment experiences in the home. Knowing this, it is more important now than ever before that we continue to innovative and evolve our audio line up. And we are achieving this through new technologies and our long-standing partnership with Meridian Audio, which brings high-fidelity sound to more Australian homes.”

LG S95QR

The flagship LG S95QR, combines triple up-firing channel speakers with Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, and IMAX® Enhanced,1 the sound bar brings a premium sound experience to consumers' living room, making listeners feel like they are in the centre of every scene. The channels in this model also enable the new Music Mode feature, which can up-mix two channel audio to 7.1-channels for more realistic acoustic surround sound.

Powerful subwoofer for deep bass

This model also boasts a wireless subwoofer that allows consumers to feel strong and deep bass in their favourite songs and movies. Designed to hit low notes with ease, the subwoofer delivers impressive volume, sound pressure and bass quality, even in large rooms. The improved receiver in the S95QR allows for more distance between the accompanying subwoofer and rear speakers without sacrificing sound quality. With a more stable wireless connection, this technology helps minimise drops or lags in audio output for distraction-free viewing and listening.

Tailored sound output for immersive experiences

The S95QR is also fit with AI Room Calibration PRO technology that tailors its sound output to any given space.2 Analysing the dimensions of the room using the LG S95QR’s two built-in microphones, the sound bar delivers more accurate low frequency audio that is calibrated for optimum accuracy. For gamers and music lovers, the sound bar also features Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency mode (ALLM) pass-through (up to 60Hz), making this product desirable for console gamers who demand that the onscreen action and the audio be in perfect sync.

Enhanced connectivity and convenience

LG has continued its connectivity features in 2022, working with Google Assistant™, Amazon Alexa™ and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2).3 Consumers can enjoy voice-controlled access to control compatible smart home devices, get answers, play content and make everyday tasks easier. Convenience has also been turned up a notch as consumers can simply operate their sound bar with the LG Magic Remote to switch the sound bar on and off, control volume and sound modes.4

LG S90QY, S80QR and S80QY

High-fidelity sound with upgraded features

Accompanying the S95QR sound bar are the LG S90QY, S80QR and S80QY models that deliver life-like and multi-dimensional sound with integrated Meridian Audio. The models produce rich, atmospheric sound quality to deliver depth for an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos®.

The S90QY, S80QR and S80QY sound bars feature 570W, 620W and 480W of powerful output respectively and with 5.1.3 to 3.1.3 channel support, the result is a life-like surround sound experience that makes what consumers love about their TV sound better.6

Captivating audio for avid gamers

The three models feature 4K pass-through which allows consumers to setup and enjoy synchronised high-resolution sound and pictures by simply connecting gaming consoles, media player or a Blu-ray player to a 4K TV through the LG sound bar over HDMI.7 The sound bars also support variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, so that users can enjoy smooth, fast gameplay with reduced image tearing from a connected console and TV.8

AI enhancements for seamless connectivity

Connectivity in 2022 has also been enhanced with AI Sound PRO, available across the entire 2022 range, which allows the sound bar’s intelligent algorithm to recognise content genres. As a result, consumers can enjoy great sound, whether they are watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.9

Furthermore, the sound bar models use an internal microphone and spatial awareness technology, titled AI Room Calibration Pro. The technology analyses a user's room to help tailor sound across frequencies, balancing settings with their environment for natural and realistic sound.10

Finally, in 2022, TV sound mode share allows the sound bars to use a LG TV’s AI Processor to analyse the content consumers love and deliver clear, accurate sound. From watching the news to playing games, the LG Sound Bar helps users make the most of their LG TV experience.

The full 2022 LG sound bar range includes: Model Code RRP In-store S95QR $1,999 May S90QY $1,499 May S80QR $1,299 May S80QY $1,099 May S75Q $799 May S65Q $599 May

For more details on the 2022 range of sound bar products please visit http://www.lg.com/au.

###

Disclaimers:

1 Dolby Atmos® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. IMAX® Enhanced and DTS:X® available via HDMI pass-through.

2 Effect may vary depending on source content.

3 Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Hey Google™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

4 Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by Sound Bar models. LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. LG TV Remote not supplied with sound bar, it is included with selected LG TVs or may require separate purchase.

5 Compatible High-Resolution Audio source content required.

6 S90QY and S80QR delivers 5.1.3 channels and S80QY delivers 3.1.3 channels.

7 Ultra HD Blu-ray utilises the Dolby True HD compression codec. Dolby Atmos® enabled TV/device and compatible source content required.

8 Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports 4K @ 60hz.

9 Effect may vary depending on source content.

10 AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed. Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network.

