Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ELECTRONICS REVOLUTIONISES VACUUMING WITH NEW ALL-IN-ONE TOWER™
THAT CLEANS UP, THEN CLEANS ITSELF

HOME_APPLIANCES 12/01/2021
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Ingenious design transforms the housework experience
by allowing Aussies to empty, store and charge all in one place

 

SYDNEY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has taken the hard work out of completing the vacuuming with the launch of the company’s CordZero® All-in-One Tower™ handstick vacuum cleaner, a revolutionary free-standing storage and emptying tower which addresses a range of cleaning bug-bears. What really sets the All-In-One Tower™ apart is the new Auto Empty Dust Bin, which does the hard work for users, automatically emptying the dust bin every time the vacuum is placed back on the dock.

 

The All-in-One Tower™ is more than meets the eye, packing all the features of the existing LG CordZero® vacuum range Aussies know and love, such as long battery life and a variety of accessories, while pioneering a sleek, ingenious design.  Available in two models1, LG has taken convenient cleaning to a new level by neatly storing accessories whilst also charging both the vacuum and spare battery.

 

“Our latest handstick vacuum model truly is a game changer for household cleaning. We are excited to bring this product to consumers as it addresses everything Aussies dislike about vacuuming – whether it be lacklustre battery life, emptying the dustbin, discreet storage or finding the many accessories we need for different surfaces,” said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

 

“I personally dislike having to empty the dustbin before or after a clean, so I am certain that we will all now clean like a pro thanks to this clever self-cleaning functionality.”

 

The unique ability to automatically empty the dust bin is supported by a sophisticated 3-Step Filtration System2, which uses three components to hygienically lock away dirt and dust. The auto empty dust bin removes vacuumed items from the bin and transfers into the storage bag. Air then passes through two filters to ensure fine dust particles are removed.

 

Working in tandem with the company’s existing timesaving Kompressor® technology4, this new functionality hygienically empties the vacuum contents into the storage bag, speeding up the pack up process, making housework more efficient and easier so users can spend more time on the things they enjoy.

 

Once docked, the vacuum offers resourceful charging capabilities. The interchangeable DUAL Power Pack™ allows users to charge both the handstick vacuum and spare battery, ensuring they never get caught off guard by delivering up to 120 minutes run time. 5

 

LG has delivered yet another multi-purpose handstick vacuum range thanks to versatile tools that cater to specific cleaning needs. Bringing back the clever LG Power Drive™ Mop nozzle, users can vacuum and mop simultaneously.6 Meanwhile, designed for soft surfaces and ideal for pet owners, the Power Drive Mini™ nozzle7 uses a rubber anti-tangle brush that effectively picks up pet hair and the Bedding Power Punch™ nozzle uses vibration and suction to remove dust from soft furnishings without harming fabrics, making it ideal for mattresses and sofas.7

 

Finally, users will experience the convenience of app connectivity via the LG ThinQ™ ecosystem. Through the LG ThinQ™ mobile app, users can track cleaning history, help to diagnose appliance problems, check the status of the filter and be alerted to when the batteries are fully charged.8

 

The LG CordZero® All-in-One Tower™ handstick vacuum cleaner range is available now from leading retailers and online LG.com/au in two colours, calming beige and deep grey, for RRP $1,699.9

 

For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/handstick-vacuum-cleaners

 

Specifications

###

Media Contact 

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.comor the contact listed below. 

Hayley Debernardi, LG-One Australia 

Hayley.debernardi@lg-one.com

0434 883 544

 

About LG Electronics Australia 

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia. 

 

About LG Electronics 

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company 

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 