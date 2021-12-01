Ingenious design transforms the housework experience

SYDNEY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has taken the hard work out of completing the vacuuming with the launch of the company’s CordZero® All-in-One Tower™ handstick vacuum cleaner, a revolutionary free-standing storage and emptying tower which addresses a range of cleaning bug-bears. What really sets the All-In-One Tower™ apart is the new Auto Empty Dust Bin, which does the hard work for users, automatically emptying the dust bin every time the vacuum is placed back on the dock.

The All-in-One Tower™ is more than meets the eye, packing all the features of the existing LG CordZero® vacuum range Aussies know and love, such as long battery life and a variety of accessories, while pioneering a sleek, ingenious design. Available in two models1, LG has taken convenient cleaning to a new level by neatly storing accessories whilst also charging both the vacuum and spare battery.

“Our latest handstick vacuum model truly is a game changer for household cleaning. We are excited to bring this product to consumers as it addresses everything Aussies dislike about vacuuming – whether it be lacklustre battery life, emptying the dustbin, discreet storage or finding the many accessories we need for different surfaces,” said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

“I personally dislike having to empty the dustbin before or after a clean, so I am certain that we will all now clean like a pro thanks to this clever self-cleaning functionality.”

The unique ability to automatically empty the dust bin is supported by a sophisticated 3-Step Filtration System2, which uses three components to hygienically lock away dirt and dust. The auto empty dust bin removes vacuumed items from the bin and transfers into the storage bag. Air then passes through two filters to ensure fine dust particles are removed.

Working in tandem with the company’s existing timesaving Kompressor® technology4, this new functionality hygienically empties the vacuum contents into the storage bag, speeding up the pack up process, making housework more efficient and easier so users can spend more time on the things they enjoy.

Once docked, the vacuum offers resourceful charging capabilities. The interchangeable DUAL Power Pack™ allows users to charge both the handstick vacuum and spare battery, ensuring they never get caught off guard by delivering up to 120 minutes run time. 5

LG has delivered yet another multi-purpose handstick vacuum range thanks to versatile tools that cater to specific cleaning needs. Bringing back the clever LG Power Drive™ Mop nozzle, users can vacuum and mop simultaneously.6 Meanwhile, designed for soft surfaces and ideal for pet owners, the Power Drive Mini™ nozzle7 uses a rubber anti-tangle brush that effectively picks up pet hair and the Bedding Power Punch™ nozzle uses vibration and suction to remove dust from soft furnishings without harming fabrics, making it ideal for mattresses and sofas.7

Finally, users will experience the convenience of app connectivity via the LG ThinQ™ ecosystem. Through the LG ThinQ™ mobile app, users can track cleaning history, help to diagnose appliance problems, check the status of the filter and be alerted to when the batteries are fully charged.8

The LG CordZero® All-in-One Tower™ handstick vacuum cleaner range is available now from leading retailers and online LG.com/au in two colours, calming beige and deep grey, for RRP $1,699.9

