Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARTIES TO HELP FAMILIES WHEN THEY NEED IT MOST

CORPORATE 12/01/2021
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.


Image provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia

SYDNEY, 1 DECEMBER 2021 - A partnership between LG Electronics Australia and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) will help keep Australian families in both metro and regional locations with seriously ill or injured children more comfortable whilst supporting their child’s treatment.

 

LG will donate more than $260,000 in home appliances, entertainment products and air-conditioning systems to refurbish Ronald McDonald Houses across Australia. The company will also provide volunteer program support, cash donations, fundraising and promotional activity.

 

Ronald McDonald Houses are a home-away-from-home for families travelling long distances for the treatment of their child’s serious illness. The LG products are expected to help with the comfort and wellbeing of over 10,000 families across the country next year.

 

LG products will be used to improve facilities such as private family rooms, kitchens, laundries, lounges, quiet rooms and play areas. Rather than spending the night in a hospital waiting room, family members can stay in comfort at a Ronald McDonald House only steps away from the hospital and receive support from staff, volunteers or other families that are sharing similar experiences.

 

Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director, LG Electronics Australia said "LG is passionate about helping those in the community and is proud to partner with RMHC. Working with RMHC enables us to use our products to help over ten thousand families, whilst providing much needed funding and support for the organisation.”

 

Barbara Ryan, CEO Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia said “the partnership will put LG products and funds to work for the benefit of our families. Our aim is to ensure outstanding support to all families in our Houses. The work with LG will deliver more comfortable experiences for thousands of Australian families every year.”

 

Comfort, wellbeing and safety are key to the House experience. According to RMHC research, 88 percent of families said the House helped them feel less stressed or anxious and 90 percent of families experienced improved physical wellbeing.

 

Ronald McDonald Houses provide an estimated $1,760 in net savings per family during an average House stay of 11 days on food, laundry, entertainment, accommodation and parking.

Other initiatives as part of the RMHC partnership include:


- Cash donations from LG Electronics to projects throughout 2022. RMHC estimates for every $1 donated by companies such as LG, $3.60 in social and economic value will be created;

- Recognition of RMHC volunteers through the LG Local Legends program. This will provide over $40,000 in LG products to recognise the efforts of the volunteers that support the program;

- Promotional and fundraising activities on behalf of RMHC throughout 2022 through LG communications channels; and,

- Support for RMHC events such as “Meals From the Heart” or “Home for Dinner” programs through LG staff volunteering programs.



LG Electronics Australia and community support

 

The RMHC program is part of LG Electronics Australia's broader community program. This has included the LG Local Legends program which has recognised the efforts of many volunteers and charity organisations since its launch in May 2020. 

 

LG has also provided more than $1 million in the past two years to support those in need - including NSW Floods and national bushfire recovery programs, and welfare organisations such as WIRES.

 

For more information about the LG partnership with RMHC please visit lglifesgood.com.au/ronald-mcdonald-house-charities To learn more about LG Electronics Australia community programs please visit lglifesgood.com.au/lg-community-news.

 

###

Notes to Editors:

For high resolution imagery, please see here.

Media Contacts:

For further information please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

Hayley Debernardi

LG-One Australia

hayley.debernardi@lg-one.com

0434 883 544

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is an independent charity that helps over 60,000 families with seriously ill children each year. The cornerstone program of RMHC, Ronald McDonald House, provides a ‘home away from home’ for families traveling long distances for the treatment of their child’s serious illness. The Houses keep families close by giving parents and siblings the opportunity to stay together to support their sick loved ones. RMHC currently has 18 Houses throughout Australia accommodating more than 10,000 families annually. Other Programs include the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms which provide a relaxing haven within hospitals giving families a break from the stress of many hours spent by their child’s bedside, and the Ronald McDonald Learning Program which helps over 1,100 children on any given week catch up on missed schooling following a serious illness. Additionally, Ronald McDonald Family Retreats provide families with seriously ill children a week’s free accommodation at one of five Family Retreats across Australia, enabling them to reconnect and enjoy a holiday together when they most need it. For more information on RMHC, please visit rmhc.org.au.

 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 