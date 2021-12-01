LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARTIES TO HELP FAMILIES WHEN THEY NEED IT MOST



SYDNEY, 1 DECEMBER 2021 - A partnership between LG Electronics Australia and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) will help keep Australian families in both metro and regional locations with seriously ill or injured children more comfortable whilst supporting their child’s treatment.

LG will donate more than $260,000 in home appliances, entertainment products and air-conditioning systems to refurbish Ronald McDonald Houses across Australia. The company will also provide volunteer program support, cash donations, fundraising and promotional activity.

Ronald McDonald Houses are a home-away-from-home for families travelling long distances for the treatment of their child’s serious illness. The LG products are expected to help with the comfort and wellbeing of over 10,000 families across the country next year.

LG products will be used to improve facilities such as private family rooms, kitchens, laundries, lounges, quiet rooms and play areas. Rather than spending the night in a hospital waiting room, family members can stay in comfort at a Ronald McDonald House only steps away from the hospital and receive support from staff, volunteers or other families that are sharing similar experiences.

Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director, LG Electronics Australia said "LG is passionate about helping those in the community and is proud to partner with RMHC. Working with RMHC enables us to use our products to help over ten thousand families, whilst providing much needed funding and support for the organisation.”

Barbara Ryan, CEO Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia said “the partnership will put LG products and funds to work for the benefit of our families. Our aim is to ensure outstanding support to all families in our Houses. The work with LG will deliver more comfortable experiences for thousands of Australian families every year.”

Comfort, wellbeing and safety are key to the House experience. According to RMHC research, 88 percent of families said the House helped them feel less stressed or anxious and 90 percent of families experienced improved physical wellbeing.

Ronald McDonald Houses provide an estimated $1,760 in net savings per family during an average House stay of 11 days on food, laundry, entertainment, accommodation and parking.





Other initiatives as part of the RMHC partnership include:



- Cash donations from LG Electronics to projects throughout 2022. RMHC estimates for every $1 donated by companies such as LG, $3.60 in social and economic value will be created;



- Recognition of RMHC volunteers through the LG Local Legends program. This will provide over $40,000 in LG products to recognise the efforts of the volunteers that support the program;



- Promotional and fundraising activities on behalf of RMHC throughout 2022 through LG communications channels; and,



- Support for RMHC events such as “Meals From the Heart” or “Home for Dinner” programs through LG staff volunteering programs.





LG Electronics Australia and community support

The RMHC program is part of LG Electronics Australia's broader community program. This has included the LG Local Legends program which has recognised the efforts of many volunteers and charity organisations since its launch in May 2020.

LG has also provided more than $1 million in the past two years to support those in need - including NSW Floods and national bushfire recovery programs, and welfare organisations such as WIRES.

For more information about the LG partnership with RMHC please visit lglifesgood.com.au/ronald-mcdonald-house-charities To learn more about LG Electronics Australia community programs please visit lglifesgood.com.au/lg-community-news .

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is an independent charity that helps over 60,000 families with seriously ill children each year. The cornerstone program of RMHC, Ronald McDonald House, provides a ‘home away from home’ for families traveling long distances for the treatment of their child’s serious illness. The Houses keep families close by giving parents and siblings the opportunity to stay together to support their sick loved ones. RMHC currently has 18 Houses throughout Australia accommodating more than 10,000 families annually. Other Programs include the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms which provide a relaxing haven within hospitals giving families a break from the stress of many hours spent by their child’s bedside, and the Ronald McDonald Learning Program which helps over 1,100 children on any given week catch up on missed schooling following a serious illness. Additionally, Ronald McDonald Family Retreats provide families with seriously ill children a week’s free accommodation at one of five Family Retreats across Australia, enabling them to reconnect and enjoy a holiday together when they most need it. For more information on RMHC, please visit rmhc.org.au.