LG SIGNATURE Brand Ambassador Announcement

CORPORATE 11/12/2021
AWARD-WINNING ARTIST JOHN LEGEND 
NAMED LG SIGNATURE BRAND AMBASSADOR

 

Upcoming holiday collaboration with Legend hits all the right notes, illustrates timeless value of LG SIGNATURE products 

 John Legend Christmas
SEOUL, Nov. 12, 2021 — LG SIGNATURE, the premium brand of LG Electronics, today announced award-winning artist John Legend as its newest Brand Ambassador. Legend will collaborate with LG SIGNATURE on an upcoming holiday campaign, Legendary Gift: the SIGNATURE, featuring a collaboration between the premium LG SIGNATURE brand and Legend’s wine label, LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusive.1 As a celebrated and cherished artist of his generation, Legend stands out as the first African-American male and one of only 16 individuals to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status.

 

To celebrate the partnership, a new holiday song by John Legend titled “You Deserve It All” is being released today and is available on 11 streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The song, produced by Grammy Award-winner Raphael Saadiq, was co-written by Legend and Diamond-selling singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor exclusively for LG SIGNATURE. Drew Kirsch – who helmed videos for Taylor Swift and Shakira – is directing the music video which will be released later this holiday season.

John Legend

Legend will extend his ambassadorship into the next year via a collaboration between his LVE wine label and LG SIGNATURE. An event in Napa Valley hosted by Legend in Spring 2022 will showcase the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar with its proprietary technology to maintain precise temperature and humidity control, so fans can enjoy the optimal flavour and taste of Legend’s wines at home.1

 

“I’m excited to partner with LG SIGNATURE this holiday season,” Legend said. “This new song is all about lavishing your loved ones with the best you have to give. LG SIGNATURE’s products are innovative, creative and so special. The holidays are all about coming together to host family and friends in the comfort of your own home, and LG SIGNATURE products will make that even more enjoyable.”



Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center, said LG Electronics will communicate the aesthetic and technical value of its high-end home appliance products to support the LG SIGNATURE philosophy that Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art.“Legend is the perfect embodiment of the LG SIGNATURE brand philosophy,” Lee said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with such a great artist to help communicate the timeless value of LG SIGNATURE to even more consumers worldwide.”

 

LG SIGNATURE is committed to partnering with exceptional individuals from diverse spectrums of life to communicate its brand philosophy and showcase the unmatched style and quality of its premium home solutions. Among its global ambassadors are international style icon Olivia Palermo, top professional female golfers Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun and acclaimed ballerina and principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre, Misty Copeland.

 

# # #

 

1John Legend’s wine label, LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusive not available for purchase in Australia.

 

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Designed for the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE products deliver a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, LG SIGNATURE products are designed with a focus on their “true essence” aligned with the brand’s modern, distinctive design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

 

 

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc.
Ken Hong
+82 2 3777 3626
ken.hong@lge.com 
www.LGnewsroom.com 


LG Electronics, Inc.
Jenny Shin
+82 2 3777 3692
jungin.shin@lge.com
www.LGnewsroom.com 
