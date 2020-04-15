LG BRINGS REFRESHED FRENCH-DOOR REFRIGERATOR RANGE TO AUSTRALIAN KITCHENS





SYDNEY, 15 April, 2020— LG Australia announced today a refresh to its French Door refrigerator range with the introduction of an updated air flow and venting design system, made available on select fridge models in 2019, into the new models being released in quarter 2, 2020 called ‘Surround Cooling’.

The air flow system combines the tradition rear air vents with Door Cooling+ ™ outlets that are strategically positioned in the ceiling toward the front of the fridge cavity adjacent to the doors.

The internal venting layout is designed to more effectively surround food within the fridge with cool air from multiple directions so that the fridge can help keep food fresher for longer.

This venting design, when combined with the company’s iconic InstaView Door-in-Door™ feature (on select models) is designed to help reduce cold air loss, maintaining internal fridge temperatures with lower fluctuations, so that food life is extended and food wastage reduced.

LG French Door Fridges all feature inverter linear compressor technology which deliver less vibration, fewer moving parts and lower noise output than previous ‘non linear’ LG compressor systems. The design means the compressor is both quieter and more durable and is the heart of the refrigerator backed by a 10 year parts warranty.¹

At the same time the design means the fridge is better able to maintain internal temperature within the fridge cavity with less internal temperature fluctuations.

Fitting beautifully with modern Australian kitchen designs, the refreshed range will also feature an interior component upgrade. The range of classic exterior finishes and colours are now complimented by a new flat metal laminated duct cover in the rear of the cavity to provide a premium look for the product.

The refreshed range also features an external touchpad display to control fridge and freezer temperatures and a compact, door-mounted slim indoor ice maker to ensure a ready supply of ice and enables more food storage due to its slim profile.

“Our new French-Door refrigerators give Australian consumers the best of LG innovation for optimum food freshness and stylish design.” said Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Australia.

“Our cutting-edge technologies are designed with our customers in mind and we are pleased to bring an added sense of convenience and elegance to Australian kitchens.”

New Model Previous Model RRP New Model Details Stockists GF-V910MBL GF-V910MBSL $5,999 910L, InstaView Door-In- Door, Matte Black Most major retailers GF-V706MBL GF-V708MBSL $5,399 708L, InstaView Door-In-Door, Matte Black Harvey Norman GF-V706BSL GF-V708BSL $5,199 708L, InstaView Door-In-Door, Black Stainless Most major retailers GF-D706MBL GF-D708MBSL $4,599 708L, Door-In-Door, Matte Black The Good Guys, JB GF-D706BSL GF-D708BSL $4,199 708L, Door-In-Door, Black Stainless Most major retailers GF-L706PL GF-L708PL $3,899 708L, Door-In-Door, Stainless Finish Most major retailers GF-B730MBL N/A $3,599 725L, 4 Door Basic, Matte Black The Good Guys GF-B730PL N/A $3,399 725L, 4 Door Basic, Stainless Most major retailers

# # #

Disclaimers:

¹ 2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Media assets:

For high resolution images, please see here.

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.comor the contact listed below.

Hayley Debernardi

LG-One Australia

hayley.debernardi@lg-one.com

0434 883 544

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as well as visionary products featuring artificial intelligence. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more information, visit www.LG.com.