LG BRINGS REFRESHED FRENCH-DOOR REFRIGERATOR RANGE TO AUSTRALIAN KITCHENS

CORPORATE 04/15/2020
SYDNEY, 15 April, 2020LG Australia announced today a refresh to its French Door refrigerator range with the introduction of an updated air  flow and venting design system, made available on select fridge models in 2019, into the new models being released in quarter 2, 2020 called ‘Surround Cooling’.

 

The air flow system combines the tradition rear air vents with Door Cooling+ ™ outlets that are strategically positioned in the ceiling toward the front of the fridge cavity adjacent to the doors.                              

 

The internal venting layout is designed to more effectively surround food within the fridge with cool air from multiple directions so that the fridge can help keep food fresher for longer. 

 

This venting design, when combined with the company’s iconic InstaView Door-in-Door™ feature (on select models) is designed to help reduce cold air loss, maintaining internal fridge temperatures with lower fluctuations, so that food life is extended and food wastage reduced.   

 

LG French Door Fridges all feature inverter linear compressor technology which deliver less vibration, fewer moving parts and lower noise output than previous ‘non linear’ LG compressor systems. The design means the compressor is both quieter and more durable and is the heart of the refrigerator backed by a 10 year parts warranty.¹

                     

At the same time the design means the fridge is better able to maintain internal temperature within the fridge cavity with less internal temperature fluctuations.

 

 

Fitting beautifully with modern Australian kitchen designs, the refreshed range will also feature an interior component upgrade. The range of classic exterior finishes and colours are now complimented by a new flat metal laminated duct cover in the rear of the cavity to provide a premium look for the product.

 

The refreshed range also features an external touchpad display to control fridge and freezer temperatures and a compact, door-mounted slim indoor ice maker to ensure a ready supply of ice and enables more food storage due to its slim profile.

 

“Our new French-Door refrigerators give Australian consumers the best of LG innovation for optimum food freshness and stylish design.” said Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Australia.  

 

“Our cutting-edge technologies are designed with our customers in mind and we are pleased to bring an added sense of convenience and elegance to Australian kitchens.”

 

 

 

 

 

New Model

Previous Model

RRP

New Model Details

Stockists

GF-V910MBL

GF-V910MBSL

$5,999

910L, InstaView Door-In- Door, Matte Black

Most major retailers

GF-V706MBL

GF-V708MBSL

$5,399

708L, InstaView Door-In-Door, Matte Black

Harvey Norman

GF-V706BSL

GF-V708BSL

$5,199

708L, InstaView Door-In-Door, Black Stainless

Most major retailers

GF-D706MBL

GF-D708MBSL

$4,599

708L, Door-In-Door, Matte Black

The Good Guys, JB

GF-D706BSL

GF-D708BSL

$4,199

708L, Door-In-Door, Black Stainless

Most major retailers

GF-L706PL

GF-L708PL

$3,899

708L, Door-In-Door, Stainless Finish

Most major retailers

GF-B730MBL

N/A

$3,599

725L, 4 Door Basic, Matte Black

The Good Guys

GF-B730PL

N/A

$3,399

725L, 4 Door Basic, Stainless

Most major retailers

 

# # #

Disclaimers:

¹ 2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

 

Media assets:

For high resolution images, please see here.

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.comor the contact listed below.

 

Hayley Debernardi                                                                           

LG-One Australia

hayley.debernardi@lg-one.com                                                       

0434 883 544

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as well as visionary products featuring artificial intelligence. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

