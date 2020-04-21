Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG EXPANDS ITS SUPER ENERGY EFFICIENT HEAT PUMP DRYER RANGE WITH FOUR NEW MODELS

CORPORATE 04/21/2020
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.



SYDNEY, 21 April 2020LG today announced a refresh and update to its clothes dryer range with the addition of four new Heat Pump Dryer models, available from April for the Australian market.

 

The new Heat Pump Dryer models include two 8kg models, (DVH5-08W, DVH4-08W) and two new 9kg models (DVH9-09B, DVH9-09W) that will update the current range, include new features and enable cosmetic design matching for the company’s latest release Series 5 and Series 9 Front Load Washers.

 

The new models will complement the one ongoing model in the range (TD-H803CSW), delivering a comprehensive portfolio of five Heat Pump Dryers in total for customers to choose from.

 

All LG Heat Pump Dryers have a 9-Star Energy Rating, enabling them to use a fraction of the energy of a traditional condenser dryer (which are typically 2-Star rated) to dry clothes.

 

In addition to the super energy efficient characteristics of these dryers, the units employ the company’s latest inverter compressor technology, which assists in the motor control and delivers both low noise and low vibration when the Dryer is on.

 

As well, intelligent sensor technology helps to reduce over-drying of garments by monitoring heat exchange, moisture and air temperature, automatically controlling the drying time and temperature based on the selected program, so clothes are dried carefully to help keep the integrity of garments intact.

 

“LG understands the pressures of rising electricity bills and this can be particularly evident in the winter months. We are driven to develop innovative solutions that help lighten the burden,” said Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics Australia.

 

“Our Heat Pump Dryers have very high energy efficiency ratings and combined with intelligent technologies, will deliver optimal drying performance and convenience for Australian households.”

 

All models include an automatic self-cleaning capability.  The Auto Cleaning Condenser performs a cleaning process during operation that flushes the internal evaporator with water during the drying cycle to remove built up fluff and debris. This, together with the Double Layer removable air filter (that captures lint from drying clothes) enables the dryers to maintain high operating efficiency.

 

Users can also monitor their dryers progress by accessing the Dryer remotely via the LG ThinQ™ app on compatible smart devices*. The app also allows users to track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles. In addition, with the Smart Pairing feature and a compatible LG washer, the app can automatically set the optimal dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed.

 

For the design-focused consumer, LG offers an additional Stacking Kit accessory that enables the LG Heat Pump Dryer to be stacked with a 550mm or 600mm depth LG Front Load Washing Machine and Series 5 and Series 9 dryers can be matched to corresponding LG washers that have similar external visual design elements.

 

LG Heat Pump Dryers are available from April 2020 in a range of Australian retailers.

 

Heat Pump Dryer Summary:

Product Name

Finish

RRP

Series #

Capacity

DVH4-08W

White

$1199

Series 4

8kg

TD-H803CSW

White

$1599

Existing model

8kg

DVH5-08W

White

$1699

Series 5

8kg

DVH9-09W

White

$1799

Series 9

9kg

DVH9-09B

Black

$1899

Series 9

9kg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To learn more about the LG Heat Pump Dryer range, visit  https://www.lg.com/au/clothes-dryers

* Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS8 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app is required for Remote Start, Usage History & Notifications.

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

 

Hayley Debernardi

hayley.debernardi@lg-one.com      

LG-One Australia

0434 883 544

 

For detailed product specs and high-res images, please click here.

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia.

 

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations and a workforce of over 70,000 around the world. With 2018 global sales of USD 54.4 billion, LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. LG is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices, including premium LG SIGNATURE and LG ThinQ products featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest LG news, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as well as visionary products featuring artificial intelligence. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 