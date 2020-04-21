LG EXPANDS ITS SUPER ENERGY EFFICIENT HEAT PUMP DRYER RANGE WITH FOUR NEW MODELS





SYDNEY, 21 April 2020– LG today announced a refresh and update to its clothes dryer range with the addition of four new Heat Pump Dryer models, available from April for the Australian market.

The new Heat Pump Dryer models include two 8kg models, (DVH5-08W, DVH4-08W) and two new 9kg models (DVH9-09B, DVH9-09W) that will update the current range, include new features and enable cosmetic design matching for the company’s latest release Series 5 and Series 9 Front Load Washers.

The new models will complement the one ongoing model in the range (TD-H803CSW), delivering a comprehensive portfolio of five Heat Pump Dryers in total for customers to choose from.

All LG Heat Pump Dryers have a 9-Star Energy Rating, enabling them to use a fraction of the energy of a traditional condenser dryer (which are typically 2-Star rated) to dry clothes.

In addition to the super energy efficient characteristics of these dryers, the units employ the company’s latest inverter compressor technology, which assists in the motor control and delivers both low noise and low vibration when the Dryer is on.

As well, intelligent sensor technology helps to reduce over-drying of garments by monitoring heat exchange, moisture and air temperature, automatically controlling the drying time and temperature based on the selected program, so clothes are dried carefully to help keep the integrity of garments intact.

“LG understands the pressures of rising electricity bills and this can be particularly evident in the winter months. We are driven to develop innovative solutions that help lighten the burden,” said Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics Australia.

“Our Heat Pump Dryers have very high energy efficiency ratings and combined with intelligent technologies, will deliver optimal drying performance and convenience for Australian households.”

All models include an automatic self-cleaning capability. The Auto Cleaning Condenser performs a cleaning process during operation that flushes the internal evaporator with water during the drying cycle to remove built up fluff and debris. This, together with the Double Layer removable air filter (that captures lint from drying clothes) enables the dryers to maintain high operating efficiency.

Users can also monitor their dryers progress by accessing the Dryer remotely via the LG ThinQ™ app on compatible smart devices*. The app also allows users to track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles. In addition, with the Smart Pairing feature and a compatible LG washer, the app can automatically set the optimal dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed.

For the design-focused consumer, LG offers an additional Stacking Kit accessory that enables the LG Heat Pump Dryer to be stacked with a 550mm or 600mm depth LG Front Load Washing Machine and Series 5 and Series 9 dryers can be matched to corresponding LG washers that have similar external visual design elements.

LG Heat Pump Dryers are available from April 2020 in a range of Australian retailers.

Heat Pump Dryer Summary:

Product Name Finish RRP Series # Capacity DVH4-08W White $1199 Series 4 8kg TD-H803CSW White $1599 Existing model 8kg DVH5-08W White $1699 Series 5 8kg DVH9-09W White $1799 Series 9 9kg DVH9-09B Black $1899 Series 9 9kg

To learn more about the LG Heat Pump Dryer range, visit https://www.lg.com/au/clothes-dryers

* Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS8 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app is required for Remote Start, Usage History & Notifications.

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia.

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations and a workforce of over 70,000 around the world. With 2018 global sales of USD 54.4 billion, LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. LG is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices, including premium LG SIGNATURE and LG ThinQ products featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest LG news, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as well as visionary products featuring artificial intelligence. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more information, visit www.LG.com.