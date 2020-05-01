LG ELECTRONICS PARTNERS WITH AUSTRALIAN SUPERCAR TEAM - KELLY RACING





SYDNEY, 1 May 2020 – LG Electronics Australia today announced it is now the proud official partner of the Kelly Racing Supercars team and its team principal, co-owner and driver, Rick Kelly for the coming year.

As part of a 12-month sponsorship, LG will provide industry leading technology, on-car branding, customer activations and leverage the partnership through retailer activity and relevant marketing channels.

With the Supercars season currently in a 10-week online simulation, LG has also provided driver Rick Kelly with leading home entertainment technology, including three 55-inch LG OLED televisions specially calibrated for racing simulation games. The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries is running from 8th April to 10th June 2020.

“We are really excited to partner with LG Electronics Australia in 2020. The LG business and its innovative products have many synergies with the Kelly Racing brand and what we represent,” said Rick Kelly, 2006 V8 Supercar champion and dual Bathurst winner/ 2020 LG Electronics ambassador.

“During this time our fans are relying on us to remain active and relevant in a period when we can’t race the real cars. Truth be told I’m not a gamer, I’m a Supercar driver. Fortunately, LG has helped enhance my simulation experience at home with three LG OLED TVs. This experience really has to be seen to be believed, fast paced action can be seen in outstanding detail with a 100Hz refresh rate and incredibly low input lag. I’m relieved to be set up for success with the best that display technology has to offer at home.”

Currently the BP Supercar All Star E-series is airing live on FOXSPORTS and Kayo along with a vast list of digital outlets including Twitch and the Supercars Channels. In addition, all teams are live streaming across their social channels. LG customers can watch the Supercar series via the channels on their LG TVs with built-in content services.

In 2020 Kelly Racing has undergone the most significant change in the team’s history. The team has changed their automotive manufacturer to Ford with the 2020 Ford Mustang, as well as consolidating to two Supercar cars from four.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Kelly Racing in 2020. Supercars are driven by technology and innovation and are the pinnacle of Australian motorsport. LG shares common themes and qualities with this sport, which made this sponsorship opportunity the perfect platform to promote our new suite of products this year,” said Murray Richardson, National Sales Director at LG Electronics Australia.

“It was a no brainer for us to provide Rick Kelly with the ultimate in simulation experiences for the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries. LG OLED TVs truly support the most premium gaming experiences with self-lit pixels. We wish Rick the best of luck over the coming weeks as he adjusts to the at-home simulation experience.”

