LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA TO CELEBRATE COMMUNITY HEROES







SYDNEY, 8 May 2020 – LG Electronics Australia, a company focused on celebrating the Aussie spirit by enriching everyday experiences in the home, is set to give away interconnected product solutions, in total up to AUD $230,000, to Australians doing good in their communities over the coming months.



The ‘LG Local Legends’/ #LGLocalLegends initiative invites Australians to nominate individuals and groups who are making a difference in their local communities - through their time, actions, talents and/or dedication to others, from 8th May to 28th October 2020. LG Electronics Australia will then recognise and reward one deserving nominee with a product package on a weekly basis starting from the 22nd of May.



Mr. Dan Lim, Managing Director of LG Electronics Australia, said:

“These past few months have been unprecedented and challenging times for us all with drought, bushfires, floods and now COVID-19, yet the support shown in communities across Australia has been incredible. LG Electronics Australia is pleased to help recognise and reward those who are selflessly working to make the lives of others better every day.”



To enter, participants can visit lg.com/au/lglocallegends, share an image and tell LG Electronics Australia in 50 words or less how amazing the nominee is with their consent. Those entrants who share their nomination via Facebook will go into a separate draw on the last week of each month, from 29th May until 30th October, for a total of six bonus draws.

Furthermore, all nominees will be recognised on a dedicated ‘LG Local Legends Hero Wall’ on the LG Electronics Australia website.

The LG Local Legends program is just another way LG Electronics is responding to local and global crises. In February 2020, following the Australian bushfire devastations, LG Electronics Australia donated AUD$500,000 to WIRES Australia to significantly bolster the emergency ‘WIRES Wildlife Relief Fund’ for frontline wildlife rescue and volunteer groups. The company and its employees raised a further AUD$6,500 for WIRES through supplementary fundraising activities within the business.

In addition, LG Electronics in partnership with Good360, a matchmaker service connecting the needs of communities with businesses with new goods, donated 100 essential whitegoods to the Generous and Grateful program. The Good360 partnership ensures the right goods, go to the right people, at the right time in Australian bushfire ravaged communities.

LG Electronics global commitment is to having 300,000 community beneficiaries of the company’s product via CSR programs by end of 2030 - with LG, Life is always Good.

For more information please visit LG Electronics Australia at www.lg.com/au/.

# # #

