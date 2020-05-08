Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA TO CELEBRATE COMMUNITY HEROES

CORPORATE 05/08/2020
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.



SYDNEY, 8 May 2020 – LG Electronics Australia, a company focused on celebrating the Aussie spirit by enriching everyday experiences in the home, is set to give away interconnected product solutions, in total up to AUD $230,000, to Australians doing good in their communities over the coming months.

The ‘LG Local Legends’/ #LGLocalLegends initiative invites Australians to nominate individuals and groups who are making a difference in their local communities - through their time, actions, talents and/or dedication to others, from 8th May to 28th October 2020. LG Electronics Australia will then recognise and reward one deserving nominee with a product package on a weekly basis starting from the 22nd of May.

Mr. Dan Lim, Managing Director of LG Electronics Australia, said:

“These past few months have been unprecedented and challenging times for us all with drought, bushfires, floods and now COVID-19, yet the support shown in communities across Australia has been incredible. LG Electronics Australia is pleased to help recognise and reward those who are selflessly working to make the lives of others better every day.”

To enter, participants can visit lg.com/au/lglocallegends, share an image and tell LG Electronics Australia in 50 words or less how amazing the nominee is with their consent. Those entrants who share their nomination via Facebook will go into a separate draw on the last week of each month, from 29th May until 30th October, for a total of six bonus draws.

 

Furthermore, all nominees will be recognised on a dedicated ‘LG Local Legends Hero Wall’ on the LG Electronics Australia website.

 

The LG Local Legends program is just another way LG Electronics is responding to local and global crises. In February 2020, following the Australian bushfire devastations, LG Electronics Australia donated AUD$500,000 to WIRES Australia to significantly bolster the emergency ‘WIRES Wildlife Relief Fund’ for frontline wildlife rescue and volunteer groups. The company and its employees raised a further AUD$6,500 for WIRES through supplementary fundraising activities within the business.

 

In addition, LG Electronics in partnership with Good360, a matchmaker service connecting the needs of communities with businesses with new goods, donated 100 essential whitegoods to the Generous and Grateful program. The Good360 partnership ensures the right goods, go to the right people, at the right time in Australian bushfire ravaged communities.

 

LG Electronics global commitment is to having 300,000 community beneficiaries of the company’s product via CSR programs by end of 2030 - with LG, Life is always Good.

 

For more information please visit LG Electronics Australia at www.lg.com/au/.

 

# # #

Media Contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

 

Emma Miller, LG-One Australia

emma.miller@lg-one.com

0450 761 339

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations and a workforce of over 70,000 around the world. With 2018 global sales of USD 54.4 billion, LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. LG is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices, including premium LG SIGNATURE and LG ThinQ products featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest LG news, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 