LG AUSTRALIA HELPS ATHLETE RELEARN HIS SPORT AND REMAIN COMPETITIVE IN A VIRTUAL WORLD
As the impacts of the coronavirus continue to be felt across many industries, brands are having to adapt and transform their traditional ways of operating to exist in a virtual world. This year’s BP Supercars All Stars Eseries is no exception. The season is currently in a 10-week online simulation, with Supercar drivers competing in the races from their respective homes.
Asking an athlete to relearn his sport online is no easy feat, especially for supercar drivers who may have little to no experience with racing simulation. Rick Kelly, team principal, co-owner and driver for the Kelly Racing organisation especially felt the challenges adjusting to this new way of racing off-track.
For us at LG Electronics Australia, the proud official partner of Kelly Racing Supercars team for the 2020 season, it was a no-brainer ensuring Rick Kelly had an enhanced simulation experience at home.
We provided him with leading home entertainment technology, including three 55-inch C9 LG OLED televisions specially calibrated for racing simulations.
Using the three 55-inch LG OLED televisions, Rick was able to build a simulation that allowed him to create a familiar driving experience to being in his supercar, inclusive of front and side views of the track. And what’s more? LG OLED technology allows fast-paced track action to be seen in outstanding detail, with a 100Hz refresh rate and incredibly low input lag.
We sat down with Rick to ask how he is adapting to this new way of racing, and his experience as a virtual supercar driver.
Q & A with Rick Kelly, 2006 V8 Supercar champion and dual Bathurst winner/ 2020 LG Electronics ambassador:
3. How does the use of the three LG OLED TV screens add value to the simulation experience?
4. Do you think virtual racing will be something you will continue taking part in?
5. Has this experience changed your perception of e-sports? What is your favourite part about becoming a virtual supercar driver, do you feel that this experience will help you improve your skills once you are back on the track?
Check out the video of Rick building his at-home LG OLED simulation experience , here.
LG Electronics Australia has since set up the LG OLED simulation experience for Kelly Racing teammate, Andre Heimgartner. Andre also commented on his experience with his new simulation set up:
“I never thought I would be racing in a virtual supercars season, it has definitely been a big change for us and we have had a lot to learn! The LG OLED screens have made the experience easier, as the low input lag, vivid colours and high frame rate technology have really helped me be precise and consistent when racing.”
LG Electronics Australia’s commitment to innovation and leading TV technology has meant that the team can take their skills and use them in the most realistic at-home simulation setting.
Find out more about Andre’s LG OLED TV simulation experience, here.
You can keep up-to-date with the Kelly Racing team on their Facebook page, here or stream the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries each Wednesday from 7pm AEST, here.
