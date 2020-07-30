We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HONORING “LOCAL LEGENDS” DURING A TIME OF NEED
Life in Australia, as in most other countries around the world, has proved very challenging these past few months. In addition to managing the effects of the pandemic, the South Pacific nation has also had to contend with debilitating drought and raging bushfires. It’s enough to make anyone want to hit the fast forward button to 2021.
Any citizen, club or organisation may be nominated, the common thread being that they have gone above and beyond to support their fellow Aussie, improving life in a meaningful way. Every week, a “Local Legend” deserving of the nation’s attention and thanks is announced at https://www.lg.com/au/LGlocallegends.
Let's meet some of the LG Local Legends and learn about their exemplary acts of selfless giving and kindness.
JAMIE WOLF
Fast forward to the devastating 2019-2020 bushfire season, and the father and son duo are now helping to re-fence farmlands across the states of Victoria and New South Wales. Funded by Jamie himself as well as cash and materials donated by members of the community, Fencing for Fires has enabled many farm owners to get back on track in the wake of the region’s latest round of disastrous bushfires. Commenting on his work, Jamie said, “My mission is to see the rebuilding through until there is no one left who needs our help and those affected by the fires have some sort of normality back in their lives.”
JENNIFER HUNT
PETER AND MELISSA MCGUINNESS
Today, the McGuinness’s run presentations for school groups, their programs championed by police officers, teachers, parents and health and safety organisations. But more importantly, they are welcomed by Australian youth. The couple’s efforts to turn their tragedy into a life-saving initiative is a story worth telling. “I’m determined to do everything I possibly can to help young people protect themselves, their families and their communities from the preventable misery of youth road trauma,” said Peter.
The LG Local Legends campaign is enabling LG Electronics Australia to forge closer connections with local consumers and to show its continuing support for those who share their commitment to making life better. To learn more about LG Local Legends, visit lg.com/au/LGlocallegends/legends and https://youtu.be/paFtcq5OV9U.
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/au/en/about-lg/press-and-media/honoring--local-legends--during-a-time-of-need.html isCopied
paste