LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA AND THE LG TWINS TO HOST BUSHFIRE FUNDRAISER EVENT

BLACKTOWN NSW, 22 February 2020 - On Saturday 22nd February, LG Electronics Australia is teaming up with the LG Twins baseball team to host a special exhibition match and fan event for LG employees and the local community in support of the disastrous bushfires that impacted the country and its wildlife earlier this year.

The LG Twins play in the South Korean national league and are one of the most-followed teams in the world – with an estimated fan base of more than one million people. The team are in Australia for their summer camp and have joined efforts with LG Australia to support the company’s bushfire appeal.

At the event LG Electronics Australia will announce a significant contribution to WIRES (Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation).

Where: Blacktown International Sports Park, Eastern Road, Rooty Hill

When: Saturday 22nd February 2020

Open to the public from 4.00 pm

Fan event & donation announcement – 4.30pm

Free-entry exhibition match – 6.00pm

Who:

Jenn Rhodes, WIRES (Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation) representative

Ryu, LG Twins Director and LG Twins Players

Mark Marino, CEO of Baseball New South Wales

Dan Lim, Managing Director of LG Australia

Minhyung Lee, LG Vice President of Sport

What:

Significant LG donation announcement and presentation

Fan meet and greet and signing opportunity with LG Twins Players

Free-entry exhibition match

Raffle and prizes

