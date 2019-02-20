We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA AND THE LG TWINS TO HOST BUSHFIRE FUNDRAISER EVENT
BLACKTOWN NSW, 22 February 2020 - On Saturday 22nd February, LG Electronics Australia is teaming up with the LG Twins baseball team to host a special exhibition match and fan event for LG employees and the local community in support of the disastrous bushfires that impacted the country and its wildlife earlier this year.
The LG Twins play in the South Korean national league and are one of the most-followed teams in the world – with an estimated fan base of more than one million people. The team are in Australia for their summer camp and have joined efforts with LG Australia to support the company’s bushfire appeal.
At the event LG Electronics Australia will announce a significant contribution to WIRES (Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation).
Where: Blacktown International Sports Park, Eastern Road, Rooty Hill
When: Saturday 22nd February 2020
Open to the public from 4.00 pm
Fan event & donation announcement – 4.30pm
Free-entry exhibition match – 6.00pm
Who:
- Jenn Rhodes, WIRES (Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation) representative
- Ryu, LG Twins Director and LG Twins Players
- Mark Marino, CEO of Baseball New South Wales
- Dan Lim, Managing Director of LG Australia
- Minhyung Lee, LG Vice President of Sport
What:
- Significant LG donation announcement and presentation
- Fan meet and greet and signing opportunity with LG Twins Players
- Free-entry exhibition match
- Raffle and prizes
