LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS PREMIUM CINEMATIC VIEWING EXPERIENCES TO AUSTRALIAN HOMES

SYDNEY, 22nd March 2017– LG Electronics Australia (LG) today unveiled its 2017 TV and AV product range built with cinematic technology for Australians to enjoy premium viewing experiences at home. The 2017 range of LG OLED and SUPER UHD 4K TVs will be available from late March across Australia.



The award-winning and hero product in the 2017 LG TV line-up, the LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 (Wallpaper) TV is arriving in Australia in April. It’s the 65” TV that impressively sits flush on magnetic brackets on the wall measuring at just 4mm in thickness (2.57mm thin without the wall bracket). The TV debuted at the 2017 CES Show and won the top CES Innovation Award for video displays – part of more than 45 awards LG claimed for the LG W7 TV at the show.



LG is bringing cinema home with the 2017 range of LG OLED TVs, continuing to drive innovation in the TV category in Australia. The TVs are first in the world to support both Active HDR with Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™ in one package. By combining these technologies Australians will be able to enjoy an immersive viewing and sound experience - never before seen or heard in the home. In addition, the new and improved range of 2017 LG OLED TVs are 25 per cent brighter than their predecessor models.



LG SUPER UHD 4K TV models have improved in 2017 with wide viewing angles and greater colour accuracy in images on the screen. These advances are thanks to the In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel and the newly introduced LG Nano Cell technology, the technology unique to the LG SUPER UHD 4K TV range.



Just like the new range of LG OLED and SUPER UHD 4K TVs, the LG Smart UHD 4K and Full HD TV series also come with the company’s most advanced operating platform, webOS 3.5, and the user-friendly LG Magic Remote. The 2017 Magic Remote comes equipped with Hot Keys allowing direct access to Netflix and Amazon Video content through one click of a button.



Furthermore, for the third consecutive year, LG HDR-enabled UHD TVs have been designated as Netflix Recommended TVs by the global entertainment company. The certification program recognises TVs that deliver excellent Netflix performance and superb viewing experiences.



In addition, LG is launching an expansive range of new sound bars for Australians to enjoy high quality audio to match equally as high quality content on the screen. At the top end, the new sound bar series in the 2017 range include the SJ9 and SJ8. The SJ9 provides high-end sound through Dolby Atmos™ technology. The SJ8 can be seamlessly integrated with selected LG TVs* using a custom bracket that is included in the purchase price or it can be used standalone.



“We’re always improving our product innovations at LG to give our customers incredible experiences in the home and this year we’re certain the 2017 LG TV and Audio Visual range delivers our most premium in-home cinema experience to date,” said Angus Jones, General Manager of Marketing, LG Electronics Australia.



“Thanks to our global partnerships, like Dolby, we have integrated technologies in our TVs that have made an impact on Hollywood content for decades and are now available to view at home. Ultimately, you will not need to venture to the cinema when you can enjoy a premium cinematic experience in your home.”



“We are thrilled to be partnering with LG to bring unsurpassed audio and visual experiences to consumers in Australia,” said Patrick Griffis, Technology Vice President, Office of the CTO, Dolby Laboratories. “With the fusion of Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™ transforming TVs into entertainment powerhouses, consumers can now experience entertainment in their living rooms like never before.”



For the first time, the company is leveraging a premium delivery and installation service for LG SIGNATURE customers. The new LG W7 (Wallpaper) TV, is the first product to include the service.



LG TVs have recently been awarded ‘Best Brand’ in the television category for the company’s range of 2016 TVs from Australia’s independent consumer group, CHOICE.



For more details on the 2017 range of TV and AV products, please visit lg.com.au.

Notes to editors:

FACT SHEET

LG W7 (Wallpaper) TV- the ultimate high-end TV

Since the introduction of LG OLED TV in the Australian market in 2013, LG has been paving the way as the Australian leader in delivering cinema-like TV viewing experiences at home. The innovation continues and LG is setting new standards with its flagship product, the LG SIGNATURE W7 (Wallpaper) TV.

The innovative design of the LG W7 series, follows the company’s premium design philosophy with an OLED display that strips away everything to emphasise the beauty of the screen alone. The TV earned this year’s ‘Best of CES Innovation’ award for video displays at the 2017 CES conference in Las Vegas.

At its thickest, the LG W7 TV sits on the wall at 4mm thin on magnetic brackets to eliminate the gap between the wall and the screen, and is connected to the sound bar through a ribbon cable. The cable carries video information and power to the TV screen from the sound bar.

LG OLED TVs – the ultimate in premium design, picture quality and sound experience for Australian homes

LG OLED TVs are considered by industry experts to offer the most advanced display technology. Through the elimination of a backlight, each pixel in an LG OLED TV has the ability to turn on and off creating a perfect black screen and producing vivid, life-like images comprising of more than one billion colours. This creates contrast on the screen at its finest detail.

The company has gone one step further this year beyond enhancing the visual experience with leading HDR technology by integrating rich Dolby Atmos™ sound into its products. The 2017 LG OLED TVs are the only range in the market globally to integrate both Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™ technologies together into an immersive cinematic experience for the home. Dolby Atmos™ isolates the relative location of each sound to create rich and multi-dimensional audio. Dolby Vision™ provides a deeper level of realism by dynamically adjusting the contrast in an image scene-by-scene to give customers the ultimate image when viewing their favourite Dolby Vision content.

In Australia, LG is introducing four OLED TV Ultra HD 4K models with screen sizes varying from 77/65W7, 65G7, 65/55E7 and 65/55C7.

For the first time, with purchase of a 2017 LG OLED SIGNATURE (W7 and G7), LG is including a premium home delivery and installation service. The LG SIGNATURE Service will ensure customers gain an elite customer experience from the moment of purchase to the moment their TV is switched on.

LG SJ9 sound bar - the possibility of surround sound through a single sound bar has never been more achievable

The LG SJ9 is the company’s first sound bar to integrate Dolby Atmos™ sound, which creates the illusion of a surround sound effect without a subwoofer and all through a single product. The incredibly detailed sound comes from above and around by reflecting sound off the ceiling and walls. With three dimensional sound, 500W of total power output and 5.1.2 channels, movies, TV shows and games become astonishingly immersive. In addition, the LG SJ9 acts as an audio player that can upscale music to high resolution (24-bit to 192khz).

The LG 2017 SJ series of sound bars come in ultra slim designs and boosts the viewing experience with clear and impactful sound. There are seven models in the LG SJ series, SJ9, SJ8, SJ7, SJ6, SJ5, SJ4 and SJ2.

LG SUPER UHD 4K TVs - advancements to LG LCD/LED TV category with Nano Cell technology

LG has made the most of current LCD/LED technology in its third instalment of LG SUPER UHD 4K TVs in 2017 with the enhancement of Nano Cell technology. This new technology employs approximately one nanometer-sized particles applied in a film over the TV screen to offer incredibly accurate colour reproduction. The result is an enhanced picture that absorbs excess light waves, resulting in purer, cleaner colours.

With LG Nano Cell technology colours are filtered out with greater precision rendering each colour as it was intended to be seen. For example, the colour green on conventional LG LCD/LED TVs can blend with other colour wave lengths, such as yellow or blue, causing the colour to fade and take on yellowish or cyan hues.

Ultimately, the result of Nano Cell technology delivers enhanced colours at wide viewing angles so everyone in the household can get a great seat. Essentially, there is less of a colour difference between viewers seated directly in front of the screen and those watching at a wide angle.

LG is introducing three LG SUPER UHD 4K TVs to market in Australia this year, 86/75SJ95, 65/60/55SJ85 and 65/60/55/49UJ75. The TVs in this year’s range also comes complete with Dolby Vision™ integration and Harmon Kardon sound.

Active HDR with Dolby Vision™ - expanded HDR capabilities in 2017 LG OLED and SUPER UHD 4K TVs

All 2017 LG OLED and SUPER UHD 4K TVs feature Active HDR with Dolby Vision™ to render brighter scenes and greater shadow details when displaying HDR content. Active HDR is a result of the company’s collaboration with world-leading technology specialists.

2017 LG Smart UHD TVs with Active HDR support multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). In addition the Active HDR function dynamically processes standard definition content to improve brightness in specific areas and enhance the contrast ratio, rendering more precise and detailed images for consumers.

LG webOS 3.5 - continuing to give users a seamless and easy to use TV viewing experience

LG webOS 3.5** is the latest LG Smart TV platform making the 2017 line-up of LG TVs exceptionally user-friendly. The platform hosts an incredible range of streamed content including Netflix***, Stan, Amazon Video and YouTube.

The LG Magic Remote continues to deliver a seamless experience working hand-in-hand with the menu on the screen. With the introduction of Hot Keys on the remote, users can access Netflix content with just one push of a button. In addition, the number of keys on the remote can be saved to link to users’ favourite apps.

Furthermore, the new LG Magic Remote includes the Magic Link button, which is a quick gateway for users to find their favourite content and access information about the actors and characters on the screen. The enhanced Magic Zoom feature allows users to enlarge and record any part of the screen they wish to see up close. In addition, users can control 360-degree content with their LG Magic Remote and view it on the large screen.

4K Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray player – the first LG Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray player

LG has revealed that its first Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray player will be launching in Australian retailers in April 2017. Users can now experience Ultra HD Blu-ray on disc, featuring High Dynamic Range and High Frame Rate technology. Not to mention, Ultra HD Blu-ray discs are five times the quality of Ultra HD streaming.

The Blu-ray player will also be upgraded via a software update later in the year to also feature Dolby Vision™ HDR compatibility****.

Disclaimers:

*Suitable for C7, SJ85, & UJ75 LG TVs - 55" and 65" screen sizes and UJ65 TVs - 55" only

**Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC.

***Netflix provides content in SD, HD and 4K UHD. Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K UHD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply. For 1 Month Free Trial offer and Netflix subscription fees, see www.netflix.com for details and terms.

**** More than 100 hours of original content is available in Dolby Vision™ across leading OTT providers globally, and soon consumers will have access to Dolby Vision™ titles on Ultra HD Blu-ray™ disc, with anticipated availability in 2017.

Dolby Vision™ content currently available on Netflix in Australia

The following list comprises of 14 titles available on Netflix in Dolby Vision™ as of January 2017.